This week on All Things Nintendo, we close out 2023 with a special Inbox Q&A episode featuring Brittney Brombacher from What’s Good Games. Brian and Brittney cover everything from the Zelda movie to looking back on Super Mario Bros. Wonder more than two months later. Of course, before we get to that, Brian learns Brittney’s history with Nintendo.

If you’d like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Instagram/Threads @BrianPShea or Twitter @BrianPShea. You can follow Brittney on Twitter: @BlondeNerd. You can also find What’s Good Games on YouTube.

The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry’s most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what’s happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they’ll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:01:24 – First Nintendo Game/Favorite Nintendo Game

00:07:07 – What’s Good Games/Being a Fan in the Industry

00:15:01 – Inbox Q&A

