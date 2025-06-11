In hiding | Astronomy Magazine





Andrei Pleskatsevich, taken from Minsk, Belarus The reflection nebula IC 63 lies near the star Navi (Gamma [γ] Cassiopeiae). Through a telescope, the object often appears to be concealed by the star’s glare, inspiring its common nickname, the Ghost of Cassiopeia. This imager took 5 hours of exposure with a 3-inch scope.

