As the world undergoes rapid political and economic transformations with escalating conflicts shaking the Middle East, the region has witnessed over a full year of genocide in Gaza – and no clear prospect for an end.

The conflict has expanded to southern Lebanon, reverberated in Yemen and Iraq, and reached Iran.

The Future of the Middle East series seeks to explore these challenges through interviewing prominent politicians, theorists, intellectuals, and current and former diplomats, providing various regional and international perspectives.

Through these discussions and insights, lessons from the past are shared in order to chart a path forward.

From the roots of the Arab-Israeli conflict to regional interventions and the rise of new non-state actors, this series engages in enlightened discussions regarding what can be learned from history and how it will impact the region’s future.

It aims to explore visions for the future and highlight the vital role that Arab nations can play if historical alliances are revived, pushing towards sustainable stability while safeguarding their interests.

The structure of the series involves two parts – the first being a series of seven fixed questions based on requests from readers on the future of the region. The second part features questions tailored to the interviewees specific background, providing new insights into the overarching vision of the interview.

Ultimately, this series aims to explore how the Arab region can craft its own unified independent project – one free of external influence.

In this exclusive interview, the former US official for Middle Eastern Affairs Annelle Sheline discussed her views on regional tensions within the Middle East, including how Arab nations must band together to become a united front and the responsibility the US must bear for allowing Israel to commit its atrocities.

Interview:

-The term “Middle East” is a geographical expression that some describe as colonial, yet it has become the prevailing term to refer to the region encompassing Arab countries, Iran, Turkey, and others. The region has historically suffered from conflicts rooted in various backgrounds, entrenched by colonial schemes, making it a perpetually volatile spot on the world map. In your opinion, how do you perceive the current state of the region and the impact of history on this matter?

Much of the so-called “Global South,” which largely corresponds to places that were once colonized by Europe, continues to suffer from the legacy of colonization.

In particular, these governments were set up primarily to extract resources, the profits from which benefit the elites rather than the population, while the purpose of the security services and the military is to maintain this status quo through controlling rather than defending the people.

In the Middle East, the ongoing centrality of fossil fuel to the global economy has further entrenched these dynamics, even in countries that lack significant oil reserves themselves. In my opinion, once the world has transitioned off of fossil fuel and the US military is no longer present in the region, the chances for less conflict and improved governance will increase.

-The term “Middle East” emerged in the writings of American Alfred Mahan in 1902, before Condoleezza Rice spoke of the “New Middle East.” Now, it resonates strongly amid the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon and the conflict with Iran. Those who coined this term did so according to their interests, contrary to the interests of the region’s peoples. How do you view this, especially after Trump’s victory and the rise of right-wing forces in the United States supporting Israel?

Some prefer the term “SWANA” or “Southwest Asia and North Africa.”

I don’t think that the term “Middle East” or any other term is of particular importance when it comes to geopolitical realities; in general, focusing too much on which words are used can become a distraction from more important issues and a means of dividing those who wish to address them.

-In your opinion, what are the major regional powers doing in light of the ongoing conflicts, particularly Egypt and Saudi Arabia as the two major countries in the region? What can Cairo and Riyadh do to help stop the conflicts?

With increasing multi-polarity in the world and the relative decline of the US’ power, the nations that succeed in coordinating within effective blocs will be stronger than those that do not. Incidentally, the countries of the European Union are showing a desire for that.

Although many see the Arab nationalism project as a failure because it was not feasible, it also failed because leaders like Abdel Nasser threatened the power of the US, which at the time was on the rise.

In other words, the US undermined Arab nationalism because Nasser threatened its power.

In my opinion, adopting a new version of Arab nationalism, one that aligns with the new geopolitical reality, would make the Middle East far stronger than any single country on its own.

In that context, the Middle East should take responsibility for its own security and not rely on the United States. The USs has been remarkably successful in manipulating the countries of the Middle East—a trick that also succeeded with the British Empire. The solution lies in a unified Middle East that includes Turkey and Iran, along with the Arab states, and that would be of great importance.

Leaders in Cairo and Riyadh are not doing enough to make clear to the US and Israel that there must be consequences for Israel’s genocide.

