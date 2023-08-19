The Federal Reserve’s open market committee (FOMC) meets regularly to decide what, if anything, to do with short-term interest rates. Indeed, interest rates are closely watched by analysts and economists as these key figures play out in every asset market around the globe. Stock traders almost always rejoice when the Fed cuts interest rates, but does a rate cut equal good news for everyone? Rate cuts tend to favor borrowers, but hurt lenders and savers.

But what about ordinary households? Interest rate changes also have large impacts on consumer behavior and the level of consumption an economy can expect. This is because higher rates translate to larger borrowing and financing costs for things purchased on credit. Read on to find out exactly where this comes into play.

Key Takeaways Interest rates have a direct effect on consumer behavior, impacting several facets of everyday life.

When rates go down, borrowing becomes cheaper, making large purchases on credit more affordable, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card expenses.

When rates go up, borrowing is more expensive, putting a damper on consumption. Higher rates, however, do benefit savers who get more favorable interest on deposit accounts.

What Are Interest Rates?

When the Fed “cuts rates,” this refers to a decision by the FOMC to reduce the federal fund’s target rate. The target rate is a guideline for the actual rate that banks charge each other on overnight reserve loans. Rates on interbank loans are negotiated by the individual banks and, usually, stay close to the target rate. The target rate may also be referred to as the “federal funds rate” or the “nominal rate.”

The federal funds rate is important because many other rates, domestic and international, are linked directly to it or move closely with it.

Why Do Rates Change?

The federal funds rate is a monetary policy tool used to achieve the Fed’s goals of price stability (low inflation) and sustainable economic growth. Changes to the federal funds rate influence the money supply, beginning with banks and eventually trickling down to consumers.

The Fed lowers interest rates in order to stimulate economic growth. Lower financing costs can encourage borrowing and investing; however, when rates are too low, they can spur excessive growth and perhaps inflation. Inflation eats away at purchasing power and could undermine the sustainability of the desired economic expansion.

On the other hand, when there is too much growth, the Fed will raise interest rates. Rate increases are used to slow inflation and return growth to more sustainable levels. Rates cannot get too high because more expensive financing could lead the economy into a period of slow growth or even contraction.

2% The target inflation rate that the Federal Reserve seeks to achieve.

Financing

The Fed’s target rate is the basis for bank-to-bank lending. The rate banks charge their most creditworthy corporate customers is known as the prime lending rate. Often referred to as “the prime,” this rate is linked directly to the Federal Reserve’s target rate. Prime is pegged at 300 basis points (3%) above the target rate.

Consumers can expect to pay prime plus a premium depending on factors such as their assets, liabilities, income, and creditworthiness.

A rate cut could help consumers save money by reducing interest payments on certain types of financing that are linked to prime or other rates, which tend to move in tandem with the Fed’s target rate.

Mortgages

Typically, a rate cut lowers the cost of financing a home. However, the extent of the benefit from lower mortgage rates depends on the type of mortgage loan.

For fixed-rate mortgages, a rate cut will have no impact on the amount of the monthly payment. Low rates can be good for potential homeowners, but fixed-rate mortgages do not move directly with the Fed’s rate changes. A Fed rate cut changes the short-term lending rate, but most fixed-rate mortgages are based on long-term rates, which do not fluctuate as much as short-term rates.

Generally speaking, when the Fed issues a rate cut, adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) payments will decrease. The amount by which a mortgage payment changes will depend on the rate the mortgage uses when it resets. Many ARMs are linked to short-term Treasury yields, which tend to move with the Fed. Many home-equity loans and home-equity lines of credit (HELOCs) are also linked to prime or LIBOR.

To combat rising inflation in 2022, the FOMC increased interest rates from a target of 0.25% to 0.50% in March 2022 all the way to 5.25% to 5.50% in July 2023.

Credit Cards

The impact of a rate cut on credit card debt also depends on whether the credit card carries a fixed or variable rate. For consumers with fixed-rate credit cards, a rate cut usually results in no change. Many credit cards with variable rates are linked to the prime rate, so a federal funds rate cut will typically lead to lower interest charges.

It is important to remember that even if a credit card carries a fixed rate, credit card companies can change interest rates whenever they want to, as long as they provide advanced notice (check your terms for the required notice).

Savings Accounts

When the Fed cuts interest rates, consumers usually earn less interest on their savings. Banks will typically lower rates paid on cash held in bank certificates of deposits (CDs), money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. The rate cut usually takes a few weeks to be reflected in bank rates.

CDs and Money Market Accounts

If you have already purchased a bank CD, there is no need to worry about a rate cut because your rate is locked in. But if you plan to purchase additional CDs, a rate cut will result in new, lower rates.

Deposits placed into money market accounts (MMAs) will see similar activity. Banks use MMA deposits to invest in traditionally safe assets like CDs and Treasury bills so that a Fed rate cut will result in lower rates for money market account holders.

Money Market Funds

Unlike a money market account, a money market fund (MMF) is an investment account. While both pay higher rates than regular savings accounts, they may not have the same response to a rate cut.

The response of MMF rates to a rate cut by the Fed depends on whether the fund is taxable or tax-free (like one that invests in municipal bonds). Taxable funds usually adjust in line with the Fed, so in the event of a rate cut, consumers can expect to see lower rates offered by these securities.

Because of their tax-exempt status, rates on municipal money market funds already fall beneath their taxable counterparts and may not necessarily follow the Fed. These funds also may be linked to different rates, such as LIBOR or the Security Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Municipal Swap Index.

Investments

Interest rates also directly impact your investment portfolio, including a 401(k) plan and brokerage accounts. Lower rates often are a boost to stocks (except, perhaps to financial sector stocks) but at the same time are a drag on bond prices. Lower rates also let investors with margin accounts take greater advantage of leverage at lower rates, increasing their effective purchasing power.

On the other hand, higher rates can pull stocks lower but increase the value of bonds. In general, longer-term bonds are more sensitive to interest rate changes than near-term bonds.

How Do Interest Rates Affect Consumers? Higher interest rates generally make the cost of goods and services more expensive for consumers because the cost of borrowing is higher. Consumers that want to buy products that require a loan, such as a house or a car, will pay more because of the higher interest rate on the loans. This discourages spending and slows down the economy. When interest rates are lower, the opposite is true.

Who Benefits From High Interest Rates? Generally, financial institutions, specifically banks, benefit from higher interest rates. Banks make money from the interest rates they charge on their loans to consumers. The higher the rate, the more money they make.

Who Benefits the Most From Inflation? Borrowers benefit the most from inflation as the money they pay back to lenders is worth less than it was before. This is true as long as wages are also increasing for the borrower.

The Bottom Line

The Federal Reserve uses its target rate as a monetary policy tool, and the impact of a change to the target rate depends on whether you are a borrower or a saver. It’s important to read the terms of your financing and savings arrangements to determine which interest rates apply to you to determine how a Fed cut can impact your financial situation.