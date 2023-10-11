Through this partnership, Immutable will be able to grow its business further as AWS provides it with a large pipeline of potential gaming studio partnerships worldwide.

Immutable, a leading company in web3 gaming, has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a major cloud computing services provider, to achieve its goal of making Web3 gaming go mainstream. This cooperation is part of the company’s wider vision of making game development safer, easier, and more accessible using blockchain technology.

Benefits of the Immutable-Amazon Web Services Collaboration

Through this partnership, Immutable will be able to grow its business further as AWS provides it with a large pipeline of potential gaming studio partnerships worldwide. AWS account managers are encouraged to find gaming studio leads for Immutable. Also, the cloud computing service provider offers up to $100,000 in promotional cloud credits to gaming studios through AWS Activate, and this will allow Immutable to provide cloud service coverage, make deals with studios, and build more interesting games.

For game developers and studios, this collaboration unlocks the combined potential of Immutable’s Web3 gaming platform and AWS’s cloud infrastructure. Developers can build and run games that use blockchain verification and true digital asset ownership—key parts of a viable blockchain gaming model.

As part of the collaboration, Immutable has joined the Amazon ISV Accelerate Program, which helps software partners expand their businesses on AWS. Immutable gets access to expert resources and support to efficiently secure customers and close more deals.

John Kearney, head of startups at Amazon Web Services, Australia, and New Zealand, while commenting on the cooperation, said:

“Today, web3 gaming is one of the fastest growing sub-sectors of the blockchain industry and is already enjoyed by millions of gamers worldwide… AWS is supercharging Immutable’s development by onboarding new game studios and providing them with resources through our flagship AWS Activate startup program and AWS’s ISV Accelerate Program, which give them the tools to accelerate their global launch.”

Immutable’s Growth and Future Plans

Immutable’s growth has been substantial as demand for web3 gaming rises. By teaming up with industry leaders like AWS, it will be able to incorporate its solutions into existing game development processes. The company has used AWS services like Amazon EventBridge and AWS Lambda to build a flexible architecture that scales well. This has allowed it to handle more partnered games and improve reliability as its user base grows.

Immutable chose AWS for its security, performance, proximity to users, and ability to scale, and the partnership will significantly move the Web3 gaming ecosystem forward by empowering builders and gamers. Combining blockchain’s ownership features with AWS’s cloud infrastructure unlocks new possibilities.

Looking ahead, Immutable plans to continue investing in its AWS-powered infrastructure to support upcoming offerings. This includes Immutable zkEVM, which will enable Ethereum compatibility and blockchain gaming without needing to learn a new programming language. With AWS’s backing, the company is positioned to help lead the future growth of web3 gaming.

