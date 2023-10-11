Key takeaways

Immutable has partnered with Amazon Web Service in a bid to push its gaming ecosystem higher.

The blockchain firm is set to gain access to a vast pipeline of game studio leads and support,

Blockchain firm Immutable announced via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that it is now working with Amazon Web Service. The partnership will see the two entities work together to shape the future of gaming.

According to the Immutable team, they will gain access to a vast pipeline of game studio leads, support for successful deal closures, and up to $100k in AWS cloud credits per Immutable customer.

In addition to this, developers and studios get access to the most complete platform and ecosystem in web3 gaming.

The team added that they are excited to gain access to expert resources from AWS to help secure prospective customers and ultimately close deals with major game studios from around the world.

Immutable continues to build its gaming ecosystem

Immutable is focused on becoming one of the leading Web3 gaming platforms. In recent months, it has partnered with several entities to push its gaming activities.

In March, Immutable partnered with Polygon Labs to develop a zero-knowledge-powered blockchain platform for Web3 gaming. Immutable and Polygon Labs public testing Immutable’s zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) in August.

The blockchain firm also partnered with MetaStudio , a renowned Portuguese game studio, to transform the gaming metaverse.