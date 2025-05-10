Pakistan’s military on Saturday said India launched another wave of missiles targeting three air bases — including one on the outskirts of the capital — as the conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors spiraled toward full-blown war.

The South Asian countries have exchanged fire since Wednesday, when India launched airstrikes on what it called “terrorist” sites in Pakistani territory after a deadly attack on tourists on the Indian side of the divided Kashmir region.

The clashes — which have involved missiles, drones, and exchanges of fire along the de-facto border in disputed Kashmir — are the worst in decades and have killed more than 50 civilians.