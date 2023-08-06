Health
25 July 2023, 6:19 pm 1 minute
Reuters exclusively reported that India’s pharmaceutical exports this fiscal year are set to grow nearly twice as fast as last year to hit sales of $27 billion, driven by strong U.S. buying, a government-backed trade body told Reuters, despite deaths linked to Indian-made cough syrups.
Market Impact
India’s pharmaceutical exports this fiscal year are set to grow nearly twice as fast as last year to hit sales of $27 billion, driven by strong U.S. buying, despite deaths linked to Indian-made cough syrups. India is the world’s third largest maker of drugs by volume after the United States and China.
Article Tags
Topics of Interest: Health
Sectors: Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
Regions: Asia
Countries: India
Win Types: Exclusivity
Story Types: Exclusive / Scoop
Media Types: Text
Customer Impact: Significant National Story