Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Since then, they have acted together in several blockbusters such as Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and most recently, Jawan. Their on-screen chemistry has always been one of the highlights of their movies.

In an interview even Siddharth Anand, the director of their recent movie Pathaan, had said, “They have electric chemistry with each other and they look just so hot together. It’s rare to find a pairing like theirs and their jodi is a huge USP for Pathaan.”

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have a special relationship that goes beyond the screen and both have never shied away from expressing their love and admiration for each other. Earlier this year, during Pathaan’s promotions, Deepika Padukone had said on her chemistry with King Khan, “The chemistry is still so palpable. What makes it special is that it’s beyond papers. It’s the relationship we share, the love, the trust. I respect him as an artiste and human being. I wouldn’t be here had it not been for him. On my first film, he showered me with so much love. I gain confidence from him.”

Shah Rukh and Deepika’s latest collaboration, Jawan, is currently running in cinemas and creating havoc at box office by setting new records everyday.

Deepika Padukone On Her Equation With Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have an impeccable record and have always delivered hits whenever they have appeared together on-screen. In a recent interview for ‘The Week’, Deepika Padukone was asked if she was his lucky charm.

Deepika replied saying, “We are each other’s lucky charm. But honestly, we are beyond luck.” Talking about her equation with King Khan, she added, “We have a sense of ownership over each other. There is deep trust. I think we can be vulnerable with each other. I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much love, trust, respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on top.”

Deepika Padukone On Box Office Records Of ‘Pathaan’

Pathaan had a dream run at the box office, grossing over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. She reacted, “I’ve never been fascinated by numbers whether it was Maths in school or the numbers of Pathaan. I was just happy that cinemas had come alive again, that people had come alive again. I was really grateful for that.”

She also added on her journey in Bollywood, “But my journey sort of got its boost since Cocktail, 11 years ago. That is when people accepted what I could bring to the table as an actor. It’s because of what I bring to the table that Pathan came to me. Of course, the film has now further cemented this.”

