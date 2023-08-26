Q: Can I appeal a subject

A: Yes you can. You can appeal any or all subjects. Application for appeal is online via your portal. This facility opens at 10 am, Sept 3rd and closes at 5 pm Sept 4th. The fee to appeal a result is €40 per subject for Leaving Cert and €15.50 for Leaving Cert Applied.

Q: My son sat A levels-do we have any grounds for appeal as these grades were not inflated as leaving cert was

A: No. CAO will make an offer if and when he meets all entry requirements and cut off points. Appealing would have no effect on his offer in Round 1 on Wednesday.

Q: My child got more than enough points for his first choice (BA in NUIG). However he wishes to appeal one of his subjects. Would appealing knock him out of the first round offers until he gets the re-check?

A: No. CAO will make an offer if and when he meets all entry requirements and cut off points. Appealing would have no effect on his offer in Round 1 on Wednesday.

Q: Hi, I am thinking of the new Business Degree in Mayo College of FET in a Castlebar. It appears to be year one of a business degree with no fees with progression to year 2 in ATU. https://www.fetchcourses.ie/course/finder?sfcw-courseId=405049 what is the catch.

A: More pathways to college have been introduced this academic year. Please see link below https://nto.hea.ie/courses/. No catch. Just more alternative pathways to college.

Q: My son got 400 points but got a H8 in maths. He was hoping to go to St Pats/DCU . Are there any other options for him to get there. He will appeal the maths.

A: Is there a PLC entry route into this course? He could repeat his Maths and then combine his new maths grade with his CAO 2023 points and apply again next year. Repeating his maths is allowed for minimum entry requirement purposes. But CAO points must be calculated from one sitting only.

Q: Hi. My son is one mark short of the points required last year for for law. However he thought he did better in one of his exams and is keen to have the paper rechecked. If his recheck results in an upgrade and he surpasses the points required in round one, will he get a place or will he have to hope that all places are not filled and then get it in round 2?

A: Round 2 offers are out Sept 11th. No date for results from appeals has been released. It will probably be mid/ late October. Appeal results will not be ready in time for CAO round 2. Once appeal results are out, CAO will offer succesful candidates a place if there are still places available on this course. Otherwise CAO will commit to keeping a place for the candidiate on this course commencing Sept 2024/25. The very best of luck.

Q: Where can I apply for repeating?

A: You might consider contacting your post primary school. Your Principal may be able to help or direct you elsewhere.

Q: Should I repeat the leaving cert? I don’t think my academic ability is capable of college courses as this year I have not put in the best efforts in study and my teachers have not completed the courses with me. But my concerns are that the points I have achieved this year (510) are not bad but not good enough to get me into the course I wanted. ( but because of the easy marking this year for fairness it has put me into some kind one of advantage ) I’m scared that if I repeat the points I get will not be as high as adjustments may be made for next year LC students.

A: Only you can answer this. Would you consider deferring and doing a PLC in an area that you feel that your interested in? It may allow you to mature and ensure that this area interests you. PLC can also be used as a back door entry into a lot of college courses. If you repeat you can use the points achieved from the highest leaving cert sitting.

Q: In the case that my son does not get his first choice but we successfully appeal to get more points which puts us over the required points total, will he be offered his first choice then?

A: Yes. CAO will make him an offer if there is still places on this course. If the course is full ( mid/late October) then CAO will secure him a place for academic year 2024/25.

Q: Is it likely that Government and Political Science CK122 will remain at 423 points, or will it increase due to the 8% increase in marks?

A: I don’t see the points for this course increasing due to this years post-marking adjustment. There was a similar post-marking adjustment last year also. Both the process this year and last year have meant the grades this year and last year have been maintained at a similar level and should mean courses by and large will have the same points.

Q: Hi I did my leaving cert in 2022 and got 431 points. I did not accept my offer or defer, but instead reentered the CAO this year with new courses. My top few choices were 430-450 points as I was expecting grades to begin to fall to pre-covid levels. However since the news of the points inflating again by another 8%, I’m abolsutely crippled with stress about the offered on Wednesday. My question is, if I’m offered my 5th choice (which is a course I highly doubt I’ll stick to and enjoy) should I decline the place, and hope for my first choices (EPL in DCU, Law BCL DCU, LAW LLB TUD GRANGEGORMAN) (I only put 5 courses on the CAO a form)

A: Accepting (or rejecting) an offer on Wednesday will not rule you out of being offered higher course preferences in future rounds. I recommend that you accept your offer. CAO can only make offers of courses that lie above this offer on your CAO in future rounds. All courses that lie below Wednesday’s offer become obsolete.

Q: Are points for pharmacy courses likely to increase?

A: There is a possibility of Pharmacy points increasing as there is a 12% increase in first preferences applications for Pharmacy. This stat does not guarantee a points increase as there are other factors at play also, however it could be an indication of a points increase unless the number of places is increased to counter this.

Q: When I appeal when can I expect a reply

A: No date confirmed yet. Based on previous years it looks like mid to late October.

Q: Got high enough points but only passed 5 subjects. Does that preclude me University?

A: For all level 8 honours degree programmes you need 2 H5s and 4 O6/H7s as a minimum, so if you have only passes 5 subjects you will not be offered a place on these programmes. Level 7 & 6 programmes have a minimum of 5 O6/H7s so you could be made an offer on this list.

Q: Can you please explain to me how everything works. when can I view my scripts and how do I appeal and when. When are the round 2 offers? If I accept round 1 can I still accept a round 2 offer?

A: You must apply to view your scripts. This application is made through your portal account. Viewing of manually marked scripts takes place on one of two three hour sessions on Saturday, Sept 2nd. Online marked scripts can be viewed online from 9 am Sat Sept 2nd to 9 am Sunday, Sept 3rd. Application and payment for appeals can be done online via your portal account. This facility opens at 10 am Sunday, Sept 3rd and closes at 9 am on Sunday, Sept 4th. CAO round 2 offers will be made at 2 pm on Sept 11th. Accepting a new offer in round 2 will override your acceptance of a CAO offer in round 1. Hope that I have answered your questions.

Q: Is it possible to repeat one or two subjects of any topic to add on to this years CAO points in 2024?

A: No, unfortunately not. You cannot combine Leaving Certificates for the purpose of calculating points. Points must be calculated from one sitting of the LC.

Q: I don’t have enough points and I already know I made my parents disappointed is there no way I can make my course?

A: Have you looked at doing a PLC for this academic year. PLC can be used as an entry route into third level for 2024/25. Nobody will know 2023 cut off points until 2 pm on Wednesday. Maybe spend time researching possible back door routes? There are alternatives to the CAO worth considering. It could be worth exploring what’s available at nto.ie where from September, students will be able to earn a university degree through a new unified pathway to tertiary education that sits outside the traditional CAO points system. More information here: https://www.irishtimes.com/ireland/education/2023/08/25/23-tertiary-degree-courses-to-commence-in-september/ You could also explore further education and training (FET), consisting of an extensive range of post-Leaving Cert (PLC) courses. More information on CAO-linked PLC/FE courses is available from careersportal.ie while details of every PLC/FE course in the country are available through the qualifax.ie website

Q: Medicine Galway 2022 has an asterisk beside 736 first round offer and an asterisk beside the second round offer of 735. So did everyone on 736 get an offer? I have 737, what do you think?

A: Yes everyone on 736 would have been made an offer. Remain confident. Hopefully a greater supply of college places on health courses will ease pressure on points for 2023. The very best of luck.

Q: When the actual % result for each subject is available to view on Tuesday, will that be the actual result or inflated result?

A: You will see your component marks, total marks, post marking adjustment, final marks and actual result and examination grade. To assist with understanding your examination results a Candidate Information Guide 3 – Understanding your exam results will be made available through your portal on Monday 28th August.

Q: GY303 General Science was 462 points last year. I am a DARE student and got 441 points. Do you think the points will go down. Or DARE points might help get the place?

A: I would be confident for you but too many variants to consider. I don’t have access to all necessary data. I think that you should stay positive and hopeful. Nobody will know for certain until 2 pm on Wednesday. The very best of luck. I hope that you are successful with getting a place on GY303.

Q: Should I be worried with 460 points for Humanities at UCD?

