A strong magnitude -7.7 earthquake has hit central Myanmar.

The epicentre was located 16km (10 miles) north-west of the city of Sagaing at a depth of 10km.

Strong tremors extended into Thailand and Yunnan in south-west China.

The entrance to the emergency department of a hospital in Nay Pyi Taw was damaged as casualties received medical attention in the compound.

Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing surveyed the damage and visited survivors as they gathered in the grounds.

Roads were buckled by the force of the tremors and buildings across the capital were damaged.

Pagodas in Nay Pyi Taw were damaged as well as large parts of a Buddhist monastery compound.

Tremors from the earthquake in central Myanmar travelled as far as Bangkok in neighbouring Thailand.

In the Thai capital, rescuers are searching the rubble after a large building collapsed.