Although neither Sisi nor Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud can be removed democratically, they are accountable to public opinion. Therefore, it is up to Egyptians and Saudis to make clear to their leaders that they will face a heavy price if their leaders continue to allow Israel and the US to carry on killing and starving Palestinians.

Egypt in particular is guilty of working with Israel to maintain the blockade that is starving Palestinians in Gaza.

-If you were to envision the future of this region amid the current conflicts and surrounding dangers, what would you do to calm the situation and establish peace? How do you foresee future scenarios if we do not formulate sustainable solutions?

If I were in charge, I would have the international community sponsor a “Uniting for Peace” resolution at the UN, which was designed to go around the UN Security Council if it failed to protect global peace.

With that, I would impose global sanctions on Israel and the US, an arms embargo and boycott on both countries, and establish a UN peacekeeping force to stop the genocide in Gaza as well as a no fly zone over the entirety of the territory.

I would put Israeli and American leaders on trial for war crimes at the Hague, including Biden, Blinken, and McGurk, as well as Netanyahu, Gollant, Smotrich, and Ben Gvir.

Similar to the establishment of Kosovo or Namibia, the UN peacekeeping force would maintain security during the creation of a state of Palestine along the 1967 borders, which would gradually be able to take control of its own affairs.

-There is a lack of a unified Arab project regarding the plans for the region, especially the Israeli expansionist goals that have become evident in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, along with talks of annexing other lands on the Arab map. This approach was echoed by Trump when he spoke of a small Israel that should expand. How can Arabs formulate their project to confront these schemes?

Trump and Netanyahu only understand force. The Arab countries need to make clear that they will not stand by and allow their territory to be taken. The Arab countries should have united behind Lebanon and Syria when Israel stole portions of their territory.

-Throughout history, Egypt has played pivotal roles in the region. How can it continue to do so despite the surrounding challenges and constant targeting of these roles?

Egypt has played historical roles, but it is not clear to me how, in this intertwined and complex internal and external context, Egypt can reaffirm its historical role.

-How can the Arab region benefit from the dynamics of major powers and the events of global multipolarity? How can it play a role in its favor in this international competition without having its resources controlled by a single power that has harmed and drained its wealth for decades?

As the world becomes more multipolar, and the relative power of the US diminishes, the countries that manage to coordinate into effective blocs will be more powerful than those that do not. The EU demonstrates this.

Although many feel that the project of pan-Arabism failed because it was not viable, it also failed because leaders like Nasser threatened the power of the US, which at the time was ascendant. A new version of pan-Arabism for the new geopolitical reality would make the Middle East much stronger than any country on its own.

Relatedly, the Middle East should take responsibility for its own security, and not rely on the US.

The US has been too successful in playing countries in the Middle East off of each other, a trick that also worked well for the British Empire. Whereas a united Middle East, one that included Turkey and Iran as well as the Arab states, would be formidable.

-Gaza is dying of famine, yet the world remains silent. What, in your view, has led to this moral collapse?

The Israel lobby has worked for decades to capture political and cultural institutions in the US. They have been successful in falsely equating legitimate criticism of the illegal and immoral actions of the state of Israel with anti-Semitism, despite the fact that many Jewish people in the US and in Europe have joined in protests and movements criticizing Israel.

Having Joe Biden – a recipient of millions of dollars from AIPAC and other branches of the Israel lobby throughout his long career – in the White House after October 7 meant that the US would support Israel no matter what it did. And the rest of the world grew accustomed to the horrors streaming out of Gaza, whereas under a different president, there might have been a greater chance that the US would have actually enforced its red lines.

-Why hasn’t the genocide ended even after more than 50,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — have been killed?

The USunder Biden and now Trump continues to support Israel unconditionally with billions of dollars or security assistance and political protection at the UN, as well as leveling sanctions against the ICC and against South Africa which brought the suit to the ICJ.

Sadly, the international system remains skewed in favor of the global super power, which can continue to impose its desired outcome (zero accountability for a rogue state) on the rest of the world.

-How do you feel about the ongoing genocide in Gaza, which the world has failed to stop for almost 19 months?

