Image: IMF

Speaking on Thursday at the IMF headquarters in Washington ahead of the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank next week, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva painted a stark picture of a world economy increasingly tested by trade tensions, financial volatility, and a breakdown in global trust. Yet, she remained firm in her belief that a more resilient and better-balanced world economy is still within reach — if governments act wisely, boldly, and collectively.

Global trading system under pressure

Georgieva began by noting that the resilience shown by countries in the face of past shocks is once again being challenged — this time by a fundamental reboot of the global trading system. Market volatility is rising sharply, and trade policy uncertainty has hit unprecedented highs. She pointed to tumbling global stock prices amid tensions, even as some valuations remain elevated.

This, she warned, is emblematic of the sudden and sweeping shifts that now define our world —shifts that require thoughtful and coordinated responses.

Erosion of trust and the return of self-reliance

Framing the backdrop of current instability, Georgieva described trade tensions as a long-simmering pot now boiling over, fuelled by a deep erosion of trust — both in the global economic system and among nations themselves.

While global integration has undeniably lifted billions out of poverty, she acknowledged that many communities felt left behind. Job losses, wage suppression, and supply chain disruptions have led many to blame the international system for economic inequities. This dissatisfaction has only been compounded by growing trade distortions, such as tariffs and non-tariff barriers.

Citing data, she highlighted a halt in the earlier decline of US effective tariff rates, along with a rise in subsidy measures across major jurisdictions. These actions have reinforced the perception of an uneven playing field and intensified trade imbalances.

The evolving notion of national security has further complicated trade flows. In a multipolar world, where goods like semiconductors and steel are now deemed strategic, self-reliance is gaining new currency — even at a higher economic cost.

Growth at risk, smaller economies in the crossfire

The fallout from escalating trade barriers is significant, Georgieva warned. The US effective tariff rate has soared to levels not seen in decades, triggering retaliatory measures from other nations.

While the US, China, and the EU — the world’s three largest importers — may be relatively insulated, their actions have outsized effects.

Smaller advanced economies and emerging markets, highly dependent on trade, are bearing the brunt. For low-income countries, the situation is compounded by shrinking aid flows as donors turn inward.

Georgieva outlined three critical observations:

Uncertainty is costly: Complex global supply chains become harder to navigate, leading to delayed investments, volatile markets, and precautionary saving. Tariffs hurt growth: Acting like taxes, they dampen economic activity and raise prices, with costs borne by both businesses and consumers. Long-term productivity suffers: Especially in smaller economies, shielding industries from competition discourages innovation and reduces efficiency.

She likened trade to water — when blocked, it finds alternative routes, but not without disruption and cost. The IMF’s upcoming World Economic Outlook will quantify these costs, showing growth markdowns (though stopping short of recession) and inflation upticks in some regions.

Recent bond and currency market fluctuations, including a depreciating dollar and unusual yield curve movements, were presented as early warning signs.

The path forward: Domestic reforms and global rebalancing

To navigate these challenges, Georgieva called on nations to act on three fronts:

Strengthen domestic resilience: With many countries burdened by elevated debt, she urged fiscal discipline, credible and agile monetary policy, and robust financial oversight — especially in the face of rising non-bank risks. Emerging markets, she advised, should maintain flexible exchange rates and consider temporary measures as guided by the IMF’s Integrated Policy Framework.

For low-income nations, she stressed the need for domestic resource mobilization and stronger international support. Countries facing unsustainable debt must consider proactive restructuring — helped by an upcoming IMF playbook designed to guide such decisions.

Boost long-term growth: Highlighting the US as a productivity leader, she pointed to reforms in banking, capital markets, IP rights, competition policy, and AI readiness as essential for lagging economies. Governments must remove barriers to private enterprise and innovation to avoid “self-inflicted injuries”.

Currently, 48 nations are working with the IMF on balance-of-payments support and market-oriented reforms.

Rebalance macroeconomic imbalances: Internal imbalances between saving and investment, along with external current account disparities, can spark instability. Georgieva emphasised the need for rebalancing policies — fiscal, monetary, and structural — that reduce vulnerabilities and mitigate trade frictions.

Addressing the three global economic powerhouses directly, she encouraged China to boost private consumption, reduce industrial overreach, strengthen social safety nets, and address the property sector to restore confidence and demand. She added that the US and other surplus countries to recognise their outsized role in fostering or diffusing global imbalances.

A shared responsibility, says IMF MD

Georgieva concluded with a powerful reminder: “All countries can pursue policies for better internal and external balance, supporting collective resilience and wellbeing.” The world is not yet in recession, but the warning signs are clear. The choices countries make today will define the shape of tomorrow’s global economy.