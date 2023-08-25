In this week’s episode of The Game Informer Show, the crew discusses our Immortals of Aveum review, as well as visiting New York City to play Persona 5 Tactica – a turn-based tactical spinoff of Atlus’ popular JRPG – Persona 3 Reload, and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Additionally, we run through the highlights from Gamescom Opening Night Live, which premiered a slate of new games and featured updates of previously announced titles.

Watch The Podcast’s Video Version:

Follow us on social media: Alex Van Aken (@itsVanAken), Marcus Stewart (@MarcusStewart7), Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard), Wesley LeBlanc (@LeBlancWes), Brian Shea (@BrianPShea)

The Game Informer Show is a weekly gaming podcast covering the latest video game news, industry topics, exclusive reveals, and reviews. Join host Alex Van Aken every Thursday to chat about your favorite games – past and present – with Game Informer staff, developers, and special guests from around the industry. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.

Matt Storm, the freelance audio editor for The Game Informer Show, edited this episode. Matt is an experienced podcast host and producer who’s been speaking into a microphone for over a decade. You should listen to Matt’s shows like the “Fun” And Games Podcast and Reignite, a BioWare-focused podcast.

The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps:

00:00:00 – Intro

00:03:28 – Gamescom Opening Night Live

00:30:19 – Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

00:40:53 – Endless Dungeon

00:45:10 – Persona 3 Reload

00:50:59 – Persona 5 Tactica

00:58:41 – Mortal Kombat 1

01:05:01 – Immortals of Aveum

01:18:38 – Housekeeping