I cry almost every day, I know many others do as well. I feel completely helpless to stop the genocide, but also try to tell others to continue to post on social media, to call their members of Congress, to talk to their friends and family so that those who are not paying attention are not allowed to slip into full complacency and that the genocide does not become normal.

I do not know how human society can come back from witnessing this and being unable to stop it, for over 600 days.

-Do you believe your resignation had an impact, or was it ultimately ineffective?

I have had people tell me that it made an impact on them, which is a very kind thing for them to say. However, it did not have any impact on actually stopping the slaughter, so in that sense, it was indeed ineffective.

-Some believe Zionist money controls the world. How do you respond to such claims?

Money controls the world.

Some of it is Zionist, but much of it comes from powerful companies that profit from war, especially in the US. The US military budget will top a trillion dollars this year.

I am more concerned about the influence of those who profit from death than Zionists, although to be clear, Christian Zionists have inordinate influence in the US.

-While some advocate for a two-state solution and others for a one-state model, what is your vision for resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict?

I know that many who fought for a two-state solution now feel disillusioned with the concept, and I don’t know how anyone could ask Palestinians to live alongside Israelis after this genocide.

Although a two-state solution is not perfect, an independent state has long been the goal of many Palestinians, as well as the stated objective of international law, therefore I think that offers the most realistic scenario.

-When do you foresee the war ending? Could it escalate further if Israel remains unchecked?

In the past, genocidal governments have only been stopped when other countries stepped in to stop them. I think the international community must agree that Israel’s behavior has been tolerated for too long, and that they will intervene through the auspices of the UN and UN peace keepers to stop the genocide.

Although I know that many countries fear that without US support, this will be difficult, but if the entire world joins together against Israel and the US, they are more powerful.

-What is your assessment of the ambitions of Israel’s far-right to expand at the expense of Arab lands?

The Israeli far-right has grown more and more powerful, as they have faced zero consequences for violence meted out against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. They only understand violence, and must be restrained with force, preferably an international coalition to stop their actions.

-How do you view AI-generated videos promoting the destruction of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the building of the Third Temple? Aren’t these acts a provocation to the sentiments of people in the Muslim-majority region?

They are certainly a provocation. AI-generated images and videos, in general, are not something that human society is ready to handle; I’m not sure that we ever will be.

-Are Americans becoming more aware of what’s happening in Palestine? What forms of public support for the Palestinian cause have you seen?

Yes, I have been amazed to witness the shift in American public opinion, as demonstrated by polls showing that a majority of Americans now have a negative view of Israel and want the US to end military support to Israel. I have observed massive protests in DC, signs posted in people’s yards calling for an end to US tax dollars to Israel, and a massive amount of social media engagement on Instagram, TikTok, and X (Twitter).

-To what extent are anti-Zionist American Jews playing a role in supporting Palestinian rights?

Anti-Zionist American Jews have been crucial in this effort, including people like Lily Greenberg-Call and Harrison Mann, both of whom are American Jews who resigned in protest. Movies like “Israelism” (2023) have revealed the extent of the hasbara that is prevalent in the American Jewish community. I wish more American Jews would speak up but I have been so impressed by those who have.

-How can this public awakening be translated into meaningful pressure on decision-makers?

Unfortunately, thus far, members of Congress have largely remained under the thumb of groups like AIPAC and other members of the Israel lobby, which spends huge amounts of money to ensure its preferred policy outcomes.

However, given the generational shift in Americans’ views on Israel, even among Republicans, I expect US funding for Israel will eventually decline.

-How can the region free itself from American energy blackmail? Would cooperation with powers like China and Russia be enough to change the game?

In my assessment, the role of the US in the region is more about maintaining military dominance for its own sake than it is about oil.

The US has around 750 military bases all over the world, many of these are in places that do not have oil.

Even if the oil were to disappear, the US would want to maintain its military control in the Middle East.

This is partly due to the US relationship with Israel and partly due to American fears that Russia or China will assert control over the region, although neither has exhibited a similar inclination for regime change or military dominance as the US.

So while partnering with Russia and China offers a means for Arab countries to show the US that they have other options, as long as military primacy remains America’s overarching objective, America’s role in the region is unlikely to change.