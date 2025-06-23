Israeli airstrikes targeted key assets and symbols of the Iranian regime in Tehran on Monday, including facilities belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the notorious Evin Prison for political prisoners, and the “Destruction of Israel” countdown clock.

The Israel Defense Forces said Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck headquarters and other facilities belonging to Iran’s internal security forces and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran.

“These forces are composed of various corps and commands and are responsible, on behalf of the Iranian regime’s military, for homeland defense, suppressing threats, and maintaining regime stability,” the IDF said.

Another wave of “extensive” strikes carried out by over 50 IAF fighter jets hit “military headquarters of the Iranian regime, missile production sites, radar systems, and missile storage infrastructure” in the Tehran area, the military said.

The IDF said the strikes were intended to cause a blow to the military capabilities of the Iranian regime.

According to the military, the strikes hit the Basij headquarters in Tehran, which it said “serves as one of the bases of power of the IRGC and is responsible, among other things, for enforcing Islamic code and reporting civilians who violate it to the authorities.”

Additionally, the strikes hit the Alborz Corps, which the military said is “responsible for protecting several cities in Tehran Province from various threats and preserving regime stability,” along with the Iranian internal security forces’ intelligence and general security police.

“These headquarters are significant both militarily and in terms of governance, and striking them harms the military capabilities of the Iranian regime,” the IDF added.

This grab taken from UGC images posted on social media on June 23, 2025 shows smoke after Israeli strikes in Tehran (UGC / AFP)

The IDF also said it struck the Thar-Allah Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is “tasked with defending Tehran against security threats, including internal threats,” and the IRGC’s Sayyid al-Shuhada Corps, which the it said was “responsible for homeland defense, including the suppression of internal threats such as protests and unrest in Tehran.”

Additional strikes in Tehran hit the headquarters of Iran’s internal security forces’ information security unit. The IDF said the unit was “responsible for monitoring personnel within the internal security forces, and overseeing the control and supervision of information and communications within the organization.”

The IDF said fighter jets dropped over 100 munitions on targets in Tehran in a two-hour period, and assessed that numerous Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps soldiers were killed in the strikes.

Illustrative: This photo taken on September 22, 2018, shows members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) marching during the annual military parade that marks the anniversary of the outbreak of the devastating 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, in the capital Tehran. (Stringer/AFP)

Notorious prison

Defense Minister Israel Katz said an Israeli airstrike also hit the gate of Tehran’s Evin Prison, a large and heavily fortified complex where Iran has incarcerated political prisoners, journalists, academics, human rights activists, foreign nationals and others.

Iranian state television shared what appeared to be black-and-white-surveillance footage of the strike.

The prison is infamous among activists for torture and rights abuses.

Evin Prison’s gate has been blown open—by the IDF. The regime’s most feared symbol of repression—hit.

For 45 years, political prisoners and Iran’s greatest minds have been tortured, silenced, and murdered there. Today, that gate fell.

The Islamic Republic is cracking.

Let it… pic.twitter.com/7ZKbug0P3N — Matthew Nouriel (@MatthewNouriel) June 23, 2025

Iran’s judiciary said Israeli strikes left sections of the facility damaged.

There were no immediate reports of prisoners hurt in the strike, which was apparently intended to allow the detainees to escape the facility.

There was no confirmation from the IDF of the strike on the facility.

Hundreds of those arrested during anti-regime protests and crackdowns have been sent to the prison, which has long been known for holding political prisoners as well as those with ties to the West who have been used by Iran as bargaining chips in international negotiations.

This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on October 17, 2022 shows one of the buildings in Iran’s notorious Evin prison complex in Tehran. (Photo by Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies / AFP)

Noemie Kohler, the sister of a French national held at the facility, branded the IDF strike as “irresponsible” and said it put prisoners “in mortal danger.”

Cecile Kohler has been held along with her partner Jacques Paris in Evin since May 2022 on espionage charges their families reject.

“We have no news, we don’t know if they are still alive, we’re panicking,” Noemie Kohler said. She also expressed concern about the risk of “chaos” and “riots.”

‘Destruction of Israel’ clock

Katz said the strikes on “regime targets and governmental repression bodies” also hit the “Destruction of Israel” clock at Palestine Square in Tehran.

The clock was unveiled in 2017, counting down to 2040, which is when Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei predicted there will no longer be a State of Israel.

An undated video shows a clock in Tehran’s Palestine Square counting down to Israel’s supposed destruction by 2040 (Video screenshot)

Additionally, the IDF carried out strikes on access roads to Iran’s underground Fordo nuclear facility.

The military said the strikes were intended to “disrupt” access to the site after the US bombed the nuclear facility over the weekend.

This handout satellite picture provided by Maxar Technologies, and taken on June 22, 2025, shows Iran’s Fordo Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), northeast of the city of Qom, after US strikes on the site. (Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies / AFP)

The targeting of key regime and nuclear facilities came after a prolonged ballistic missile attack on Israel.

“For every rocket fired at the Israeli home front, the Iranian dictator will be severely punished, and the strikes will continue with full intensity. We will continue to act to defend the home front and defeat the enemy until all war objectives are achieved,” Katz said.

There were no injuries reported in the Monday morning missile attack, which triggered sirens in northern, central and southern Israel, including alerts in communities close to the Gaza and Lebanese borders.

An Israeli Air Force fighter jet flying over central Israel, June 23, 2025 (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

The strikes came a day after the United States bombed three key nuclear sites in Iran, joining an Israeli air campaign against Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure that began on June 13.

Iran has responded to the Israeli attacks with near-daily barrages of missiles at cities, killing 24 people and wounding thousands, according to health officials and hospitals. Some of the missiles have hit apartment buildings, a university and a hospital, causing heavy damage.

Israel says its sweeping assault on Iran’s top military leaders, nuclear scientists, uranium enrichment sites, and ballistic missile program, is necessary to prevent the Islamic Republic from realizing its avowed plan to destroy the Jewish state.

But the list of targets has widened since then, encompassing state television and the Iranian domestic security forces, raising speculation that the campaign could be seeking to topple Khamenei.

This photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, shows Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a televised speech, under a portrait of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, June 13, 2025. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

US President Donald Trump hinted Sunday at interest in changing Iran’s system of government, despite several of his administration officials earlier stressing that US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites did not have that goal.

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

A US-based organization said Friday that Israel’s strikes against Iran have killed at least 657 people including civilians and members of the security forces, a toll based on sources and reports in Iran.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said that at least 263 civilians had been killed in Iran since Israel began its strikes.