A: I think you should be fine on 460 for Humanities. It started on 442 last year and dropped to 423 in the final round, so I don’t see going above 460.

Q: Is it likely MH101 Arts Maynooth will remain at 336 points. Know difficult to say but appreciate your hunch.

A: I would be confident of it staying at 336 or very close to this figure. Points history for MH101, 2021 338, 2022 round 1 339, 2022 round 2 336.

Q: I have applied to IADT to study Animation and have a combined score of 995. Last year the cut off was 1001. There is a new course this year also 3D Animation. Should the points drop a bit with the new course?

A: I am going to copy an answer I gave below as it is very similar to this question except we are talking about Animation and the new 3D Animation course. Psychology started at 564 round one and finished at 552. Is there scope for it to drop below this? With the new course coming on stream, it could go either way depending on where the places for the new course are coming from. If they are taking some places out of DN720 for the new course DN620 it could reduce the number of places in DN720 and possibly push points up. if they have received funding for separate new places for DN620 then this could pull some applicants from DN720 and possibly reduce the points slightly. You could ask this question to UCD but at this stage its probably best to wait until Wednesday and see what happens.

Q: How are the dare points calculated with CAO offers on Wednesday?

A: This varies from college to college, and can depend on a number of factors such how many DARE places are set aside on the course for DARE candidates. So essentially what happens on a course is all DARE eligible applicants for the course are put into a merit list based on their points. Those with certain sensory conditions can be moved to the top of the list and those who qualify for both DARE and HEAR are moved up the list also and are given priority. Then, e.g. if there are 8 DARE places and 10 applicants in the merit list based on the above, the top 8 people are offered a DARE place. They’re points could be a lot lower than those in the main order of merit list for the course.

Q: Hi folks. I got 339 pts and am looking for Arts in Maynooth. It was 338 pts last year. Will I make it?

A: NUI Maynooth Arts went to 336 in round 2 of CAO 2022. I would be confident that you will make it. Nobody will know for certain until 2 pm Wednesday. Stay positive and the best of luck.

Q: How is Fare applied to your CAO for a TUD college place

A: TUD admission officer will liaise with CAO. CAO will then make an offer to successful DARE candidiates

Q: My daughter has a place in pre-physio at Coláiste Íde in Finglas. How will this one-year course count towards getting a physiotherapy education?.

A: It will not offer entry into level 8 chartered physiotherapy courses in Ireland. It may help when applying for physiotherapy courses in the UK or abroad. You would need to check this out with the PLC college in question. Best of luck.

Q: Would 566 points secure a place on UCD law course DN600

A: Points for this course dropped from 2021 to 2022. 2022 round 1 569 and 566 in round 2. Let’s hope that this pattern continues and you get an offer. Unfortunately, nobody will know for certain until 2 pm on Wednesday.

Q: DN720 Psychology UCD was 552 points last year. Given a new course Psychology and Crime has been added do you think the points for DN720 might be lower this year?

A: Psychology started at 564 round one and finished at 552. Is there scope for it to drop below this? With the new course coming on stream, it could go either way depending on where the places for the new course are coming from. If they are taking some places out of DN720 for the new course DN620 it could reduce the number of places in DN720 and possibly push points up. if they have received funding for separate new places for DN620 then this could pull some applicants from DN720 and possibly reduce the points slightly. You could ask this question to UCD but at this stage its probably best to wait until Wednesday and see what happens.

Q: Would 566 points be good for Law course UCD?

A: Points fell for DN600 from 2021 to 2022. Points also dropped from round 2022 round 1 (569 pts) to round 2 (566 pts). Let’s hope that this pattern continues. Nobody will know for certain until 2023 points are released on Wednesday.

Q: Really hard to know. Started at 465 last year in round one and finished at 451. In 2021 the cut off points were 467

A: I would suspect not. That would be a huge drop for a popular course. Nobody will know for definite until CAO release offers on Wednesday at 2 pm. But my guess would be a no.

Q: Do you think TR021 round 1 points will remain the same for this year?

A: Really hard to know. Started at 465 last year in round one and finished at 451. In 2021 the cut off points were 467

Q: I’ve got 467 points and I’ve put TR144 and DN530 as first and second choice. Do I have some chance? I’m 25 points over last year 442 points for DN530, but I’m scared because it went up 83 points if compared to 2021. Are the points going up this much again this year? Also, TR114 was 424 in 2022, which means I’m 43 points over. Is it likely they’ll rise this much with this year’s grade inflation?

A: TR114 went down in points last year. I would be confident that you will receive your first choice. Nobody will know this for certain until CAO release offers at 2 pm on Wednesday. Stay positive. The very best of luck. Remember that

Q: Is there a possibility of changing the college now . I know it’s closed July 1st. Is there any possibility at all. Also, is there an option swap with swap with students between the city for the same course.

A: No I’m afraid not. After July 1st no changes can be made to your CAO application. You can add vacant places, but that is the only change allowed post July 1st. Unfortunately there is no facility to swap similar courses in the CAO.

Q: When you appeal an exam do you get the opportunity to comment on where you think you could possibly be entitled to additional marks?

A: Yes. Viewing of scripts gives you the opportunity to make comments for the attention of the appeal examiner. There are two different processes this year for viewing of scripts. Viewing online through the Self Portal and viewing in person at your school for scripts that were corrected manually. Application for viewing of scripts opens at 5 pm on Tuesday until 8 pm on Wednesday, August 30th.

Q: My daughter has applied for midwifery but based on last years points she’ll be 20 points short. She should be ok for General Nursing. Are nursing points likely to go down?

A: It is quite possible that the points for some nursing programmes may fall slightly. If there are additional places in some medical and therapy courses and with the addition of the new tertiary education programmes with pathways into nursing, it is possible that there could be slightly less demand for nursing programmes or indeed similar demand but with slightly lower point applicants. There is no way of knowing for sure but there are possibilities this year.

Q: All of the top 5 courses on my sons’ list only have one round of offers according to a website I visited. Where can I get more information on this. The courses are on business topics in DCU & TUD

A: The only definitive place to get points information is on the CAO website where it will give you points information for previous years. For the majority of courses it will give the first round cut off points and also the end of season (final) cut off points. If the end of season points are less than the first round cut off points then this indicates that more offers were made after round one. If they are the same, this indicates no offers were made after round one.

Q: Are dare places always given according to highest points?or does the admission officer decide based on the applicant’s form plus results ?

A: No. Admission officer will place them in order of merit depending on their disability. More severe disabilities or candidates with multiple disabilities may be higher up on the list of DARE places. Candidates that are both HEAR and DARE eligibile will be bumped up.

Q: The CAO points requirement for Computer Science in Trinity (TCD) is 555. What were the initial and final round requirements last year, and how is this likely to be affected by 8% Leaving Cert grade inflation?

Computer Science TR033 first round 2022 570, final round 2022 555* points.

Q: Leaving Cert results: 8% grade inflation outrageously discriminates against applicants to Irish universities from abroad, including children of Irish expatriates and Irish diplomatic staff. “Global Irish”? Will CAO adjust by a similar margin those with Cambridge “A” level or other results?

A: Interesting point. Certainly the inflated grades will make it more difficult for the huge number of those outside of Ireland trying to gain a place in our third level education system.

Q: I just got 567 points and I’m thrilled. My first choice is Animation at IADT. My portfolio score was 400, bringing me to a total score of 967. Last years points were 1001. Given that IADT have just introduced another very similar course and the fact that I am a HEAR applicant (7 out of 32 HEAR places allocated), do you think I have any chance in bagging a place on the course.

A: It should in theory. But nobody will know for certain until CAO release offers at 2 pm on Wednesday. The very best of luck.

Q: I have been awarded a sports scholarship. How do the bonus points get acknowledged to the CAO?

A: The college will make contact with CAO.

Q: I’m an EU student applying to MTU 831 through CAO. This course required 434 points in 2022 and I should get 487 points (looking at CAO documentation). With the grades inflation in Ireland and an increase of 5% in Engineering courses applicants, should I be worried?

A: Stay calm and remain confident. I would be confident that you will receive an offer.

Q: Is it OK to choose Ordinary Maths for doing Psychology degree?

