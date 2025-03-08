South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces accusations of an attempted coup and abuse of power, was released from jail on Saturday, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Yoon left the Seoul Detention Centre after a court had ordered his release the previous day, the agency reported.

The South Korean leader was detained in mid-January and is expected to stand trial on insurrection charges over his imposition of marital law in December. If convicted, he could face a lengthy prison sentence.

The National Assembly impeached him on December 14. The Constitutional Court is currently reviewing his impeachment, with a decision expected as soon as the end of next week.

If the impeachment is upheld, new elections will be held within 60 days.

Yoon’s declaration of martial law, in early December last year, was seen as an attempt to crack down on his political opponents. It was short-lived but plunged South Korea into political turmoil.

The crisis has severely damaged South Korea’s international reputation and stalled the country’s economic growth.

At the time, Yoon claimed the opposition was infiltrated by communist forces, although no evidence has supported this accusation.