The President of the American University of Beirut (AUB), Fadlo Khuri, announced that his university now ranks #1 in Lebanon and is consistently amongst the top ten in the Middle East and North Africa region.

In this exclusive interview, he proclaimed that multiple heads of state and governments have graduated from the AUB.

He discussed topics such as the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies in agriculture and medicine, strong ties with Egypt and its universities such as the American University in Cairo, Cairo University, Alexandria University, and how Beirut can return its role as an innovative pioneer in culture and knowledge.

To begin with, what can you tell us about your biography?

I was born in Boston, Massachusetts. I grew up in Beirut, where my mother was a professor of mathematics and father was a professor of physiology and internal medicine, and from 1978-1987, I was dean of the faculty of medicine at the American University of Beirut (AUB). After starting university at AUB, I moved back to the US to continue my education at Yale University and went to medical school at Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons.

I trained in medicine – hematology-oncology in Boston – specializing in lung, head, and neck cancers. After a very productive seven years at MD Anderson, I moved to Emory University’s Winship Cancer Institute in 2002, where I held the Frances Kelly Blomeyer Chair, followed by the Roberto C. Goizueta Distinguished Chair in translational cancer research in 2007.

At Emory, I served as department chair, deputy director, and eventually executive associate dean for research of the Emory University medical school. In 2015, I returned to AUB as its 16th president. It felt like coming full circle, to give back to the institution that helped shape me, my wife, our parents, and grandparents.

It has been announced that you have joined the ranks of Benjamin Franklin and George Washington in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, alongside global leaders and pioneers in education. What does this mean to you, the AUB and Lebanon?

I have enjoyed my 30-year career as a physician, scholar, mentor, and leader. I have lived the academic and clinical life to the fullest. Election to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences is a very rare and great honor for an academic leader resident outside the US and UK.

This only affirms AUB’s global role and Lebanon’s enduring intellectual legacy.

As I said when I was elected: “This recognition reflects not only individual effort but the collective commitment of the American University of Beirut to excellence in education, research, and service to the region.”

This is at the heart of our mission – that they may have life and have it abundantly.

What is the global ranking of the American University of Beirut, and what are its most prominent programs?

For overall performance, the AUB consistently ranks first in Lebanon and top 10 in the MENA region.

Currently, we are tied at #237 globally out of 1,503 ranked institutions in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.

The AUB has achieved its highest-ever rank in the subject of medicine, tying at 132 this year, up three places from 2024. We rank particularly highly in medicine and health, engineering, political science, and the humanities.

Our programs in environmental science, computer science, and business are also gaining global recognition, as is our growing focus on interdisciplinary research.

Who are the most prominent political leaders who graduated from AUB?

There are many. The AUB has educated far more presidents, prime ministers, and public servants than any other university in the Arab world. Its political leaders span the Arab world and beyond.

Notable alumni include Charles Malik, co-author of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights; Ghassan Tueni, a Lebanese journalist and statesman; and Salim al-Hoss, a multiple-term prime minister of Lebanon.

Many other ministers and diplomats across the region trace their roots to AUB, including Ismael al-Azhari, former prime minister and president of Sudan, and Faris al-Khoury, former Syrian statesman and prime minister.

The AUB has also graduated pioneering women politicians, such as Hanan Ashrawi in Palestine and Leila Sharaf in Jordan. Further afield, alumni include Bechara Choucair, US White House vaccinations coordinator during the pandemic, and Mona Nemer, Canada’s chief science advisor.

The list is long and only continues to grow.

How many scholarships does the university offer, and who is eligible?

We are committed to making AUB education accessible – to being more intellectually elite than financially elite.

In 2015, when I began as president of AUB, we were able to help 46 percent of our students with an average aid package of 29 percent. In 2025, we are helping close to 89 percent with an average aid package of 55 percent.

These scholarships are open to Lebanese and international students.

Programs like the Mastercard Foundation Scholars, the Tomorrow’s Leaders Program (MEPI), and our own merit- and need-based aid make an AUB education accessible to talented students from around the world.

