A 52-YEAR-OLD says she may have leg cellulite but her fitness advice is the real deal.

She said she’s not going to succumb to lying to sell herself and would rather give out real tips.

2 Diana, a 52-year-old fitness influencer, shared her thoughts on content creation Credit: TikTok/ dmirgonfit21

Diana (@dmirgonfit21) shared the video with over 470,000 TikTok followers.

The influencer, who has lost over 150 pounds, shared a conversation she had with a social media manager.

“I recently had a social media manager tell me that I needed to do a better job of having a hook to get more likes, views, and follows on my page,” she said.

Diana, on her 18th day of a workout challenge, was advised to tell people the challenge would help folks “tone up and lose fat.”

The influencer, however, knew that was a lie: “No exercise will tone your body, you cannot tone muscle, that’s a made-up term from the diet industry,” she said.

“Additionally, no exercise will make you lose fat, only a calorie deficit,” she added.

She explained that the conversation, was, at the least, illuminating.

“The whole conversation made me realize that 90% of the hooks we see on social media posts are simply not true or forms of the truth so that you follow them, like them, or engage with their posts,” she said.

“I realized I’m not willing to sell out my integrity for that so here’s my 25 days of fitness.”

As an older fitness content creator, she also shared her struggles in attracting a like-minded audience base.

“As a 52-year-old ‘fitness influencer’ my posts often get lost in the social media shuffle. I’m not in my 20’s. I don’t wear, and can’t afford to be dripping in Lululemon,” she said.

“I have cellulite all over the backs of my legs. I’m in menopause and struggling to keep the 150 pounds off that I lost,” she added.

Despite that, Diana was adamant in staying true to herself, without compromising on her values.

“If you’re someone who is looking for real-life fitness from someone who is an introvert, is older, provides workouts that can be done anywhere, & likes to workout at home, without all the fake BS, you’ve come to the right place!” she said.

People took to the comments to share their thoughts: “I’m a die-hard follower cuz you’re a TRUTH TELLER! And everything you say about it is so true,” said one fan.