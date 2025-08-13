India’s 79th Independence Day: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2025

There’s a unique magic in the small gestures that unite a nation. As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, one such initiative is once again taking the spotlight — inviting every household to proudly hoist the Tiranga, a symbol of the emotional bond between citizens and their freedom. This simple act connects people to the patriotic spirit of the season.

This Independence Day marks 78 years since India’s liberation in 1947. The 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign calls on citizens to fly the national flag at home, turning it into a personal gesture of patriotic devotion.



Participants are encouraged to share their Tiranga selfies and become Har Ghar Tiranga Ambassadors, earning digital badges and certificates from the Ministry of Culture.

First launched in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the campaign has evolved into a mass people’s movement aimed at transforming the national flag from a formal emblem into a personal expression of pride and unity.

The Volunteer Programme

In 2025, the Ministry of Culture is expanding the effort through the Har Ghar Tiranga Volunteer Programme. Volunteers nationwide are working to extend the campaign’s reach by visiting neighbourhoods, assisting households in correctly hoisting the Tiranga, distributing flags, and motivating people to upload selfies to the campaign portal from August 2 onwards.

Volunteers who complete their tasks receive official certificates, and top performers with the highest engagement will be honoured at state and national events.

A Movement That Goes Beyond Patriotism

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government is using State Finance Commission funds to distribute 60 lakh flags free of cost in urban poor communities. Each of these flags is made by local Self-Help Groups (SHGs), empowering around 29,000 women.Across India, SHGs have become a driving force in flag production. As Culture Secretary Govind Mohan told TOI, “when the campaign began in 2022, over 7.5 crore flags were supplied by the government, but by 2024, production had shifted almost entirely to these local groups, reducing the demand for centrally supplied flags to only 20 lakh.”According to TOI reports, in Uttar Pradesh alone, over 4.6 crore flags will be hoisted this year, accompanied by rallies, cultural events, and flag festivals to boost public participation. In Varanasi, SHGs have already produced 2.5 lakh flags for citywide distribution, making this campaign both a patriotic and an empowering movement.

Elsewhere, the initiative is merging with swachhata (cleanliness) and swadeshi (local pride) efforts. In Madhya Pradesh, authorities are organising rallies, clean-up drives, and cultural programmes centred around the Tiranga to strengthen civic engagement and national pride.

[With TOI inputs]

