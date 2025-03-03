Mumbai: The Income Tax (I-T) Department is investigating transactions where promoters, their associates and anchor investors bought unlisted stocks of companies and offloaded them during offers for sale (OFS) when the entities went for listing.

Over the past 10 days, the department’s investigation wing has sent out many notices, questioning such investors in multiple cities on how they computed the ‘cost’ of acquisition of unlisted shares and the subsequent capital gains on their sale.

The tax office suspects several investors pegged the stock purchase cost at an unacceptably high fair market value (FMV) – instead of the actual outgo for acquisition- to lower capital gains and tax numbers, said people in the know.

Tax practitioners believe the department may not confine its case to tax evasion but also look into the colour of the money and the arrangements behind such transactions.

Some Updating Returns: Official

Investors include individuals, closely-held firms, limited liability partnerships, certain schemes of a particular mutual fund, banks, private equity and offshore funds, as well as a few Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) entities.

Notices have been served to investors who subscribed before February 1, 2018, to unlisted shares of companies that were listed between early 2018 and July 2024. The budget for FY25 had brought about a change in the calculation of the acquisition cost.

With an OFS, promoters and a set of other investors of a listed company sell shares directly to the public.

“There are inquiries about capital gains offered under section 55(2) (ac) of the Act… Some have paid tax dues, some are updating returns, while there will be reopening for some,” confirmed a tax official.

The specific section of the I-T Act prescribes the procedure to calculate the acquisition cost of stocks. The Act was amended to allow absorbing the impact of inflation between the year (say, 2025 or 2012) when shares were acquired and 2018 (when tax on long-term capital gains was imposed).

Investors who showed the actual amount paid for subscription as cost, or have raised the cost to shadow the change in cost inflation index, may not have a run-in with the department. But those who took the cost as a FMV calculated with one of the methodologies chosen by a valuer, would have to defend the higher number (that allowed a lower tax on capital gain).

There could also be a handful of investors who never paid any tax on grounds that they were unclear as to what the correct acquisition cost was.

“Before Finance Act (No.2), 2024, there were four possible scenarios for computing capital gains from an OFS, where purchase cost was taken as: (a) pure cost of acquisition; (b) indexed cost of acquisition; (c) fair market value; and (d) indeterminate. The Finance Act amendment impacted scenarios (a), (c), and (d) by retrospectively introducing a cost of acquisition for OFS under the law, which differs from the method that promoters or investors would have used previously… It is established law that penalties cannot be imposed, nor can prosecution be launched based on a retrospective amendment. Moreover, this was a debatable legal issue stemming from a gap in the law. In fairness, the government should provide immunity from penalties and prosecution if any adjustments are made on this basis,” said Ashish Karundia, founder of the CA firm Ashish Karundia & Co.

Colour of Money

Some companies have been asked by the tax department to share the names of investors and the dates when subscription amounts were paid, along with the dates of stock allotment.

The period between the allotment date and the stock transfer date is the holding period, which determines tax rates. For the years relating to the current investigation, long-term and short-term capital gains tax rates were 10% and 15%, respectively (later raised to 12.5% and 20%).

“In some cases, the department is matching the allotment dates given by the company with MCA (ministry of corporate affairs) data and when the boards of companies had approved the allotment,” said an industry executive.

Given their earlier brush with the revenue department, tax officers may also look into the source of funds and whether some of these were back-to-back ‘cash against cheque’ transactions, people aware of developments said.

“If it is found that the investor never really had the wherewithal to make the investment, it could well be a benami transaction,” said one of the people cited. The cash-cheque deals entail the investor giving cheques (or using official banking channels) to pay for the share subscription but later receiving cash from the company. “Such transactions enable an entity to legitimise its unexplained cash with an investor who may need the cash for certain payments,” said the person.