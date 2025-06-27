This is a free article for Diddy on Trial newsletter subscribers. Sign up to get exclusive reporting and analysis throughout Sean Combs’ federal trial.

Today, jurors in Diddy’s trial heard closing arguments from defense attorney Marc Agnifilo. Agnifilo, who addressed the panel for four hours, forcefully and sometimes derisively pushed back on the U.S. government’s “exaggerated” narrative. He asserted that Diddy was being unfairly persecuted for his sexual “lifestyle,” insisting that his client was innocent of all charges.

Agnifilo said the defense doesn’t dispute that Diddy physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. (“We own the domestic violence,” Agnifilo said. “I hope you guys know that.”) But the rapper “did not do the things he is charged with, racketeering or sex trafficking,” the attorney added. “He is going to fight to the death to defend himself against what he didn’t do.”

The prosecution team alleges that Diddy sex-trafficked Ventura and another ex-girlfriend, “Jane,” forcing them to participate in the drug-dazed “freak offs” at the heart of the case. Agnifilo rejected that version of events, referring to Diddy’s relationship with Ventura as “a great modern love story” between two “swingers.”

Agnifilo argued that both women were consenting and sometimes enthusiastic participants in “freak offs,” which the lawyer characterized as pleasant evenings in “beautiful hotel rooms.” He attempted to downplay the marathon sexual encounters, including the fact that Diddy recorded them on video. “He’s not the only man in America making homemade porn,” Agnifilo said.

In closing, Agnifilo implored the jury to “summon the courage” and acquit Diddy. “I am asking you to acquit Sean Combs of all the counts. He is not a racketeer,” Agnifilo said. “He sits there innocent, so return him to his family.”

What’s next: The jury will get the case first thing Monday, Subramanian confirmed this afternoon. Then it can start deliberations. We’ll keep you updated on all the key developments.

The view from inside

By Adam Reiss, Chloe Melas, Katherine Koretski and Jing Feng

Agnifilo spoke animatedly, occasionally using a biting and jocular tone to convey skepticism about the government’s case against his client.

In one notable moment, Agnifilo appeared to mock the federal law enforcement officers who searched Diddy’s houses, remarking that the agents made America “safe from Astroglide,” the lubricant brand the rapper used for “freak offs” with ex-girlfriends and male escorts. “Way to go, fellas,” Agnifilo said. “You guys just do you.”

When the jurors were on a break, Maurene Comey, one of the prosecutors, complained to Judge Arun Subramanian about Agnifilo’s tone. “Respectfully,” Agnifilo replied, “I think I’m allowed to be sarcastic.”

In the prosecution’s rebuttal, Comey said Diddy’s defense team served up “lies” and “excuse after excuse” for the defendant’s “inexcusable behavior.” She added: “Make no mistake, this trial was how, in Sean Combs’ world, ‘no’ was never an option.”

In other news: Diddy, sitting close to the defense table, appeared engaged during Agnifilo’s summation — a sharp contrast with his generally downcast appearance during prosecutor Christy Slavik’s closing arguments yesterday. The music tycoon acknowledged his family in the courtroom earlier in the day, forming his hands into a heart and giving them a thumb-up.