A: You need to check the entry requirement for each course. Maths requirement tends to be O6/H7 but can vary. Therefore, you can do ordinary maths and still progress onto a level eight in Psychology. Be sure to read course content as maths and statistics are a part of this course content.

Q: My son got 499 points and his first choice is UCD (last year 544 points) and 2 choice is TU Dublin (301 points) if he accepted the first offer from TU Dublin, will he still receive 2 offer from UCD and can he change to the second offer

A: Yes, if your son gets his second choice, he will still remain in the running for his first preference in round two or beyond. Regardless of what he does with his round one offer (accept or not), if he becomes entitled to his first prefenrence he will be offered it and it is up to him if he wants to accept it or not.

Q: If you are offered your first choice in first round, but you have now changed your mind and would prefer your second choice, what should you do? Reject your first offer, hoping that your second choice is offered in round 2?

A: CAO will only offer courses that lie above your Wednesday offer in future rounds. All courses that lie below Wednesday’s offer become obsolete and will not be offered in future rounds. Rejecting Wednesday’s offer will not result in receiving course choices that lie below this on your CAO. If you get your first choice then you will receive no more offers in future rounds.

Q: Did forensic and pharmacuetical science in TUS make round two offers last year ?

A: This is a bit bizzare. On the CAO website it is showing first round cut off at 475 but end of season final round at 488 which makes little sense to me. I would suggest sending an email to the TUS Limerick and asking them this question as the figures are a little strange. Normally if second round offers are made the points would go down not up.

Q: My sons first choice was 475 last year and he achieved 476. His second choice was 505 points. If his first choice course remains the same will he be offered a place or is there a chance if his second choice reduces to 475 he would be offered tvat instead. Realise its odd putting a second course with higher marks but he just really wanted his first choice. Guess im asking will offers be made against preferred listing or the higher course points first.

A: He will be offered the highest preference course that he meets all requirements and points for. If points don’t change this would result in him receiving his first choice. All other courses that lie below Wednesday’s offer will become obsolete. He can not get offered courses that lie below this in future rounds. Only courses that lie above Wednesday’s offer can be made in future rounds. Hence, if he secures his first course choice on Wednesday, no more offers will be made to him in future rounds from his level 8 list.

Q: I am eleven points over my arts degree in UL for LM002 is there a good likelihood I will get a place

A: Yes, I think you have a very good chance of getting an offer on LM002. Last year it was 347 and the year before it spiked at 360, but I would be surprised is it jumped to that level again. At 358, you are in a very good position to offered a place on the course.

Q: If Higher maths had fewer H1&h2 grades will combined 6 subject points be lower this year for high point courses like law

A: It may. Nobody will know for sure until 2 pm next Wednesday. Candidates points to play a role in determining CAO cut off points.

Q: I was wondering what was the first and last round points last year for Trinity Engineering? My son has 554 points and not sure if these will be enough for his first choice Engineering at Trinity.

A: Engineering, First round 2022 569, final round 2022 565*

Q: I can’t fine DARE allocation numbers for UL

A: I cannot seem to locate this information. I would advise you to email UL admission/Disability officer. The very best of luck.

Q: I’ve been accepted into a pre nursing PLC course in Carlow College of further education. I aim to study nursing on completion of this course. I’m very disappointed with my maths result as I only achieved an 07. Will it be possible for me to enter into a nursing program in Ireland without having to repeat my L/C maths?

A: Your results from your PLC should override Leaving Cert requirements. You can view your marks in Maths come Tuesday. You can then decide whether to view script or not. It is possible to repeat just the one subject. This may be beneficial if you were to change your mind regarding career path.

Q: My top choice is a course in Trinity. Will my O2 in Maths be used to calculate my total points despite having 6 better non-maths results

A: In the first instance TCD will see have you met the entry requirements for the course. If you meet the entry requirements you are deemed a qualified applicant for the course and at this stage they will look at your points. For points purposes they will take your six best subjects to calculate your points total.

Q: I’m eleven points over my course points with an arts degree in ul is there a good chance I have the points

A: I would be confident but nobody will know for certain until 2 pm on Wednesday. Stay positive.

Q: As of the 2022 points I’m 23 points above what I need for my psychology course in Galway, do you reckon I’m safe or is it likely for the points to jump above this?

A: Last year Psychology was 545 and the year before it was 564 which was very high for this course but you still would have made it on 568. I think based on this courses history, you are in with a very good chance of getting offered a place .

Q: Do you expect DC012 points to change this year ?

A: The cut off for this course in 2022 was 368 which was a considerable drop from 409 the previous year. Whether 2021 was the exception and 368 is more the norm for this course or vice versa is the question. I am not saying the points will change but it is a course that could creep back up towards the 2021 mark. No way to know for sure – just have to wait and see on Wednesday.

Q: My daughter is 9 points short for her first choice and 1 point short for her second. Has she any chance of getting either. We are going to review papers and appeal if necessary.

A: It really is very hard if not impossible to answer this question. It depends on so many variables: what are the courses, are the numbers on the course tha same as last year, how many have applied and what points level have they and where is your daughter in all of this mix. It might be helpful to have a look at the courses on qualifax and see what the points history is and this may give you a rough indication of the lightlyhood of the courses droping in points.

Q: Our son got 579 points, is DARE eligible, hoping for 1 of top 5 choices, TCD in 577-613 range last year, TCD DARE info mentions approx 10% points allowance for DARE students. Any view on his chances of these 5? Thanks

A: I would be confident. DARE reduction in points will depend on the number of DARE places available on the course as well as teh points of other DARE applicants. Stay positive. Nobody will be able to give you an answer on this until offers are released on Wednesday. The very best of luck.

Q: I am eligible for DARE this year. If I decide to reapply for a different course next year, can I carry my eligibility for DARE forward, or do I need to reapply for it ?

A: Yes. You can carry your eligibility forward for one year providing that you make a CAO application for 2024/25 and complete your DARE details. Please see the following link for carrying forwrad DARE eligibility https://accesscollege.ie/dare/how-do-i-apply/carrying-forward-eligibility/

Q: Engineering in UCC is my first choice. It was 510 last year. I got 554. But i am worried as Engineering seems to be very popular this year. Could the point go up alot?

A: While we hav no definitive way of knowing what is going to happen specific courses I think it is unlikely that this course will reach 554 from 509, the cut off last year. For the last three years Engineering in Cork never breached 510 so I don’t see it happening this year. Best of luck on Wednesday.

Q: I have applied for PPE at UCD which was 440 points last year. I have 455 points. I think applications for social sciences were down this year, does this mean we should expect a drop in points this year for entry or will this not be the case due to Foley’s decision to inflate?

A: A fall in demand for a course can cause points to drop. Other factors play a role in determining of points. Interested candidates and supply of places will affect points. I do not have access to all information. Nobody will know until 2 pm Wednesday. I would be confident. The best of luck.

Q: I’m an EU student applying through CAO and am very concerned about grade inflation in Ireland as I did not receive this advantage from my school. Does the CAO consider this when interpreting grades?

A: Please view this link. CAO will carry out the procedure stated in this document http://www2.cao.ie/downloads/documents/Guidelines-EU-EFTA.pdf?ss360SearchTerm=eu

Q: If I get an offer for a place to study my (e.g.) 4th choice course and don’t want it. Will I be eligible to be offered my 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice in subsequent rounds if I refuse the 4th choice offer?

A: Yes. No matter what you do with your 4th preference offer, you will remain in contention for a higher preference offer in subsequent rounds and if you are made a higher preference offer, you decide whether to stay with your 4th preference offer or accept the new higher offer.

Q: Did architecture in TUD offer round 2 and 3 places last year? If so what points was it at then? My daughter is 8 points short. She has more than enough for her 2nd choice architecture in Sligo but heart is set on TUD. Just wanted to see likelihood if any of any point drop. We know we have to wait till Wednesday for round 1 and also have the option of appealing one or two exams or repeat interview and portfolio next year.

A: Last year Architecture in TU Dublin had a cut off in round one of 645. The cut off for the final round was also 645 which would indicate that no further offers were made after round one. Last year it remained at 644, so from this information you would assume it is unlikely to drop by 8 points this year. There is a strong chance your daughter will be only offered Sligo.

