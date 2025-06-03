India rectified tactics and hit deep inside Pakistani territory after suffering “initial losses” of air assets due to tactical errors in recent military clashes with Pakistan, Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan said recently in an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

It wasn’t a confession of weakness; it was a flex of strength. By owning its failures, India is rewriting the rules of power, showing the world that strength lies not in hiding flaws but in learning from them faster than rivals like Pakistan and China can exploit them.

India’s willingness to publicly admit and analyze its military losses should be seen as a strategic masterstroke. This transparency isn’t just about accountability—it’s a psychological weapon.

By dissecting its failures openly, India builds a culture of rapid adaptation, outpacing rivals who cling to secrecy or denial. It’s a bold move that turns vulnerability into a deterrent, challenging global norms where nations often mask their weaknesses to save face.

The world is watching a new kind of power emerge—one rooted in accountability, not just firepower. From Ukraine’s public reckoning with battlefield setbacks to Taiwan’s candid military drills exposing gaps, nations are learning that transparency can deter aggression.

Hiding failures invites doubt; admitting them builds trust and resilience. This strategy is revolutionary for India, a rising power surrounded by neighbors with nuclear weapons. It’s not just about military might—it’s about showing the world, especially China, that India evolves faster than threats can escalate.

General Chauhan’s revelation wasn’t a one-off. Speaking at a defense seminar in New Delhi, he detailed specific tactical errors in recent border skirmishes, including misjudgments in troop positioning along the Line of Actual Control with China.

This wasn’t leaked intelligence—it was a deliberate broadcast because India knows its rivals are watching. China’s satellites may have fed Pakistan imagery during the 2019 Balakot airstrike, but they couldn’t save Pakistan’s air defenses from India’s precision.

By admitting where it faltered, India signals it’s already fixing those gaps—making it harder for adversaries to bank on old playbooks.

This approach mirrors a global shift. Ukraine, for instance, has openly shared lessons from its defense against Russia, detailing drone failures and supply chain hiccups. This resulted in faster international aid and smarter tactics.

Taiwan, too, has staged public war games exposing vulnerabilities in its coastal defenses, daring China to miscalculate. Ukraine and Taiwan aren’t just learning by acting—they’re signaling they learn faster than their foes can act.

India’s move fits this pattern but adds a unique edge: it’s a direct challenge to China’s opaque system, where military setbacks are buried under state censorship and crude propaganda.

India’s transparency also builds domestic trust. In a democracy of 1.4 billion, public faith in institutions is fragile. When leaders admit mistakes—like the navy’s 2021 submarine fire or the army’s drone navigation errors in 2023—they invite scrutiny but also respect.

Citizens see a military that doesn’t just fight but thinks. This contrasts sharply with Pakistan’s denials after Balakot, where its military spun tales of invincibility despite clear losses. India’s candor exposes that bluff, psychologically unsettling its rival.

Economically, this openness pays dividends. India’s defense budget, at US$81 billion in 2024, is dwarfed by China’s $225 billion. By admitting flaws, India justifies targeted spending—say, on AI-driven surveillance or hypersonic missiles—without pretending to match China’s scale.

It’s pragmatic, not flashy, and it reassures allies like the US and Japan, who value partners that prioritize results over ego. The Quad, a strategic alliance including India, thrives on this trust, especially when joint exercises reveal shared weaknesses, not just strengths.

But, of course, there’s a risk. Public admissions could embolden adversaries or fuel domestic critics. Yet India is bidding to mitigate this by framing failures as stepping stones.

When General Chauhan shared how Indian troops misread terrain in Ladakh, he paired it with solutions—new training protocols and satellite upgrades. His reveal wasn’t defeatism; it was a roadmap.

Compare that to China, where a 2020 border clash left dead soldiers unreported for months. India’s openness exposes that secrecy, subtly pressuring Beijing to match its candor or lose credibility.

India’s new superpower isn’t a bigger bomb or a shinier jet—it’s the courage to say, “We messed up, and we’re better for it.” In a world where nations like Ukraine and Taiwan are rewriting resilience, India’s public reckoning is a gauntlet thrown at China’s feet: keep up or be outlearned.

For a nation once defined by its mystique, this transparency is a radical act—one that tells adversaries and allies alike: India’s strength isn’t in perfection, but in its relentless pursuit of it. That’s a power no missile or new-age fighter can match.

Brabim Karki is an author and businessman and the owner of Mero Tribune media. Follow him on X at @brabim7