We also started offering full athletic scholarships to outstanding scholar athletes starting in 2024.

Given the latest technological advancements and the growing use of AI in the workforce, does the university now offer educational programs in this field, and how are they being used?

Absolutely. We just announced plans to launch the School of Computing and Data Sciences.

It will house a world-class interdisciplinary faculty body covering the full spectrum of expertise, from theory and fundamentals to tools and applications across disciplines, while also profiting from the researchers across the university already working in these areas. We’ve also developed new programs in AI, machine learning, and data ethics, both on campus and as part of AUB Online.

We’re integrating these technologies into every discipline, from agriculture to medicine, preparing students not just to use AI, but to lead in shaping how it’s used responsibly.

How are the mindset and interests of students today different from yours and former generations? What can future generations anticipate, both in general and in the field of research specifically?

Today’s students are more globally aware, more digitally fluent, and more driven by purpose. They’re also more vocal, rightfully so, about social justice, mental health, and equity.

I think future generations can expect to see research become more collaborative and impact-focused, tackling grand challenges like climate change, displacement, and health equity.

How do you handle the diversity of political opinions amongst your students, especially amid the crises affecting Lebanon and the region?

We don’t shy away from them, we engage them, and rightly so. The university has long held fast to a culture of open expression and to the key academic tenet of freedom of opinion and expression. The AUB bases its educational philosophy, standards, and practices on the American liberal arts model of higher education.

The university believes in and encourages freedom of thought and expression, promoting tolerance and respect for diversity and dialogue. In a region rife with polarization, we teach students to listen and debate with civility and clarity.

That is essential for democracy and social progress.

You emphasize scientific research. What are the most notable research projects conducted at the AUB across various disciplines, and what impact have they had on the community or the region as a whole? Are there any research collaborations with other universities?

There are many. In health, we have led cancer treatment advances and COVID-19 vaccine delivery.

Our Refugee Health Program is a model for care in crisis zones. In climate and food systems, we’re developing sustainable farming methods through the Environment and Sustainable Development Unit.

One growing area is research on religious fasting, which has relevance across health, nutrition, and culture, especially in this region. And yes, we collaborate with universities like Stanford, Harvard, and Oxford on joint projects.

Our upcoming Research in Crisis Settings conference hopes to bring together academics from across the Arab world, many of which we hope will be from Egypt, to explore how we can keep producing knowledge even during conflict.

We’re proud of the collaborations we’ve built with Egyptian universities, and we see real potential to do more together. One of the conference’s goals is to build networks and expand collaboration in the region.

Based on your experience and knowledge, which, in your opinion, are the most prominent scientific research projects globally today that may have the greatest impact on human life?

Climate science and AI are leading the way. But I’d add genomic medicine, renewable energy, and neuroscience. The intersection of data science and biology will revolutionize how we understand and treat disease.

And advances in clean water and food security will determine the fate of billions in the Global South.

Are there any joint collaborations with the American University in Cairo (AUC) or other Egyptian universities? If so, in what fields?

Yes, we have strong academic ties with Egypt. In recent years, researchers from the AUB have co-authored nearly 190 studies with partners at AUC, Cairo University, Alexandria University, and others, in areas such as public health, medicine, and social sciences.

We’ve also collaborated on funded research supported by institutions and international organizations based in Egypt, with projects ranging from clinical trials to development grants in health and medical sciences, agriculture and food systems, and social and civic development.

These collaborations are growing, and we hope they will lead to even more shared learning and progress across the region.

Upon meeting the new Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, you stated: “We will place all our advisory and medical capabilities at the American University of Beirut in service of the Lebanese nation. We hope to provide what is most needed for the revival of the Lebanese state under the president’s leadership.”

How will this be implemented?

We are already working on expanding access to quality healthcare across the country.

We will continue to provide advisory support on health policy, offer free and subsidized care through our medical centers, and scale public health interventions. We are also training the next generation of physicians, nurses, and health leaders who will be vital to Lebanon’s recovery. We are also very active on the policy front, including through the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs, the Knowledge to Policy Center, which focuses on public health issues, and our Nature Conservation Center for sustainability and ecological issues.

