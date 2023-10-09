A MIDSIZE fashion influencer has stumbled across the coziest sweater to ever touch her body.

She raved about the latest Aerie find and shared other standouts, including a faux leather skirt.

Shelby (@shelbysaywhatblog) shared the shopping haul in a video with over 530,000 TikTok followers.

The size 12/14 content creator dumped out the contents of her latest shopping spree, eager to try the pieces on.

“Couldn’t help myself, these long pants go with the fuzzy sweater,” she said, transitioning to a try-on of a two-piece set.

Shelby was immediately obsessed with the sweater, $46, and pants set: “This is the coziest sweater to ever touch my body and these ripped flare cozy pants, so good,” she said.

The blonde also picked up new leggings in green, black, chocolate brown, and saddle brown, for $40: “I picked up every color to see which one I liked the most,” she said.

“What I really like about these leggings is they’re fleece-lined, not heavy or thick, you won’t sweat like crazy in these.”

For oversized sweaters, she grabbed the same style in cream and black.

A standout included a brown leather skirt with built-in shorts, $70.

“So cute and comfortable, very stretchy, fiber shorts built-in, I don’t think I’ve been this excited about a skirt for a really long time,” she said.

“The black is even better, are you kidding me? This skirt is everything,” she said, shocked by the black version.

Last but not least were two oversized sweaters, one in brown, $46, and a Henley in orange, $35: “So many great options for fall,” she added.

People took to the comments to thank her for her haul: “Sigh… *logs into my Aerie app*,” joked one influenced commenter.

“I just bought literally everything in this video. Thank you for this everything looks so great on you!” said another.