Q: My son did well in LC but did not get a high enough score in Hpat for medicine. If he takes a course this year and repeats Hpat, he needs to start the process early in the year. If at the end of the year he gets offered medicine but decides he wants to stay in the current course does he just not accept next years CAO offer and stay in his course?

A: Yes. He will have to make a CAO 2024/25 application and insert Medical level 8 courses. The choice will be his come August 2024. He may get an offer in round 1, 2024. If he wishes to stay in orginial course then he should not accept CAO 2024 offer. The best of luck.

Q: I’m short 3 points for my first choice course on CAO. What happens now. Is there any chance I’ll get in on 2nd or 3rd round offers?

A: Yes of course. CAO must make you an offer once you satisfy all course requirements and CAO cut off points. If points fall and you now meet all necessary req and round 2 points, then you will recieve an offer. Providing that this course lies above your original CAO offer. You can only get courses that lie above Wednesday’s offer in future rounds.

Q: Can I defer a place but reapply for the course I really want next year? (Both courses are in the same college if it makes any difference)

A: Please see pg 28, rules regarding deferral: https://www2.cao.ie/handbook/handbook2023/hb.pdf

Q: I got 521 points this year and have DARE. The course I applied for is 535 maths and pe teaching in pats, what are my chances of getting it , also if I get it can I defer for a year?

A: I think you have a good chance but it all depends on the number of people applying for this programme who have qualified under the DARE (and HEAR) scheme and under what category. Then untimately it will depend on their and your points if there are too many applicants for too few places. Good information here about this for DCU: https://www.dcu.ie/disability/disability-access-route-education-dare

Q: My son is an EU applicant (IB student), the calculated CAO points for him is 556 and he is aiming for Engineering at TCD (2022- 555* at EOS). With the Maths exam results at LC being lower, do you foresee points coming down & what are chances for him getting in?

A: I would advise you to stay positive. There are too many factors that influence points. I cannot make a perdiction on this. Nobody will know for certain until CAO release offers at 2pm on Wednesday. The very best of luck.

Q: Hi, I received 431 points yesterday. The course, I had hoped to pursue requires 434 points I will be making an appeal on one of my subjects. Is there any possibility that the course will be offered to me if I am 3 points short? Thank you in advance.

A: CAO will make an offer once the candidate meets all entry requirements and cut off points. You will be made an offer if you meet requiremenst and points drop to 431. This could happen on Wednesday or in future rounds. Also the possibility that points may rise or remain unchanged. Fingers crossed and the very best of luck.

Q: If I accept an offer this year and defer but then change mind during the year, can I apply for another course through the CAO next year?

A: Yes. To take up a deferred place the following year you apply through the CAO and just put down the deferred course. If you introduce any other course on the form then you are in open competition and your deferred place is gone. The procedure is laid our here: DEFERRING A PLACE If you wish to defer an offer of a place you do not accept your offer. Instead, you must email the Admissions Office of the appropriate HEI immediately. You must give your name as it appears on your CAO application, quote your CAO application number and the course code of the offer you wish to defer, and set out the reason(s) for the request. Applicants must mark “DEFERRED ENTRY” clearly in the subject line of the email. You can also check the website of the relevant HEI to see if they have a deferral policy available online that you can refer to. The email must arrive in the Admissions Office of the institution at least two days before the reply date shown on the Offer Notice. The HEI will communicate their decision to you directly. If the deferral is not granted, you may then accept the offer for the current year, providing you accept the offer by the reply date. You must send all communications about deferrals to the appropriate Admissions Office and not to CAO. TAKING UP A DEFERRAL In order to take up a deferred place you must: 1. Re-apply through CAO in the succeeding year and pay the appropriate application fee. You must complete the application form in full and follow all of the instructions carefully; 2. Place the deferred course as your first and only preference on the application form; 3. Indicate your deferral by ticking the Deferred Applicant indicator box in the Course Choices section on your application.

Q: Is there a very high chance all course will inflate upwards for example with an arts degree are the points going to be a lot more competitive this year than last year?

A: I predict that Arts courses are going to stay similiar to 2022. These courses have a large intake. Nobody will know for sure until Wednesday at 2 pm.

Q: What is the appeals process and how long does it take? Will it be in time for further CAO offers?

A: Students are generally advised to view their scripts before deciding whether to appeal or not. While rare, scripts can be marked downwards as well as upwards and it is a good idea therefore to see how close you are to the threshold before applying to appeal. Timelines for candidates to apply to view Leaving Cert scripts and to lodge appeal applications are very short and the deadlines will be strictly applied. Anyone wishing to apply to appeal their exam results can do so from 10am on Sunday, September 3rd until 5pm on Monday, September 4th. Students will use the CSSP to view examinations scripts, to make an appeal application and to access their appeal results. Examinations Appeal Fees will be charged at a rate of €40 per subject at Leaving Certificate; €14.50 per subject at LCA; and €32 per subject at Junior Cycle. This fee is refunded in the event of a successful appeal. The SEC states it will not accept late applications. It is not possible to commit to a specific time frame for the issue of the appeal results until the number of appeals is known. Every effort will be made to process appeals as quickly as possible and candidates will be notified of this date as soon as possible. Candidates will find information about the services provided by the SEC on its website Examinations.ie. If a candidate needs to contact the SEC, the email address for candidate inquiries is cand[email protected] and the phone number is 090-6442702.

Q: I got 577 points and I’m worried because the course I want was 588 points last year. Should I keep hoping I get it or should I focus on a different course?

A: Your CAO order of preference can no longer to changed. I would advise you to look at the course content, structure and assessment for all courses that you feel you may be offered. Maybe your first few courses have similiar content but in different colleges.

Q: My son did very well with 521 points. However when we looked at CAO all his Level 8 choices are above this. I understand that he will probably get offered level 7 but is there any option of a late change of mind for CAO.

A: Unfortunately not, the last changes that were allowed were before July 1st. The only possible change that is allowed at this stage is to add courses that are in the vacant place list. These will go live next Thursday at noon.

Q: I got an O7 in Maths – Is this considered a fail. I understand the different pathways into courses and the possibility of sitting a Maths Competency Test but if an employer asks whether I passed or failed my LC Maths, what answer do I give if I was awarded an O7? I am weighing up my options with regards to repeating my LC Maths but am not sure if this is considered a fail. Thanks in advance.

A: Anything lower than a O6 means that you did not pass the exam. You can repeat this subject on it’s own and use your 2024/25 grade for entry requirements. You cannot use it for CAO point purposes. Maths Competency exams are generally for those who did not secure the H4 at Higher Level Maths.

Q: What is points for primary teaching this year 2023 please

A: This will not be known until 2 pm, Wednesday, August 30th.

Q: Can 250 points secure a college place?

A: Yes, there are many courses, particularly at level 7 and 6, that require less than 250 points. There are also many courses that require no points and are listed as AQA – all qualified applicants, i.e. they met the subject entry requirements for the courses. If you look up vacant places on the CAO website which will go live next Thursday at noon, you will find courses that require less points than 250.

Q: It appears that an Irish exemption, although sanctioned, was not processed by the school. This is a DARE student who has enough points for a CAO course. The application has been submitted today. Will the student be able to avail of the exemption retrospectively?

A: NUI office automatically send this to CAO. You must apply directly to UL and Trinity yourself. The responsibility for processing exemptions lies with the CAO applicant not the school.

Q: Are points likely to come down for Arts in Maynooth, my daughter is short by 16 points

A: I do not forsee a huge change in points accept for courses that have a greater supply of places for 2023 intake. I imagine that the Arts at Maynooth will be similiar to last year. 16 points would be a big drop. This is a very popular course at NUI Maynooth. Nobody will know for sure until 2 pm Wednesday, August 30th. The very best of luck. Many PLC offers pathways into Arts at NUI Maynooth.

Q: Are points for courses going to be the same as last year?

A: It is likely that points for courses will be in line with last year, given that grades this year are broadly in line with last year. However, where extra places have been added to courses, points for these courses may drop. There may be point drops and increases on specific courses due to slight increases/decreases in demand but overall it is expected they will be in line with last year.

Q: Will the points for primary teaching going to go down?