Finally, we are committed to supporting a revamping of Lebanon’s education sector, particularly K-12 education, both public and private, to enhance the preparation of citizens and residents of Lebanon. An educated community is an empowered one.

What is your view on the political and economic future of Lebanon, and what is required for Beirut to return to its former glory?

Lebanon has immense human capital and potential. What is needed is leadership that prioritizes the public good, institutional reform, and long-term investment.

Beirut can and should return to being a champion of and leader in culture, knowledge, and innovation, but only if we restore trust, fight corruption, and empower our youth.

Lebanon, therefore, badly needs public servants at the national, regional, and municipal level who can institute reforms, accountability, and transparency, while combating corruption, inequality, and lack of opportunity, which all lead to emigration and despair.

The AUB is always ready to assist in these measures.

US President Donald Trump has imposed restrictions on funding universities. What is your comment on this policy?

We are grateful for the support the US government has provided over the years, which has enabled many talented students to join AUB with full assistance.

While recent reductions in funding present challenges, we remain committed to maintaining strong financial aid and investing in our core priorities.

With careful planning, we remain fully committed to advancing AUB’s mission despite any funding constraints.

Lebanon has faced several waves of economic collapse following the Beirut port blast, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the brutal Israeli war on the South. How has AUB responded to these crises in terms of serving the community and the students?

The AUB has consistently responded with urgency and compassion during times of national crisis.

Medical teams provided emergency care during the port explosion, led national vaccination efforts during the pandemic, and extended vital medical and social services to displaced communities during the war.

The university safeguarded academic continuity, expanded financial aid dramatically, and mobilized students and faculty for grassroots relief through swift action, community service, and strategic planning.

Under your leadership at the university, you have successfully raised over US$805 million in donations. Where were these funds spent?

The BOLDLY AUB campaign, launched on January 16, 2017 and concluded on June 30, 2024, surpassed its $650 million goal by raising over US$805 million.

With donor support and donations across 103 countries, the campaign achieved 64 percent alumni participation.

The funds were allocated to key priorities, including scholarships and fellowships, patient support, buildings and facilities, academic and healthcare units, professorial chairs, and endowment growth.

As a specialist physician and cancer researcher, what new treatments are available? Is there any truth to the claims that an effective cure exists, or are they mere allegations?

There have been dramatic improvements in early diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and screening for cancer over the course of my four-decade professional lifetime.

Many diseases which resulted in rapid death are now treatable.

Our goal has always been multifold–to prevent cancer where possible, to detect it early enough to cure it where it exists, and where cure is not possible, to convert a previously fatal disease into a chronic, treatable illness with excellent to good quality of life.

With progress in all of the above, including targeted genomic therapies, better chemotherapy, radiation and surgical options, and the advent of immunotherapy, all of this is becoming possible.

Blood tests and imaging which can detect cancer at its earliest stages will continue to bring us closer to the above goals.

What are the best cancer prevention methods? Which types of cancer are considered the most aggressive and critical, and which are the least severe?

The best cancer prevention methods are the cessation of smoking and careful screening, both of which have improved by leaps and bounds over the last two decades.

The most uniformly fatal cancers are pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, and anaplastic thyroid cancer, as well as some very rare leukemias.

The most curable or treatable include follicular and papillary thyroid cancers, Hodgkins Disease among others. But there has been progress in the detection and treatment of all the above over the last two decades.

There will need to be more investment in basic, translational, and clinical research before we see the worst of these diseases rendered chronic and even curable.

The US has borne the lion’s share of investment in research in these diseases, but Europe, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of the world, including Arab and African countries, will need to pick up the burden of investment in the prevention and treatment of cancer with the US reducing funding in these areas.

After all, data suggests that a reduction in cancer incidence and mortality in the US and major industrialized countries will be more than offset by the increased incidence in the rest of the world – the so-called Global South.