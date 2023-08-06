Business & Finance
28 July 2023, 7:04 pm 1 minute
Reuters exclusively reported that India’s market regulator, seeking to reduce risks for retail investors, will propose linking the amount of equity derivatives they may trade to their wealth.
Market Impact
The number of derivatives contracts traded in India stood at 5.56 billion as of June, the latest data available shows. Options trading accounts for 98% of the derivatives contracts.
