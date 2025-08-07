Hong Kong is expected to experience an increase in imported chikungunya fever cases, a leading infectious disease specialist has said, calling on the public to avoid travelling to high-risk areas after the city recorded three more infections.

Dr Joseph Tsang Kay-yan, co-chairman of the advisory committee on communicable diseases of the Hong Kong Medical Association, made the warning on Thursday, following several days of heavy downpours, which also raised concerns about an increased risk of local transmission .

“Imported cases [of chikungunya fever] are expected to increase steadily,” Tsang told a radio programme. “Residents should also be responsible and do their best to avoid visiting high-risk areas.”

He said that since many Hongkongers lived in Guangdong province, where infections are rising, the number of imported cases would increase if those infected returned to the city for treatment.

Chikungunya fever is spread by mosquito bites, with cases typically developing fever and joint pain that can last for months or even years. Other potential symptoms include muscle pain, nausea and rashes.

Staff members from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department clear sewage drains around Lei Tung Estate. Photo: Karma Lo

He added that the recent heavy rainfall, citing the city’s second-longest black rainstorm warning on record on Tuesday, could easily cause stagnant water that favoured mosquito breeding, further increasing the risk of having more cases in the city.