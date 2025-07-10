SEOUL – A wave of artificial intelligence certifications has flooded the market in South Korea over the past two years.

But according to government data, most of these tests exist only on paper, and have never been used by a single person.

As of July 9 , there were 505 privately issued AI-related certifications registered with the Korea Research Institute for Professional Education and Training, a state-funded body under the Prime Minister’s Office.

This is nearly five times the number recorded in 2022, before

tools like ChatGPT captured global attention.

But more than 90 per cent of those certifications had zero test-takers as of late 2024 , the institute’s own data shows.

Many of the credentials are loosely tied to artificial intelligence in name only. Among recent additions are titles like AI Brain Fitness Coach, AI Art Storybook Author, and AI Trainer, which often have no connection to real AI technology.

Only one of the 505 AI-related certifications — KT’s AICE exam — has received official recognition from the South Korean government. The rest have been registered by individuals, companies, or private organisations, with no independent oversight or quality control.

In 2024, just 36 of these certifications held any kind of exam. Only two had more than 1,000 people apply. Fourteen had a perfect 100 per cent pass rate. And 20 were removed from the registry that same year.

For test organisers, the appeal is often financial. One popular certification that attracted around 500 candidates in 2024 charged up to 150,000 won ($110) per person, including test fees and course materials.

The content reportedly consisted of basic instructions on how to use existing tools like ChatGPT or Stable Diffusion. Some issuers even promote these credentials as qualifications to teach AI to students or the general public.

The people signing up tend to be those anxious about keeping up in an AI-driven world.

A survey released this week by education firm Eduwill found that among 391 South Koreans in their 20s to 50s, 39.1 per cent said they planned to earn an AI certificate to prepare for the digital future. Others (27.6 per cent) said they were taking online AI courses or learning how to use automation tools like Notion AI.

Industry insiders warn that most of these certificates hold little value in the job market. A local AI industry official told The Korea Herald that these credentials are often “window dressing” for resumes.

“Most private AI certifications aren’t taken seriously by hiring managers,” he said.

“Even for non-technical jobs like communications or marketing, what matters more is whether someone actually understands the AI space. That can’t be faked with a certificate.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK