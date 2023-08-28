TWO goals in the last half hour from super sub Callum Biggar denied an injury ravaged Blue Brazil anything, at the K Park, after they had fought back from being two goals down at the break, writes Andy Mullen.

It was an eventful afternoon for the 400 fans, assembled in Calderglen Country Park, as with along with the six goals there were numerous yellow cards and a red card, with both managers also getting booked, and Cowden boss Calum Elliot being sent off in stoppage time.

Kilby had lost their lead at the top of the table the previous evening and were eager to retain top spot and opened the scoring after 13 minutes when Dylan MacDonald sent a cross from the right to Jamie Lyon who slotted home from seven yards.

Three minutes later Cowden found themselves two down, when MacDonald was once again provider allowing Ally Roy to cut in before sending a curling shot into the top corner of the net.

Chances were few and far between for the visitors, with their best chance coming six minutes from the break when a 40-yard lob from Josh Jack went just over the bar.

Four minutes into the second half Cowden got back into the match when Jamie Docherty headed home, from an Andy Rodden corner.

Jamie Docherty gave Cowdenbeath some hope when he scored early in the second half. (Image: David Wardle)

Then with 55 minutes gone the score was levelled, with a long-range free kick from Josh Jack which flew into the far top corner of the Kilby net.

However, just after the hour the home side restored their lead when Biggar picked up a loose ball in the box and slotted home.

After picking up a second yellow card, Kilby’s Ally Roy was sent off with 14 minutes to go.

The decisive goal came three minutes from time when Biggar was tripped in the box by Cowden sub Jack Tait and he picked himself up to slot home his second goal of the afternoon.

EAST KILBRIDE: Truesdale: Lockie, McDonald, Flanaghan, Brown (Eadie 52), MacDonald, McGrory (Biggar 41), Roy, Lyon (Murphy 78), McGowan, Stirling. Subs not used – Samson, Kelly, McGowan and Wilson.

COWDENBEATH: Hepburn: Walker, Rodden, Jordan, Duncan (Smith 89), McNab, Butterworth, MacDonald (Tait 46), Jack, Berry (Chalmers 68), Docherty. Sub not used – Blair (gk) and Garcia.

REFEREE: Kieran Trayner.