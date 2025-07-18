Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Caffeine, which is present in various foods and beverages, is widely known to improve exercise performance. However, these ergogenic effects may not be observed under hot conditions.

Previously, a research group found that caffeine consumption before exercise in the heat increases physiological strain, including excessive breathing associated with elevated core body temperature (hyperthermia-induced hyperventilation) and decreased cerebral blood flow.

These physiological responses are attributed to a rapid increase in the blood caffeine concentration before exercise, which diminishes the ergogenic effects of caffeine.

In a study published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, researchers at the University of Tsukuba investigated the effects of intake of moderate doses of caffeine during exercise on performance during prolonged exercise in the heat in healthy young men and women.

The results showed that blood caffeine levels gradually increased during exercise, and the duration of high-intensity exercise performed at the end of exercise was prolonged. In addition, the rating of perceived exertion was lower immediately before high-intensity exercise.

By contrast, caffeine intake did not worsen hyperthermia-induced hyperventilation and cerebral hypoperfusion during exercise.

These findings indicate that consuming caffeine during exercise may be an effective strategy for improving exercise performance during prolonged exercise in the heat.

Moreover, this approach does not worsen physiological strain at corresponding time points compared with a no-caffeine condition. However, caffeine intake resulted in greater cardiorespiratory and temperature strain at the end of exercise because of the improved exercise performance.

More information:

Akira Katagiri et al, In-Exercise Caffeine Improves Exercise Performance in the Heat Without Exacerbating Hyperventilation and Brain Hypoperfusion, Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise (2025). DOI: 10.1249/MSS.0000000000003792



University of Tsukuba





Provided byUniversity of Tsukuba