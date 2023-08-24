Actor Imran Khan recently shared some rare and unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of his 2010 film Break Ke Baad on his Instagram account. The photos feature Imran Khan and his co-star Deepika Padukone having fun on the sets of the movie. Deepika Padukone, who starred opposite Imran Khan in the film, had a heartfelt reaction to the photos and commented on Imran’s post.

Deepika Padukone reacted with heartfelt comment, “So true”. Break Ke Baad had some melodious songs and was praised for its breezy treatment though it didn’t set the box office on fire.

In the first photo, Imran can be seen sitting underneath a table with his Break Ke Baad co-star, Deepika Padukone. In the second photo, DP can be seen carrying Khan on her back with a goofy smile on her face. In the third picture, the director of Break Ke Baad, Danish Aslam can be seen conversing with Deepika, who is seen sitting next to him. In the last photo, Deepika and Imran can be seen posing with a funny cut-out banner of the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa star.

Alongside the BTS photos, the actor penned a special note and recalled all the fun he had while making the film. Khan wrote, “In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot Break Ke Baad. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well. This one always had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can’t show you many of the behind the scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals… but here’s a glimpse.”

Anticipation Around Imran Khan’s Comeback

Imran Khan’s fans were also excited to see the photos and eagerly await his comeback to Bollywood. Imran Khan’s post on Instagram has given fans a glimpse into the fun times that the cast and crew had while shooting Break Ke Baad. The photos show Imran and Deepika sharing a laugh and enjoying each other’s company on the sets of the movie. Imran Khan has been away from the limelight for a while, and his fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback to Bollywood.