A: Without doubt points for primary teaching will drop this year due to the extra places given to the teacher training colleges. By how much is the question. Will they drop by 20 points, it is too hard to call. 20 points seems a lot for primary teaching to fall, but if there was ever a year for it to happen it could be this one due to the unprecedented number of extra places being allocated. Fingers crossed you will reach the threshold.

Q: My son has missed out by ten points for entry to NCAD; with portfolio points included. What are his chances of getting in on 2nd round. Also I would love to know what points all current lecturers got in CAO so as to make a genuine roadmap for students.

A: It will depend on the number of interested candidates for 2023 and their points. Nobody will know for sure until Wednesday.

Q: Is it possible to get to your CAO course with lower points in the second or third round

A: No. If you are offered for example your 5th preference, then all lower preferences disappear from your form. If you become entitled to a higher preferennce course you will be offered it but never a lower preference.

Q: Should I accept a lower Cao offer in round 1

A: I recommend you to accept your offer on Wednesday. You may still be offered higher course preferences in future rounds. You may get offered courses above Wednesday’s offer but never courses that lie below it on your CAO order of preference.

Q: Last year engineering UCD was 577 and reduced to 566 in the final round. I got 578 points, is it likely that I’ll get a place? Also is it random selection from students at/above the requirements or would they allocate places to students with the most points and make their way down?

A: I think you are in with a very good chance with 578, I’m not convinced that it would go above that. Random selection is used if for example they had 2 more places to offer and the next 3 people on the order of merit list had the same points and were equally entitled to a place on the course. In this instance random selection would be used to pick two applicants to be offered the last two places.

Q: Short 20 points for primary teaching but with shortage will they lower points as more places are added?

A: Without doubt points for primary teaching will drop this year due to the extra places given to the teacher training colleges. By how much is the question. Will they drop by 20 points, it is too hard to call. 20 points seems a lot for primary teaching to fall, but if there was ever a year for it to happen it could be this one due to the unprecedented number of extra places being allocated. Fingers crossed you will reach the threshold.

Q: Are we able to view our scripts online? and is this before or after round one offers are out

A: Manually marked scripts must be viewed at your school. Online marked scripts can be viewed online from 9 am Sept 2nd to 9 am Sept 3rd.

Q: I got 300 points & am applying for DKIT business courses. Entry requirement is min. 2 H5s however I only do one higher level subject (H5 PE). Will I be able to get an offer?

A: No it is not possible. CAO will only make an offer when a candidate meets minimum entry requirements and the required points. 2 H5 and 4 O6/H7 are needed for all level 8 programmes. You could look at doing a level 7 with the option of a level 8 add on later.

Q: The course I want is 470 points, I got 530 points. I’m worried that by some sporadic that the points will jump 50 points and I’ll miss my course. How likely is this?

A: Unless there is a major change in some aspect of the course, e.g. change in number of places, it is unlikely a course would jump by 50. I think under normal conditions you should be ok with 530 points.

Q: My son got H4 today in a subject that all indicators were for a H1 or maybe H2. Teacher thinks something must have been omitted in the adding up. He has DARE. If his points increase after rechecks can he get DARE access to his first choice course? There is one nominated DARE place on the course.

A: I am slow to give an answer to this as I am not 100%, it could be yes or it could be a deferred place the following year. Ultimately, it will be the admissions officer who would make a call on this, so I would send an email to both CAO and the admissions office of the college involved and get a definitive answer from them.

Q: Is it possible to get a cohort of remarks for 2 papers as I am 10 points short for my college of choice

A: I am not sure what you are asking here, but if you are asking about appeals, you can appeal as many subjects as you wish and if you are upgraded in them all, then these new grades have to be taken into account. So if you appeal two subjects and get upgraded then you may have enough to close the 10 point gap for your chosen course.

Q: I got 625 points in leaving cert but 161 in HPAT. Is there any chance of getting in to Medicine?

A: You have a moderated score of 726 which is short of the cut off for the lowest Medicine course last year. However, there is talk of extra places in the medical area and this will hopefully reduce points on medical courses, but by how much we don’t know. These extra places mean you have a slight chance but we won’t know for definite until the admissions officers do their work and offer places on Wednesday. Good luck.

Q: What percentage is HEAR offering on reduced points this year?

A: The reduction in points for places on courses in the HEAR scheme varies enormously from college to college and course to course. There is no one size fits all. If you go to the accesscollege.ie website you will be able to see the policies of the various colleges in the HEAR scheme and this might give you an idea of possible reductions in points.

Q: Why do the need to be results artificially increased to stay in line with last year?

A: Because of the 60,000 approx. students applying through the CAO this year, there are about 12,000 to 15,000 of those who sat their Leaving Certificate in ‘20, ‘21 or ‘22, who would have much higher grades than applicants from ‘23 and could skew the offers being made to the class of ‘23. So at some stage a gradual process of reduction in inflated grades will need to commence over a few years to return to normal grades.

Q: I’m in a bit of a pickle, when I did my LC I didnt think I was going to get enough points to do dentistry and so I applied for a college abroad. When I received my results I ended up getting the points however i didnt put dentistry at all in my CAO list. What should I do? Go or not to go?

A: Yes, this is a tricky one. If you decide to go, it presumably will be an expensive year and if you decided to stay on and finish the course it could prove costly over the duration of the course. One option is to take a year out and apply for Dentistry next year and presumably get an offer then. What will you be offered in the CAO this year? Remember if you do one first year then if you change course and do another first year in a new course you will have to pay the full economic fee for the second first year. Can you defer your place abroad for one year and then decide whether to do it next year or maybe dentistry at home. If you decide to start a course this year, you need to think carefully why you are starting the course and why. Best of luck with the decision.

Q: I didn’t get enough points for 9/10 of my CAO courses. I’m 7 short for 1/9 of them. Is there a chance I could still get it?

A: Nobody will know for sure until Wednesday when CAO issues results and 2023 points. The very best of luck.

Q: Is there anyway I can find out my exact percentages in each subject ? Or what I got in my Irish oral?

A: Yes. All candidiates will have access to their marks via the portal. Marks can be viewed from 12 noon on Tuesday, August 29th. An application for viewing of scripts can be made from 5 pm Aug 29th to 8 pm Aug 30th. You will know more then.

Q: I got 545 points and was hoping to study commerce in UCD which was 555 points last year, I want to appeal my English exam and if I get the appeal my points will be increased to 559 which going off last years points would get me a space, I was wondering if that happens how late into the year would I join the course?

A: No date has yet been confirmed for the final round of offers after the appeals, but based on previous years it is normally around the middle/end of October. Two things can happen, you could be offered the place to start late in October or they may offer you a deferred place for the following year. It depends on the course.

Q: Is it worth getting subjects like physics rechecked?

A: It would be worth looking at the marks attained in each subject. This will be available to you at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 29th. You can then apply to view your scripts. You should be able to make a more informed decision regarding appeals then. The best of luck.

Q: On my son’s CAO list he put 1. UCD Engineering 577 points 2. TUD 470 points. 3. NCAD Product Design 486 points. My son got 579 points. He wants to go to NCAD, he did well in his portfolio. Can he refuse UCD and TUD if they offer a place and go for NCAD.

A: No. All courses that lie below the offer made on Wednesday will become obsolete. No offers lying below Wednesday’s offer will or can be made in future rounds. Only courses that lie above Wednesday’s offer can be made in future rounds. If your son gets offered his first choice then no other offers will be made in further rounds. Hope that things work out.

Q: I got 734 and my course was 735* last year, do you think it will go down with extra places and 9% less demand

A: Demand and supply do have an impact on cut off points. Points of interested candidates also affect points.

Q: Is there a good chance that law & business in UCD could drop by two points?

A: It depends on factors such as supply of places, demand for course, points of interested candidates etc. Any change in any one variable can affect points. Nobody will know for certain until 2 pm on Wednesday.

Q: Do you know where the additional 60 places in medicine are being allocated to and are these places for CAO applicants only? Also, what is the total number of places for medicine in ROI offered via CAO?

A: Please read figures shown in article linked here

Q: I see that first choice CAO applications were down 17% for veterinary in UCD, is that likely to lower the points requirement?

A: This may or may not have an impact. Other candidates points and supply of places will determine the cut off for 2023. I don’t have access to this information and hence cannot give you a definite answer. We will have to wait until points are released on Wednesday. The very best of luck.

Q: We won’t know until Wednesday for certain – but is there is any likelihood of CAO points rising dramatically across most areas? Or are the likely to remain on par with last year.

A: It depends on factors such as supply of places, demand for course, points of interested candidates etc. Any change in any one variable can affect points. Nobody will know for certain until 2 pm on Wednesday.

Q: I’m 19 points below my second choice will I hopefully have an offer on round 2? It’s for an Arts degree in Galway

A: Points may fall or rise. Nobody will know for sure until offers are made at 2 pm on Wednesday.

Q: My daughter got 487 points in her leaving cert. The course she wants is Architecture in TUD which was 645 last year that includes 200 possible points from interview and portfolio. My daughter got 150 points for that part. 150+487 is 637 points so 8 short is it still possible she could get a place?

A: It is still possible. Points may or may not fall. Nobody will for sure until CAO offers are made next Wednesday. The best of luck.

Q: If I am short 2 points from points entry level for my chosen course, is there still a chance that I may be offered a place on it?

A: You are definitely in with a chance being so close, but unfortunately there is no way we can be sure about changes on a specific course. It’s just a waiting game I’m afraid until Wednesday.

Q: I got 532 points, my second choice is Physical sciences in Trinity for 524 points, is it possible that i get a place

A: This course was 553 last year in round one and in the final round was 524 possibly after appeal results were factored in. You are definitely in with a chance but maybe not in round one. We will have to wait until Wednesday to see for sure.

Q: Is it worth getting papers rechecked? My sons trachers think he should get three checked. And can he see the papers?

A: He will be able to see his extact mark in each subject at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 29th. Best to make the decision after viewing marks and possibly viewing of scripts.

Q: If the higher maths top grades have lowered will it affect high level point courses

A: One of the factors that affects points for courses is the number of people who apply for the course places and the standard of their results, so if lower Maths grades lower the points of individual applicants then yes this could lower the overall points for some courses.

Q: I got an O7 in maths I’ve been accepted on a plc course but am wondering will this affect my ability to get into college after completing my plc?

A: No your PLC results should override this requirement. Double check this with the Guidance Counsellor at your PLC college.

Q: Course is 300 points. I got 298 points should I be worried

A: We will only know for certain on Wednesday. This small differential will give you a chance.

Q: I received 520 points and hoping to study Physics in Trinity. Do you think the points will remain the similar this year?

A: Physics in TCD was 593 in round one last year and it dropped to 525 in the final round. I am not sure it will drop any lower than this, so it could be quite tight with 520 points.

Q: I’ve gotten enough points for my second Level 8 choice (not enough for my first choice). I would prefer my first choice at level 7. How are the Level 7′s offered in relation to the Level 8′s?

A: Your level 7 list and accepting a level 7 will have no impact on future offers from your level 8 list. Many candidates will receive an offer from both lists. It is the candidiates choice as to which level to accept. The best of luck.

Q: I received 540 points and my first choice course in UL required 543 points last year .Can I still get that course? Choice course in U.L. required 543 points

A: Yes, there is a possibility that a course could drop by 3 points. Assuming the numbers of places on the course stay the same, then it will depend on the numbers applying for those places and the standard of their LC grades. We will only know for certain on Wednesday but with this differential you are in with a chance.

Q: If I accept my level 7 first choice in round one, can I still be offered a level 8 offer in round 2?

A: Yes providing that you do not receive your first choice in round 1. Your level 7 list and accepting a level 7 will have no impact on future offers from your level 8 list. The best of luck.

Q: I received 507 points in my exams, the course I would like is 553, it is social policy and politics in Trinity. Is there any chance I can still get this course?

A: Nobody will know for sure until Wednesday when CAO issues resukts and 2023 points. I would be surprised if a popular course in Trinity falls by that much. Best of luck.

Q: If I get offered my 2nd choice and on subsequent rounds get offered my first am I correct to say that I can stay with the 2nd choice offer if I have accepted it?

A: Yes. You decide which one you want. Do you want to stay with the original one you accepted or do you want to accept and take up the second offer you received, it is your decision.

Q: I sat the leaving cert last year and got 601 points. I resat the Hpat this year and got 200 points. I should get an offer for medicine. Trinity is my first choice and NUIG my second. Looking for reassurance.

A: With a new score this year of 761, I think yes you should be fine for an offer on a course that was 741* last year in Trinity and 735* in Galway.

Q: When will LC students see the actual results breakdown per subject

A: On Tuesday at noon students will be able to see their marks in all components of their exam.

Q: If I accept a place on Round 1 and a higher course becomes available in later rounds, will I be still be offered this?

A: Yes. Whether you accept an offer of a place on a course or not in round one, if you become entitled to a higher preference course in subsequent rounds you will be offered a place on the higher preference. It is your choice whether to stay with your first round offer or take up the subsequent round place.

Q: If your appeal results in a downgrade can you keep original grade?

A: No. However, the college may allow you stay on your course ( even if you now do not have the points due to being downgraded). This is at the discretion of the college. Downgrades are less common than upgrades. I would advise you to view your marks and scripts before you make a decision.

Q: Is 577 points enough for Law in UCD

A: Law in UCD (DN600) finished at 566 last year, so assuming there are no major changes in numbers of places on the course, I think you should be good with 577.

Q: I believe I have received the points for an engineering level 8 course but I don’t think I have got the minimum Maths grade required. I know I have the option of sitting a Maths entry exam but I’m just wondering will I still be offered a place even though I didn’t meet the minimum requirement in Maths or will I be offered my second or third choice?

A: CAO will only make an offer when a candidiate has satisfied minimuim entry req, subject specific requiremenst and CAO cut off points. You will not be made the offer unless you meet the specific Maths grade required.

Q: I got 421 points. I wanted 445 points to get social science in UCC. Any info available on how social science CAO points will go this year?

A: In the July stats from CAO there seems to be a drop in mentions on the CAO form in the region of 6 per cent for courses in the broad area of social and behavioural sciences. There is no way of knowing how this will impact on the points for specific courses, but it could indicate a drop for your course but by how many and if at all we will have to wait until Wednesday to see.

Q: I received my results this morning, and would like to to find out how I go about making an appeal

A: Candidates will see their marks for each subject come noon on Tuesday, August 29th. Application for viewing of scripts must be made from 5 pm Tuesday 29 August to 8 pm on Wed, August 30th. You can make an online application to appeal come 10 am Sunday Sept 3rd. The application to appeal will close at 5 pm on Monday, Sept 4th. There is a €40 appeal fee per subject.

Q: What if I accept a course while waiting on an appeal and the appeal is successful and I then could have got a higher offer? Do I then get the higher course?

A: Accept your course. CAO must make an offer if your appeal is successful and you now meet all requirements for a higher up course. You will be given the choice to join this course (albeit late providing that there is available place) , defer to academic year 24/25 or stay on your original course. The choice will be yours to make.

Q: Regarding the NUI EXEMPTION for students with dyslexia etc in Irish. Is that null and void if I did a foreign language as well.

A: No, not necessarily so although the NUI might look for a rationale for seeking an exemption in Irish and doing a foreign language.

Q: My son is DARE approved. He is 66 points below the points needed for his preferred course. Is there a maximum points discrepancy allowed between the cao points for 2023 and what a DARE applicant might have?

A: This can vary amongst third level colleges. You won’t know for definite until Wednesday. The amount of points reduction given to DARE students depends on their CAO points, number of DARE candidates wishing to enter this particular course and the number of reserved DARE places.

Q: Can you please explain the process regarding interviews and random selection?

A: A situation may arise when 4 candidates all have the same number of CAO points and only three places are available on the course. Random selcetion is used in this situation. Each candidiate is given a randomly generated number. The 3 candidates with the highest numbers will get these three places. The fourth candidate will miss out due to random selection.

Q: If you fail maths ordinary level does that mean you fail your Leaving Cert

A: No. It just means you will not be able to take up a place on a course that requires a pass in Maths.

Q: I got 625 points but only 261 in HPAT. Is there any chance of medicine?

