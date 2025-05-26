Images: Supplied

In today’s fast-evolving work environment, inclusivity is no longer just a moral obligation but a strategic advantage. Yet many workplaces remain unprepared to meet employees’ needs, leaving talent untapped and opportunities missed. To move forward, we must rethink what it means to create truly inclusive workplaces.

Understanding the challenge

In the UAE, protective laws safeguard the rights and wellbeing of People of Determination (POD), including people living with Multiple Sclerosis (PwMS).

Federal Law No 29 and Cabinet Decision No (43) of 2018 ensures equal opportunities and protection from discrimination for employees with special needs. Despite this robust regulatory framework, challenges persist.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a chronic autoimmune condition, disrupts the central nervous system, causing debilitating symptoms, fatigue, and cognitive impairments. Global MS prevalence has risen, with 2.9 million cases reported in 2023.

The UAE has transitioned into a moderately high-risk zone.

Recent research and reporting by local health-focused organizations reveal a pressing call to action: workplaces and policies must evolve to better support PwMS and other PODs.

In a whitepaper recently published by the National MS Society (NMSS), it was revealed that 36 per cent of unemployed PwMS who reported not working due to MS cited a lack of employer support as a key reason for leaving the workforce. The result is emotional distress, including anxiety and depression, driven by uncertainty, fatigue, and frustration.

Many also face social isolation due to stigma and a lack of understanding from family, colleagues, and employers.

The consequences ripple outward: higher unemployment, personal hardship, and lost opportunities, not only for individuals, but for the organisations that fail to harness their talent.

A question worth asking

Can we afford to think of workplace inclusivity as a luxury rather than a necessity?

The answer is a resounding no. The cost of inaction is far too high for individuals, organisations, and society. MS often affects people at the peak of their working lives, with an average onset age of 26 years in the region. Without inclusive workplacess, many are forced to leave employment, facing financial instability, limited medical coverage, and missed opportunities for growth.

The loss is equally significant for employers: skilled employees, institutional knowledge, and the innovation that comes from diverse teams.

For society, the effects are systemic, weakening social cohesion and stunting economic progress.

The path forward

Addressing this challenge begins with awareness. A greater understanding of MS, its symptoms, impact, and simple accommodations should be integrated into workplace culture. Awareness training can empower teams to build inclusive environments.

Flexible work arrangements are equally vital. For PwMS, remote work or flexible hours can mean the difference between career progression and unemployment. These are not extraordinary measures; they are practical, scalable solutions that make the workplace better for everyone.

But true inclusivity requires structural change. Accessible infrastructure, such as ramps and elevators, must be matched with transparent systems for accommodation requests. Employers should rethink organizational structures to co-create career pathways with PwMS, adapting roles to fit both the individual and the business.

One organisation helping to shape this path is the NMSS, which continues to elevate the conversation around inclusive employment by providing insights and resources tailored to the UAE context.

Organisations that engage with employees as individuals with unique contributions and needs will see greater retention, stronger teams, and more loyal staff.

Leading by example

The UAE has a unique opportunity to set a global standard for workplace inclusivity. By building on existing frameworks, the nation can ensure consistent protection and signal its commitment to a future where every worker is valued.

Countries like Germany and Japan have demonstrated how inclusive policies can drive national progress. By embedding inclusivity into its cultural and economic identity, the UAE is well-positioned to lead.

The benefits, greater innovation, stronger teams, and a more equitable society are simply too significant to ignore.

A shared responsibility

Transformation relies on collaboration. Policymakers can refine existing legislation and lead awareness efforts. Employers must embed inclusivity into their values and operational systems. And society must embrace diversity as a strength, not a challenge.

By creating workplaces where every individual’s contribution is recognised, we pave the way for a future where inclusivity is the norm.

So, is inclusivity a luxury? Or is it a necessity?

It is neither. It is the very foundation on which thriving workplaces and thriving societies are built.

Yasmin Mitwally works with with the National MS Society and Assia Nait Kassi is part of the MentalEdGroup.