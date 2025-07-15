In2IT Technologies, a global leader in IT services and consulting, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Network Partner of the Year by Huawei at the prestigious Huawei Africa Connect 2025 event, held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Themed “Accelerate Industrial Digital Intelligence for South Africa”, this year’s conference welcomed over 2,900 attendees, including key players from government, industry, and the technology sector. The event focused on the critical role of AI, cloud computing, and intelligent platforms in driving digital transformation, economic inclusion, and long-term national development.

The Huawei Network Partner of the Year award recognises In2IT’s excellence in delivering high-performance network solutions that enable clients to embrace digital innovation while enhancing operational efficiency and resilience. As a longstanding Huawei partner, In2IT has played a pivotal role in deploying next-generation infrastructure to support South Africa’s digital economy.

Huawei Network Partner of the Year Award 2025

“We are honoured to be named Huawei’s Network Partner of the Year,” said Tshepo Mokoena, Chairperson at In2IT Technologies. “This award is a reflection of our commitment to enabling intelligent connectivity and helping businesses thrive in a digital-first era. Our partnership with Huawei continues to empower us to deliver agile, future-ready network solutions to our clients across the continent.”

Mokoena added, “Digital transformation is central to South Africa’s developmental agenda, and through strong collaboration with technology partners like Huawei, we’re proud to contribute to building a smarter, more inclusive future.”

About In2IT Technologies

In2IT is a global technology services firm focused on providing IT Consultancy, Application Development and Maintenance, Technology Infrastructure Services, Programme and Project Management as well as Future Edge Services to its Clientele. We constantly drive towards anticipating the rapidly changing technology landscape and the impact on clients.

We are technology practitioners who work along with our customers to help streamline processes, ensure optimal usage of deployed solutions and deliver a high-performance customer-centric service. We are driven by a passion to build innovative businesses for our clients. Our experience shows that if we serve our clients well, our own growth will follow.

For more information, visit www.in2ittech.com.