A: If you got 625 points in the LC that equates to 565 moderated points for the HPAT. Add 261 brings you to 826 points for medicine. Last years cut off for medicine were a good deal below this figure so I think you should be very safe.

Q: What do you reckon are the chances that the points for courses that were 601/613 last year like actuary in UCD will go up?

A: Unfortunately there is no way of knowing for sure. but the only definitive way of knowing for sure is to wait for Wednesday when the offers come out. Best of luck.

Q: I received 740 points including the HPAT and LC. It is likely that I will have to go for interview for medicine. I have Trinity and RCSI as my first 2 choices. If I have enough points, could both call me for interview or only one? With regards to offers do I have to accept a lower offer and then hope the interview goes well?

A: There is no interview requirement for undergraduate medicine in Ireland. One receives an offer based on meeting entry requiremenst and CAO cut off points.

Q: If more people apply to a course than there are places available, give. That all these people meet tre minimum entry requirements and points requirements, are places randomly allocated?

A: If more people apply for a course than there are places then all the people who apply are listed in order of points, those with the higher points at the top all the way down to the lowest points applicants. Then those at the top get offered the places. E.g. if 100 apply and there are only 50 places then the top 50 people get the places. If there is one place left to be offered and the next two people on the list have the same points then random selection will be used to decide who gets the place.

Q: Our son has actually done better than he had expected and is now worried that he could be offered his first choice even though he would prefer his second. Must he accept his first offer, and is it possible to then be offered his second?

A: If your son is offered his first preference in round one then all course preferences below this disappear. If he does not accept his first preference he will not be made any further offers.

Q: It’s likely that I will have more than enough points for my second choice but I’d rather choose my third choice – both similar courses in same third level facility. What, if any, options I’d I have to switch at this stage?

A: If for example you are offered your 2nd preference then all lower preferences disappear and you will never be offered them. If you become entitled to a higher preference course you will be offered this in the next round. So in effect, you can move up your list of preferences but not down. However, you should contact the college in question. This may be possible after you register. You must have the entry req and points for other course. Space must be available on this course also. It is then at the discretion of the college.

Q: My son got a H3 in biology. He was a H1 student and even got a H1 in his mocks. Can he have his mark reviewed?

A: Yes. All candidiates will have access to their marks via the portal. Marks can be viewed from 12 noon on Tuesday, August 29th. An application for viewing of scripts can be made from 5 pm Aug 29th to 8 pm Aug 30th. You will know more then.

Q: How many points are required for pharmacy?

A: The 2023 CAO points will not be known until 2 pm, Wednesday August 30th. 2022 final cut off points for all three Pharmacy courses were 613*

Q: I received 331 points in my Leaving Cert I placed the course I want now in 6th place. My results today means I may be offered a higher course on my CAO list is their anyway to get this course?

A: If for example you are offered your 2nd preference then all lower preferences disappear and you will never be offered them. If you become entitled to a higher preference course you will be offered this in the next round. So in effect, you can move up your list of preferences but not down.

Q: What role do colleges have with allocation of Dare places?

A: The Admissions Officer of each college determines who gets DARE places.

Q: Link modules FM result on the certificate ..what does that mean ???

A: This stands for a merit and equates to 46 CAO points.

Q: My son wanted global business (Canada) in DCU. He got 543 points and is a good bit off. He wants to get three subjects rechecked. Is there any point? Even if he moves up points he still wont have enough.

A: I would recommend that he views his marks in each subject. This will be available to all leaving cert students via their portal come 12 noon on August 29th. I feel that this might aid his decision. The facility to view examination scripts is provided free of charge. The fee to appeal a result is €40 per subject for Leaving Cert.

Q: Will the breakdown of marks in subjects that had practical/project elements (Music, History etc) be available on the portal on Tuesday?

A: Yes, from midday on Tuesday, you will be able to see your marks for each component of your exams.

Q: Should we wait for a recount until we know placement second choice. As first choice wasn’t achieved. Ten points short to second choice

A: If for example you are offered your 2nd preference then all lower preferences disappear and you will never be offered them. If you become entitled to a higher preference course you will be offered this in the next round. So in effect, you can move up your list of preferences but not down.

Q: If I turn down the first option I get offered through CAO, what happens then?

A: If you turn down your first preference offer on the CAO then you will not be made any other offers in the next rounds. You could have a look at the list of available places and include some if interested but no other options are available to you in the CAO. Of course you can look at some of the other options which may be available to you outside the CAO. These are outlined in today’s supplement in The Irish Times.

Q: What advice do you have about appealing. I am short for my preferred course. And, re 2nd and 3rd round offers. Do points drop by much?

A: I would advise you to view your scripts first. Application to view scripts opens from 5 pm Tuesday, August 29th to 8 pm Wednesday 30 August. All candidates will be able to see exact marks for each subject on their portal by 12 noon, August 29th. You will be able to make a more informed decision regarding an appeal after viewing marks.

Q: Just wondering is there a chance points will go down, my sister is 13 points off her course.

A: Unfortunately there is no way of knowing for sure, there is a chance of course but the only definitive way of knowing for sure is to wait for Wednesday when the offers come out. Best of luck.

Q: What are my points?

A: You can use this calculator to calculate your results: https://careersportal.ie/courses/calculator/pointsCalculator.html

Q: Hello, my son got the points he needed for his 1st choice, but failed one subject so does not have the minimum requirements for any course on his first CAO list. He did only 6 subjects. He’s been granted DARE. He was very happy, but that changed quickly when he looked at the requirements. Is there anything that can be done? How important are the minimum requirements?

A: CAO will only make an offer once a candidate meets the minimum subject and course requirements and CAO cut off points. Minimum entry requirements for any level 8 will be two H5 & four O6/H7. Level 7 courses require 5 subjects. Your son will not receive a level 8 courses given the information that you supplied but may get a level 7. He could use this level 7 as a pathway to a level 8.

Q: Will CAO points be inflated to match the higher demand for courses due to the inflated grades of this years LC?

A: It is always hard to predict but due to the fact that this year’s grades are being maintained at the same level as last year means points on the whole are likely to stay at last year’s high levels.

Q: My son got enough points for the course he wanted, but got a H8 in Maths. What are his options now?

A: If a higher grade in Maths is required for the course above the H8, then points will not be considered. Entry requirements must be met before points can be considered. Entry requirements do not change.

Q: I am 7 points short of my 2nd choice – what are the chances off being offered the course?

A: Supply of places and demand for places is what determines cut off points. It will depend on points received by other interested candidiates and number of places being made available on this course for academic year 2023/24. No way of knowing until Wednesday, August 30th at 2 pm.

Q: If I am lucky enough to be offered a place and accept it but if I have a lower point course further down in my preferences could I still be offered that course in the second round, or is it only if it is a higher points course?

A: If for example you are offered your 5th preference then all lower preferences disappear and you will never be offered them. If you become entitled to a higher preference course you will be offered this in the next round. So in effect, you can move up your list of preferences but not down.

Q: How long does it take to receive the appealed results

A: This date has not been released yet. Late October would be a good guide. It will depend on the number of appeals being made. This will not be known until after Sept 4th.

Q: I am delighted with my 521 points LC. My first choice course was 522 points last year and my other choices are all just under 500 points. Thinking the course points may rise again this year, so my first choice may creep up and I may fall short by a few more points, and may not get offered it on Round 1 or 3. What is your advice ? Can I accept another course on Round one and then change to my first choice, if I got it on round 2 or 3. Just slightly confused on it.

A: Yes is the answer. Accepting a second or third preference in Round 1 does not rule one out of receiving a higher preference offer in future rounds. You will be offered your first choice if and when you meet minimum requirements and cut off points.

Q: Does a PLC course in Ireland count if you are applying to UCAS in the UK?

A: Yes, e.g. many Irish students who do nursing in the UK will firstly do a pre nursing plc here in Ireland and use this to apply to a nursing degree in the UK.

Q: I’m off my course by 9 points and I feel two of subjects (Irish and Italian) I should’ve achieved higher in both. What are the chances of my appeals being approved and does it guarantee me a spot in my course?

