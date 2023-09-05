Microsoft has announced the next batch of titles coming to Game Pass in September, and the list contains more than just Starfield.

Gris returns to the Game Pass library today for cloud, console, and PC. The game stars a young girl lost in her own world who is dealing with a painful experience. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality.

From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter comes the high-speed and gravity-bending world of Solar Ash.

You already know what is coming to Game Pass on September 6: Starfield. To be made available for cloud, PC, and Series X/S, the game is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios. To help get you started on your epic journey, you should check out our multitude of guides covering the basics and even more.

On September 14, Solar Ash releases for cloud, console, and PC. This high-speed and gravity-bending game comes to you courtesy of the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter. The game is set amidst a surreal dreamscape filled with long-abandoned ruins of great civilizations past. In the game, you play as Rei, a Voidrunner determined to stop at nothing to save her planet from falling prey to the Ultravoid’s path of eternal hunger.

The following week will see the release of Lies of P for cloud, console, and PC. Arriving on September 19, the soulslike turns the story of Pinocchio on its head and sets it against the dark backdrop of the Belle Epoque era. Set in Krat, the once beautiful city is now a living nightmare as deadly puppets run amok and a plague sweeps the land. You are the puppet P, fighting through the city on a journey to find Geppetto and finally become human. Along the way, you will make narrative choices where the more lies told, the more human P becomes.



In case you missed it, Age of Empires 6: Anniversary Edition is now available for cloud and console, with native inputs for the Xbox controller, a console-specific user interface, and a new tutorial designed for first-time players.

Call of the Wild: The Angler and historical strategy game Humankind for cloud and console are also now available.