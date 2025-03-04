Heads up aurora chasers! We could be in for a treat tonight.

A coronal mass ejection (CME) from a powerful solar blast on March 1 is racing toward Earth, with the potential to spark a geomagnetic storm and subsequent impressive northern lights overnight and into tomorrow.

According to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), the CME is expected to graze Earth’s magnetic field on March 4 or 5, potentially triggering a G1-class geomagnetic storm. But there’s more — space weather physicist Tamitha Skov notes that stronger G2 storm conditions are also possible. That means a better chance for dazzling auroras, so keep an eye on the skies and get your camera gear ready!

What to expect

A partially Earth-directed #solarstorm is coming! Expect G1 to G2 storm conditions by March 5. #Aurora may be visible down to mid-latitudes where skies are clear. HF radio operators, GPS users, & drone pilots expect degraded signal performance, especially on Earth’s nightside. pic.twitter.com/K5a72ouv8aMarch 3, 2025

Geomagnetic storms occur when charged particles from the sun interact with Earth’s magnetosphere, potentially causing disruptions in satellite communications, power grid fluctuations, and — most excitingly — enhanced auroral activity. With a predicted peak Kp of 5, this even falls under the minor G1 storm classification, meaning its effects will be relatively mild. However, it’s also possible that we will receive more powerful G2 conditions according to Skov, in these instances northern lights are possibly visible as far south as New York and Idaho .

NOAA classifies geomagnetic storms using a G-scale, which ranks their intensity from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme).

What time will the northern lights occur?

WATCH: Geomagnetic Storm Category G1 PredictedHighest Storm Level Predicted by Day:Mar 03: None (Below G1) Mar 04: G1 (Minor) Mar 05: G1 (Minor)Issue Time: 2025 Mar 02 0522 UTChttps://t.co/ZbtuNtJdzaMarch 2, 2025

NOAA’s forecast indicates the strongest geomagnetic activity is expected late on March 4 and perhaps into the early hours of March 5. The storm’s intensity is forecasted to peak between 7:00 p.m. EST and 10:00 p.m. EST (00:00 and 03:00 GMT) on March 5, with a Kp index reaching G1 levels. Activity will likely taper off throughout the day on March 5, returning to quieter conditions by March 6. For the latest predictions and timings see NOAA’s 3-day space weather forecast .

