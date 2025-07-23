The Indian embassy in Beijing said applications for tourist visas would resume on Thursday.

It said applicants must complete an online form then book an in-person appointment to submit the required documents at centres in Beijing, Shanghai or Guangzhou.

China’s foreign ministry described the announcement as a “positive move” that served the “common interest” of all sides.

“China stands ready to maintain communication and coordination with India to keep facilitating people-to-people exchanges between the two countries,” Guo Jiakun, a spokesman for the ministry, said on Wednesday.