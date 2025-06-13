As Air India Flight AI171 descended toward its doom on Thursday, Ramesh Vishwaskumar sat in the first row of economy class — headed for some of the most harrowing and luckiest moments of his life.

After the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a densely populated district of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, Vishwaskumar managed to get out of the plane. He was injured, but alive. All the 241 others on board had perished.

A video that has since gone viral on social media shows a slightly bloodied man walking near the crash site, surrounded by an incredulous crowd.