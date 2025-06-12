If you are looking to support families that have been affected by the recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids as well as local immigrant communities in need, you have a number of donation options, including organizations that can accept monetary contributions, supplies and volunteer time.

The ICE raids over the past several days have impacted several communities in Los Angeles County, including the city of Los Angeles, Paramount, Culver City and Boyle Heights.

It’s unclear exactly how many undocumented immigrants have been affected, but the White House said federal agents have arrested 330 immigrants in Southern California and the Central Coast since the onset of the raids on Friday.

Among those deported during the raids was Jose Ortiz, who worked for Ambiance Apparel, a warehouse in Los Angeles’ Fashion District, for the last 18 years. On Sunday, Jesus Cruz, 52, was detained while he was working as a cleaner at Westchester Hand Wash. Further up the coast, ICE agents had reportedly shown up at farm fields and packinghouses from the Central Coast to the San Joaquin Valley.

The Department of Homeland Security released a list of nine men who the federal agency said were arrested and have serious criminal records.

Since the raids began on Friday, several local and regional organizations began collecting funds and donated items to help those whose family members have been detained or already deported. The aid is also going to immigrant community members who live in fear of being swept up in future raids.

This story will be updated as more organizations post their needs for support.

The YMCA

What it does: The YMCA is providing care and connections to protect children, youth and community members through distribution of food, supplies and free mental health support. The New American Welcome Center helps immigrants “fully integrate into American society and prepare receiving communities to be welcoming and inclusive.”

How you can help: You can volunteer your time at a participating YMCA location by sending an email to [email protected].

Several YMCA locations are also accepting nonperishable food items (canned goods, rice, pasta), personal hygiene items and household essentials (toilet paper, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies), as well as baby and children’s items (formula, diapers, wipes and snacks).

Donation drop–off sites:

Anderson Munger: 4301 West 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90020

Stuart M. Ketchum-Downtown: 401 S. Hope St., Los Angeles, CA 90071-1900

Mid Valley Family: 6901 Lennoz Ave., Van Nuys, CA 91405-4093

Southeast-Rio Vista: 4801 E. 58th St., Maywood, CA 90270

Weingart East Los Angeles: 2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023

Wilmington: 1127 N Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744

Órale

What it does: Órale is currently providing its immigrant community members in Long Beach with legal resources and bagged groceries with further resources to be added in the coming days.

In 2018, during the Trump administration’s first term, the organization advocated for the city of Long Beach to open the Long Beach Justice Fund, which funded pro bono legal representation for undocumented Long Beach residents who were facing deportation orders.

The fund supported legal assistance for 40 Long Beach residents. Órale is asking the city of Long Beach to reinvest in the program.

How you can help: You can support the organization’s efforts by making a monetary donation online.

Esperanza Immigrant Rights Project

What it does: The Esperanza Immigrant Rights Project currently has staff on-hand to take calls from those who have been arrested and detained at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center and the Desert View Annex.

In collaboration with LA Rapid Response Network, the organization is providing legal services including pro bono representation, language translation services and referrals for bond payment for those who have been arrested and detained.

How you can help: You can make an online monetary donation in the amount of your choice to support the organization’s efforts.

Not Us Without You

What it does: Not Us Without You is a grassroots charity aimed at providing food relief to undocumented hospitality workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their work has continued since and now provides food security for 500 families monthly.

How you can help: The organization is currently asking for local restaurant owners or chefs to donate a meal to support families of mixed status that are in need and possibly aren’t leaving their homes out of fear of being picked up by ICE agents.

Interested restaurant partners can directly message Not Us Without You’s Instagram account or fill out this online contact form.

For those not in the restaurant industry looking to support the organization’s efforts, you can make a monetary donation online.