For most investors, Tesla’s fortunes are inextricably tied to its CEO, Elon Musk.

But Tsai Capital’s Christopher Tsai says the EV giant can endure even if Musk is no longer at its helm.

“Elon is clearly a key piece of the story, but Steve Jobs was also a very key piece of the Apple story. Steve Jobs could do things that Tim Cook could not do, and Tim Cook does things that Steve Jobs couldn’t do,” Tsai told Business Insider.

“Just because a visionary might no longer be with the company doesn’t necessarily mean we would exit. We would need to look at the fundamentals and the situation at the time,” Tsai added.

Tesla figures prominently in Tsai’s $137 million investment portfolio.

The 50-year-old is the president and chief investment officer of his eponymous investment management firm. In an SEC filing on February 12, Tsai Capital said it owned 69,700 shares, or about one-fifth of Tsai’s portfolio.

But Tsai Capital held even more Tesla shares just a few months ago. In an SEC filing on August 13, Tsai Capital said it owned 131,300 shares of Tesla.

Tsai told BI he decided to scale down on his Tesla investments last year because it was becoming “an outsized portion” of his portfolio.

“We first invested in Tesla in February 2020, paying an average of $41.66 a share. Tesla has increased significantly since our initial investment,” Tsai said.

Tsai said Musk’s relationship with the Trump administration remains a “significantly positive event” for Tesla. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Tsai Capital, however, has started buying Tesla stock again, Tsai said. This is despite the turmoil and uncertainty plaguing the company in recent weeks.

Tesla shares have slid by more than 50% since recent highs. The company’s shares closed at around $225 on Tuesday, down from a record high of $448 in mid-December.

The automaker, which initially enjoyed a postelection boost after President Donald Trump’s November election victory, has seen its sales decline in Europe and China.

Musk’s work with the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, has also caused problems for Tesla. Protesters have been descending upon Tesla showrooms nationwide to protest against Musk.

In an interview with the Guardian published on Saturday, Tsai said he hoped Musk’s DOGE run would be “short-lived” so Musk could focus on Tesla.