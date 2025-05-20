Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued inclement weather over Assam for the next 2–3 days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across various parts of the state.

As per rainfall data recorded on Tuesday by IMD, several locations in and around Guwahati have already received substantial precipitation —including 112.5 mm at the Guwahati AWS station. These figures indicate widespread and intense rainfall activity that is likely to persist.

The weather pattern suggests that both Western and Southern parts of Assam are likely to witness more intense rainfall episodes over the coming days, potentially reaching up to 200 mm in isolated locations. In Guwahati city, continued downpours could aggravate water logging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of tree falls and localized landslides in vulnerable pockets. The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems are being kept on alert.

In view of the situation, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) requests the public to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant. Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or soil erosion. The public is also urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain.