A: A larger percentage of appeals tend to go up as opposed to a grade down in the appeals process. You will need to view your marks. You can apply to view your exam scripts via the candidiate self portal from Tuesday, 29th August. LCA must email [email protected]. Anyone wishing to apply to appeal their exam results can do so from 10am on Sunday, September 3rd until 5pm on Monday, September 4th. The date for the results from appeals is not known yet. CAO must make you an offer to you if minimum requirements and 2023 cut off points are met. If course is full the the college will reserve a place for you on this course for academic year 2024/25.

Q: My daughter has applied through UCAS. How does it take UCAS to confirm places

A: The university should confirm the place within a day or two if you have met the conditions of the offer. I always recommend ringing the admissions office to make sure they have your results, even though they are sent to UCAS by the SEC.

Q: Will the points for Creative Music Production at IADT Dún Laoghaire go up this year?

A: I’m afraid we have no way of knowing for definite as there are so many variables we are not aware of, i.e. number of places, number of applicants, grades of applicants. We will have to wait until Wednesday to find out for definite.

Q: How and when can my child review the exam scripts to decide whether or not to appeal results?

A: You can apply to view your exam scripts via the candidiate self portal from Tuesday, 29th August at 5pm until Wednesday, August 30th at 8 pm. LCA must email [email protected]. Anyone wishing to apply to appeal their exam results can do so from 10am on Sunday, September 3rd until 5pm on Monday, September 4th.

Q: How can I view a script (PE) and how do I appeal?

A: You apply to view your PE script in the Candidate Self Service Portal from Tuesday 29th August at 5pm. If you wish to then apply to appeal the script you again do this in the Self Service Portal from Sunday 3 September at 10am.

Q: I got higher points than I expected to get. Can I change my selection to a higher point course?

A: You cannot change your CAO application at this stage, July 1st was the last date you could change your application I’m afraid.

Q: I got a H4 in English, I have never received less than H2, how can I find out my percentage?

A: You will get all your component marks on Tuesday in the Self Service Portal. To see your complete script and marks you should apply to view your scripts on Tuesday 29th from 5pm.

Q: How do I find out my exact percentage in honours maths as I may appeal if its near to a higher grade. I normally do better than the grade I got.

A: Candidates will see their marks including marks for each component via their portal account. This will be available by 12 noon on Tuesday, August 29th.

Q: Were the French results bad this year? I’m usually a H2 student and got significantly worse.

A: The number of H1, H2 and H3 grades was actually slightly up this year over last year in French. I would suggest applying to view your script maybe with your French teacher to see what might have caused the drop in grade from normal.

Q: My son will most likely get his course but wants to go next year and will defer if it is accepted by the college. He wants to try for a different college next year – does he have to cancel that or just apply to cao again and not lose the deferral?

A: If he is granted a deferral by the college, then he must apply through the CAO next year just putting down that course he deferred and he will be offered it next year. However, if he wants to apply for other courses next year on his CAO, then he is in open competition again and his deferred place is gone.

Q: Will I be offered a H8 and H7 course through the CAO?

A: Yes, if you applied for both level 8 and level 7 courses you could be offered a course from each list and it is up to you to decide which one you want to accept.

Q: I’m 4 points short for my course. What should my next plan of action be?

A: You are short 4 points based on last years points, they could be different this year, so you need to wait to see what happens on Wednesday.

Q: I got a H2 in maths and in Irish. Should I appeal?

A: The only way to know is to view your scripts in these subjects and this will inform your decision.

Q: I’ve applied for a course in UL that was 476 last year, 468 in 2021. I got 487 today. With the grade inflation since last year, is it likely that the points will increase to above what I have.

A: There is no way of knowing the exact points for individual courses for this year. However, the grades are very much in line with last year, and one would assume that 487 points would give you a very good chance of getting an offer on this course which was 476 last year. This is assuming there was a similar number applying for this with similar grades as last year. But you will have to wait until Wednesday to know for definite.

Q: How do I get my daughters results rechecked or even see her actual percentage

A: This is done through the process of viewing and appealing exam results. Applications can be made through the Candidate Self Service Portal where your daughter got her results this morning.

Q: My daughter had ATT in RCSI as her first choice but got a H5 in Maths even though the course needed a H4, will that mean there is no way that she will be offered the course?

A: I’m afraid not. You must meet the course entry requirements in order to be elligble to have your points considered for a course. Entry requirements must be met and do not change.

Q: How can I find out what percentage I got and how close I am to a different result?

A: The best way to do this is to view your script. You can appy to do this through the Candidate Self Service Portal. This application opens on Tuesday 5pm, 29th August.

Q: I got 197 points but my course was 250, although I was accepted for DARE. I’m wondering if it’s possible to still be accepted to the course.

A: Yes it is, but it is very difficult to say at this stage how likely you are to get an offer as it depends on a number of factors. How many places were set aside for DARE candidates on the course? How many people who applied for that course were DARE candidates and/or HEAR candidates? The answer to these questions will determine the likelihood of you being offered a place. You will have to wait until the 30th to find out I’m afraid.

Q: I got 358 in my Leaving Certificate. I want to do LLB hons, is there any college who can consider me from North or South?

A: In the north you apply for courses through the UCAS system. If you do not have an offer you are happy with currently, then your option is to look at a process called clearing, to see if any university up north has an unfilled place in Law. This link may be of some help: https://www.ucas.com/clearing-launch . In the south, there are courses in Law at less than 358, e.g. SETU on 310 last year. Again I am not sure if you have already made a CAO application or not. If not the equivalent to Clearing up north for down in the south is Vacant Places in the CAO system. These courses will go live on 31st August at midday. You could have a look here to see what courses are on offer. Some of the private colleges offer Law degrees below 358 and may allow you to apply directly at this stage, e.g. griffith College or DBS.

Q: Getting a fail in French – surely I should have received some grade?

A: Not sure of your question here. Every percentage in a subject results in a grade. If you get 0 to 29 per cent you get a grade 8. If you get 30 to 39 per cent, you will get a grade 7, etc. Something should appear beside your subject name even if you get a low percentage.

Q: What could have gone wrong my daughter basically got rated as FM for her LCVP after getting a distinction in her pre and what steps should we take now?

A: Unfortunately, getting a result in a mock paper does not automatically indicate a similar result in the Leaving Certificate. The marking of a mock paper and the marking of a LC paper could have been carried out very differently and hence the results can be different. Also the LC exam on the day might not have gone as well as your daughter hoped and hence a lower result than expected. I would suggest look at the component marks next Tuesday and possibly apply to view the script to get an idea of what went wrong. This may lead to an application to appeal the LC result.

Q: How can I appeal my results?

A: Subjects can be appealed through the Candidate Self Service Portal from 10am on Sunday 3 September until 5pm on Monday 4 September. it is advisable to view scripts before deciding to appeal results.

Q: Do they often reduce results on appeal? My son is one point short of his preferred course but was surprised at one of his results which is lower than expected. Would it be advisable to seek a review of that paper or would that run the risk of reducing his overall points score futher and making the chances of him getting the place more remote?

A: Results can go down as well as up in appeals, so it is very advisable to view scripts before deciding whether to appeal a subject or not. If the result obtained in the subject is very near the grade below the one achieved, one should be careful about making an appeal as the grade could drop and likewise if the result is near the next grade up then it may be a good idea to appeal the result.

Q: Will courses go up this year or stay around the same

A: It is always hard to predict but due to the fact that this year’s grades are being maintained at the same level as last year means points on the whole are likely to stay at last year’s high levels. For more see Brian Mooney’s article What impact will the 2023 results have on the CAO.

Q: I am planning to defer my course till september 2024. How will i notify the college or CAO?

A: An applicant who receives an offer of a place but wishes to defer for a year can only do so with the agreement of the the educational institution in question. You must immediately contact the admissions office of the college making the offer and outline the reasons for a deferral. You must remember to reapply to the CAO next year.

Q: Do LC results determine university admission, and do students have only a week or two from today to arrange housing and move-in details for the Fall semester?

A: Yes, for the most part LC results do determine university admission. Offers of places in university will be made next Wednesday and when students have their offer they will immediately start the difficult task of finding accommodation. Some might be lucky enough to get on campus accommodation others will have to start looking elsewhere for private accommodation options.