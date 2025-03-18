India and New Zealand are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), as part of which Union Minister for Trade and Commerce Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that bilateral trade might see a great boom between two nations.

Amid a global trade war between the US and the world, Goyal reiterated that the proposed trade pact between New Delhi and Wellington could expand business in agriculture, critical minerals, pharmaceutical and tourism.

“India, New Zealand proposed FTA can expand trade by 10 times in 10 years,” Goyal said speaking at a gathering

of business leaders.

(More to come)

