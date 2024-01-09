Opinion

Screenshot: 10 News First YouTube, Today YouTube

There is so much mystery surrounding the life and crimes of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and the famous people always in his midst.

In 2019, Epstein hung himself in prison, though many people doubt it was an actual suicide based on his many influential connections and the bizarre circumstances leading up to it.

Now one of his accusers is naming some of those alleged connections, and there are accusations to cover everyone.

BREAKING: Newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein records contain allegations that sex tapes were filmed of former President Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson. The documents also allege former President Trump slept with at least one person (age unknown) at Epstein’s NY mansion. pic.twitter.com/7DrjylPRnv — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) January 8, 2024

‘I Also Know She Had Sexual Relations with Trump’

Former President Clinton and the famous British men aren’t the only names being bandied about, either. One accuser has named Donald Trump, though not specifically for engaging with a minor or being filmed having sex.

The New York Post reports, “A Jeffrey Epstein accuser claimed former President Donald Trump allegedly had ‘sexual relations’ with one of her unnamed friends at the late pedophile’s New York home ‘on regular occasions,’ according to another trove of court documents unsealed Monday.”

The story continued:

Sarah Ransome, in a string of emails in 2016, also claimed that she had copies of tapes Epstein had made of some of his high-profile friends — including Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and British business magnate Richard Branson — allegedly having sex with an unnamed woman. “She confided in me about her casual ‘friendship’ with Donald. Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her ‘pert nipples,’” Ransome wrote about her friend in one email, made public when the latest batch of newly unsealed documents dropped. “I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffery’s NY mansion on regular occasions,” she added.

So far, the age of the woman in question has not been revealed, the accuser has used the term “girl.”

Ransome would eventually retract all her claims, as noted by the denial from President Trump’s team; spokesman Steven Cheung said, “These baseless accusations have been fully retracted because they are simply false and have no merit.”

The Post added, “Clinton’s rep Angel Urena declined to comment Monday. Reps for Trump and Branson did not immediately return requests for comment.”

As the new documents are revealed it will be interesting not only to learn what we haven’t known, but also what is true and not true.

🚨WOW! @SeamusBruner reveals the reason why government officials who participated on Epstein’s island are not facing any charges: “If you’re wondering why the ‘big fish’ will never fry.. it is because Eric Holder when he was in the President Clinton administration, he drafted… pic.twitter.com/KlrWqVarw0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 8, 2024

Justice for Epstein’s Victims and Due Process for Anyone Accused

If it ever gets to that point. Powerful people have ways of evading the system, as Epstein himself did for many years.

Still, those accused should be considered innocent until proven guilty, and the guilty must pay dearly if such awful crimes as have been alleged really occurred.

The people currently in charge of the Department of Justice love to remind us that “nobody is above the law.”

Prove it.

