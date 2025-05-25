India will host five Central Asian foreign ministers for the first time, in early June, as it seeks to enhance anti-terror and deradicalisation partnerships. The meeting comes amid continued incidents of cross-border terror, highlighted by the deadly Pahalgam attacks last month.

Located in India’s extended neighbourhood, and along the Af-Pak region, Central Asia has been a victim of extremism with a growing threat of cross-border terror emanating from Pakistan, people said.

The meeting could eventually lead to New Delhi hosting the India-Central Asia leadership Summit first planned to coincide with the 2022 Republic Day celebrations.

The foreign ministers’ meeting will focus on effective counter-terror mechanisms and inclusive connectivity corridors in Eurasia with special emphasis on the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Chabahar Port in Iran, ET has learnt.

Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan have already begun shipping export consignments to India through INSTC and Chabahar port. India will also seek to procure natural resources, including critical minerals, and expand defence ties with Central Asia, building on the goodwill and legacy from the Soviet Union period, experts said.

Live Events



Concerns are rising both in India, Central Asia, and Russia over the growing extremist network in pockets of Central Asia with roots in the Af-Pak region. Over the last few months, authorities have cracked down on terror cells in Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Kazakhstan. Terror attacks in the Moscow region earlier this year had their roots in Central Asia and Af-Pak region.The joint declaration of the 2024 SCO Summit in Astana saw the harshest language ever on terrorism and cross-border terror.

