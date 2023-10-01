Just a very quick post to give you all a little insight for all you people visiting London this Winter. If you have a free hour or two I would definitely recommend a visit to the Tate Modern, A spectacular arrangement of art, installations and of-course the culture.

The Tate in itself is FREE to visit so do take a little look around!

It’s well worth the visit, Also the coffee is very good in their cafe overlooking the Thames! Visiting the Tate Modern really is one of my favourite things to do on a rainy, cold day in London…

So if your visiting London do have a little look! I assure you it’s well worth it!

Tate Modern, Bankside, London SE1 9TG

Underground Transport via: Southwark/Blackfriars

Photos Courtesy of Tate & Freshly Social

