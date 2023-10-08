Virat Kohli joins team India ahead of their cricket World Cup match against Australia
India are under pressure from the weight of fans, media and all corners of the host nation when they get their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign up and running against Australia today.
As the host nation and the No 1 ranked side in the world, the expectation has rarely been higher for a nation to deliver, especially in front of a home crowd. After England were hammered by New Zealand in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, both India and Australia will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start.
India have not won a World Cup since 2011, and even Sachin Tendulkar spoke during the tournament opener on Wednesday about how sometimes the team have to remember that hundreds of millions are behind them rather than sitting on their shoulders. Australia lost the pre-tournament series in India against Rohit Sharma’s side, but as the England defeat to New Zealand has shown, the bilateral series results can have little effect on the outcome of a World Cup clash. India will also be hoping their side is up to full fitness.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below
Australia 74-2 (17), Smith 33, Labuschagne 0, Kuldeep 1-11 (3)
Kuldeep Yadav gets the breakthrough and brings Marnus Labuschagne to the crease. He feels his way into the innings with three dot balls to finish off a wonderful over from the leg-spinner.
Mike Jones8 October 2023 10:54
Wicket! David Warner ct & b. Kuldeep Yadav 41 (52), Australia 74-2 (16.3)
The pressure was building on David Warner who wanted to score quickly. He tries to spank Kuldeep back down the ground who hits the ball straight at the bowler who clings onto a fine catch.
Mike Jones8 October 2023 10:52
Australia 74-1 (16.2), Smith 33, Warner 41, Kuldeep 0-11 (2.2)
After Smith takes one, Warner gets lucky looking to sweep and pulls the ball off middle stump but he doesn’t beat the fielder at short leg.
Mike Jones8 October 2023 10:51
Australia 73-1 (16), Smith 32, Warner 41, Ashwin 0-22 (5)
There’s a quick break for drinks which is needed on this hot day in Chennai. Ravi Ashwin will continue as the Aussies look to accummulate more runs.
Warner and Smith are using their feet well. They’re advancing down the track and picking up a couple of singles while targeting the gaps on the boundary edge.
Those are the only runs from the over as Ashwin forces Warner deep into his crease where he’s finding it harder to time the ball.
Mike Jones8 October 2023 10:48
Australia 71-1 (15), Smith 31, Warner 40,Kuldeep 0-10 (2)
Kuldeep is starting to find his length on a regular basis. Just short of full which allows for a bit of turn and forces the batters to decide whether to come forward or stay back.
Three dots builds the pressure on David Warner but Kuldeep strays too straight and Warner tickles the ball down to fine leg for four!
The fifth delivery spins sharply and Warner just prods at the ball. Luckily it bounces short of the fielder at gully and the Aussie opener scrambles through for one off the final ball of the over.
Mike Jones8 October 2023 10:42
Australia 66-1 (14), Smith 31, Warner 35, Ashwin 0-20 (4)
Shot! A skip down the track from David Warner sees him get to the pitch of the ball and lift it over cover for four!
That’s a fine start to the over which allows the Australians to milk three singles from the next five balls.
Mike Jones8 October 2023 10:39
Australia 59-1 (13), Smith 30, Warner 29, Kuldeep 0-5 (1)
Here comes Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm leg spinner could be a match-winner for India during this tournament. He spins the ball more than Ravichandran Ashwin but is slower through the air.
Over the years he’s improved massively and the unique angle from which the ball spins will be a useful tool for him.
David Warner is hit on the pads looking to sweep the first ball which gets the Indian fielders excited though the umpire remains unmoved.
Four runs come from the first four balls as the batters rotate the strike. The final ball turns away from Warner and catches the edge but Smith calls him through for one more.
Mike Jones8 October 2023 10:35
Australia 54-1 (12), Smith 28, Warner 26, Ashwin 0-13 (3)
India have come into this match with three front line spinners who will be crucial through the middle period of this innings. Australia need settled batters to take them on but it doesn’t seem easy to overly attack.
A couple of singles come from the first three balls of Ashwin’s next over before Warner drops to one knee and looks to slog sweep him over the legside. He misses the ball and there’s a half-hearted shout for lbw which is turned down.
Warner goes back into his shell and pushes the ball to long on off the last delivery for one.
Mike Jones8 October 2023 10:30
Australia 51-1 (11), Smith 27, Warner 24, Hardik 0-21 (2)
Hardik Pandya is back! The opening powerplay is over so India can spread the field a bit more now. Hardik goes full but Smith is up to the task.
He lifts the ball over the bowler for four!
Bang! Hardik pulls his length back and Smith swivels into a pull shot that his mullers through midwicket for another boundary. Australia’s 50 comes up in the 11th over and they’ve responded brilliantly since losing the early wicket.
Mike Jones8 October 2023 10:26
Australia 43-1 (10), Smith 19, Warner 24, Ashwin 0-10 (2)
Warner and Smith rotate the strike against Ashwin and take three singles from the first three deliveries of his second over. A sharper delivery angles into Warner’s pads and pins him on the crease but the ball is heading down the legside.
Next up, Warner waits for the ball and caresses it wonderfully through the gap between cover and point to pick up another boundary!
10 overs gone, Australia’s rebuild is going well.
Mike Jones8 October 2023 10:22