Health

1 minute

Reuters exclusively reported that India’s pharmaceutical exports this fiscal year are set to grow nearly twice as fast as last year to hit sales of $27 billion, driven by strong U.S. buying, a government-backed trade body told Reuters, despite deaths linked to Indian-made cough syrups.

Market Impact

India’s pharmaceutical exports this fiscal year are set to grow nearly twice as fast as last year to hit sales of $27 billion, driven by strong U.S. buying, despite deaths linked to Indian-made cough syrups. India is the world’s third largest maker of drugs by volume after the United States and China.