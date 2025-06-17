Registration for in-person attendance at the 7th Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge has now closed due to limited space. Interested participants from across the continent are encouraged to register for virtual attendance by clicking here

The Summit will also be streamed on various social media platforms, allowing stakeholders worldwide who have not yet been accredited to participate virtually from June 24th to 27th, 2025. Some of the prominent international speakers include Leid Zejnilovic, Assistant Professor at Nova Business and Economics in Portugal; Rukssana Saide, Founder of Dream Agrobusiness LDA in Mozambique; Dr. Linda Pereira, President of the Advantage Consultant, Group,Portugal; and Safiyya Akoojee, Director at Fortunatus in the UAE. Regionally and locally, attendees will hear from Bongiwe Nzeku, Head of Business Development & Support Services at South Africa Tourism; Keotshepile Chiisana Mphusu, Tourism Development Manager at Botswana Tourism Organisation; Septi Bukula, CEO of Rendzo Network in South Africa; Lebo Mpye, Executive Manager at Cathsseta in South Africa; and many others.

AYTIS 2024 ONE

Key sessions will cover an Entrepreneurship and Start-ups Masterclass aimed at equipping start-ups and entrepreneurs with knowledge about the latest tourism trends and strategies for business growth. Key thematic areas will include the adoption of Artificial Intelligence, bridging the startup divide, fintech and travel tech opportunities, blockchain, design and critical thinking and agri-tourism.

Hosted by Africa Tourism Partners in collaboration with UN Tourism, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), BDO, and South African Tourism, this year’s Summit features a variety of networking opportunities, including B2B sessions, an employability clinic, and brand activations. These initiatives aim to promote international business synergies and foster regional integration for all participants.

7th Africa Youth In Tourism Innovation Summit

Delegates seeking to expose their brands to the international participants stand a chance to register and grab the few exhibition spaces that are still available. To book space, kindly visit https://youthtourismsummit.com/. The same website also provides discounted flights, accommodation rates and various pre and post event activities options for your convenience.

Click here to access pictures, videos and more information about the forthcoming Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit 2025.