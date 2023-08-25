In this week’s episode of The Game Informer Show, the crew discusses our Immortals of Aveum review, as well as visiting New York City to play Persona 5 Tactica – a turn-based tactical spinoff of Atlus’ popular JRPG – Persona 3 Reload, and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Additionally, we run through the highlights from Gamescom Opening Night Live, which premiered a slate of new games and featured updates of previously announced titles.
The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps:
00:00:00 – Intro
00:03:28 – Gamescom Opening Night Live
00:30:19 – Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
00:40:53 – Endless Dungeon
00:45:10 – Persona 3 Reload
00:50:59 – Persona 5 Tactica
00:58:41 – Mortal Kombat 1
01:05:01 – Immortals of Aveum
01:18:38 – Housekeeping