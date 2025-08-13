NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet US President Donald Trump during a visit to the United States in September to attend the UN General Assembly meeting, the Indian Express newspaper reported on Aug 13, citing sources.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information outside business hours. The General Assembly kicks off on Sept 9, but the annual meeting of heads of state and government will be held from Sept 23 to 29.

Although the reason for the potential visit will be to attend the UN meeting in New York, a key objective will be to hold talks with Mr Trump and iron out trade and tariff issues that have led to some souring of ties between the two countries, the newspaper reported.

News of a possible Mr Modi trip to the US comes days after Mr Trump announced

an additional 25 per cent tariff

on Indian goods to penalise New Delhi for continuing to buy Russian oil.

The penalty took the total levy on Indian goods exported to the US to 50 per cent, among the highest levied on any US trading partner.

Trade talks between New Delhi and Washington collapsed after five rounds of negotiations over disagreement on opening India’s vast farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases.

On Aug 12 , US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said several large trade agreements were still waiting to be completed, including with Switzerland and India, but New Delhi had been “a bit recalcitrant” in talks with Washington.

Mr Bessent told Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” he hoped the Trump administration could wrap up its trade negotiations by the end of October.

“That’s aspirational, but I think we are in a good position,” he said, adding “ I think we can be, we will have agreed on substantial terms with all the substantial countries.” REUTERS