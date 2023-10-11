Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

35th over Afghanistan 184-3 (Hashmatullah 56, Azmatullah 58) Now then! Hardik’s first ball strays straight and Azmatullah flows him through midwicket for four! Updated at 07.15 EDT

34th over Afghanistan 180-3 (Hashmatullah 56, Azmatullah 51) Are Afghanistan Pakistan 92ing this? They’ve built their platform and now they’re dancing on it, Kuldeep replacing Siraj and seeing his second delivery shmiessed over long on for six! Seven off the over, the partnership 117, and India badly need a wicket. Can Rohit come up with something?

33rd over: Afghanistan 173-3 (Hashmatullah 56, Azmatullah 51) Pandya replaces Bumrah and, after two singles, Hashmatullah extends arms to cut hard, at the top of the bounce, earning four and raising his fifty; well batted him too. And what’s this?! Pandya bangs in and Hashmat reclines, leaning back to watch ball onto face, sending a glorious uppercut over keeper and fence for six! Happy birthday Hardik! We’re getting warm here, and is something happening?! Updated at 07.12 EDT

32nd over: Afghanistan 161-3 (Hashmatullah 45, Azmatullah 50) The batters fancy Siraj, Azmatullah taking one then Hashmatullah jumping … to force into the ground and away, between keeper and slip; four. A single follows, then Azmatullah flips around the corner for two raising his fifty in the process; well batted sir. The rate is now up to 5.03, and if this pari can stamp on the gas, we could be watching something very special.

31st over: Afghanistan 153-3 (Hashmatullah 40, Azmatullah 47) Bumrah starts from around to the lefty Hashmatullah, who twizzles a single behind square on the on side. A further single follows, then a play and miss at a slower one, so another decent over for India … but then Hashmatullah, stood outside his crease, picks a shorter, wider one and hurls hands, a slower one lashed through point for four. The partnership is 90.

30th over: Afghanistan 147-3 (Hashmatullah 35, Azmatullah 46) Siraj returns and Azmatullah premeditates a welcome back, coming down to hoik over the on side for four. A single follows, guided to cover, then four more, cut to deep third by Hashmatullah. Better from Afghanistan, who need these two to go big now, and that’s drinks.

29th over: Afghanistan 137-3 (Hashmatullah 30, Azmatullah 41) One of Afghanistan’s problems is that they’ve struggled to sustain pressure: it’s all very well taking Jadeja for 12, but what can they do with this next over from Bumrah? Well, two singles is the answer and even though a no ball and a leg bye also feature, India will be happy with four runs conceded.

28th over: Afghanistan 133-3 (Hashmatullah 29, Azmatullah 40) Hashmatullah cuts one to point then, when Jadeja goes fuller, Azmatullah steps down, gets down, stretches, and forces over fielder and fence for six – just. Coming early in the over, that puts the bowler under pressure, and three singles plus a two mean the over yields 12. Afghanistan need a few more like that and have wickets in hand – but do the men in the middle trust those to come?

27th over: Afghanistan 121-3 (Hashmatullah 27, Azmatullah 30) Those two sixes force Rohit to make a decision, and he replaces Kuldeep with Bumrah; just what Afghanistan need. Hashmatullah works his loosener to deep square for one, then Azamtullah muscles a bouncer to midwicket and they run two. The squeeze is back on, but with added force: Bumrah, bowling fuller than his previous spell, is hunting for wickets. Updated at 06.37 EDT

26th over: Afghanistan 118-3 (Hashmatullah 26, Azmatullah 28) Azmatullah cuts Jadeja for two to deep point, then two singles follow meaning halfway through the over, a base has been built. Jadeja, though, isn;’t remotely arsed, responding with three dots, and he’s ceded just 19 runs from the first half of his spell.

25th over: Afghanistan 114-3 (Hashmatullah 25, Azmatullah 25) Now then! Hashmatullah takes a single, then Azmatullah waits for Kuldeep … to hoist him straight back down the ground for six. That’s more like it! And following a dot comes another, Azmatullah taking a stride this time to marmalise over long off. A single to cover then makes it 14 off the over, and have Afghanistan switched?

24th over: Afghanistan 100-3 (Hashmatullah 24, Azmatullah 12) An over of singles, the return better than most in recent times, but it’s hard to know what Afghanistan’s plan is here, because unless they do something significant and soon, they’ll likely have their lower-middle-order seeking to thrash something respectable when India’s quicks return. Updated at 06.27 EDT

23rd over: Afghanistan 94-3 (Hashmatullah 21, Azmatullah 9) Azmatullah forces to long on and they run one, then folds in half taking one on the pad. There’s an appeal but I think the ball was going down and Rohit doesn’t review when the umpire says not out. It’s a good over this, Kuldeep varying pace and length to fox the batters, and I imagine Rohit will let this pair bowl until he’s forced to take one or t’other off – and if Afghanistan can’t make that happen, they’ll set a paltry target.

22nd over: Afghanistan 93-3 (Hashmatullah 21, Azmatullah 8) Jadeja goes full and Hashmatullah goes hard, down on one knee to top-edge a slog-sweep; it yields five because the umpire calls no ball, then the free hit is caught at mid on and they run a single. One more follows, and that’s seven off the over, much better from Afghanistan. Can they build on it?

21st over: Afghanistan 86-3 (Hashmatullah 16, Azmatullah 7) Hashmatullah directs to point, then Azamtullah flicks past the bowler’s dive for a single to long on. Another, nurdled square, follows, but the run rate is down to 4.10 now, and Afghanistan are in big trouble, the match trickling away from them.

20th over: Afghanistan 83-3 (Hashmatullah 14, Azmatullah 6) Hashmatullah takes one to cover, the only run from the over. And, though it makes perfect sense for Afghanistan to rebuild through this stage of the match, given Siraj and Bumrah are to return, it also makes perfect sense for them to try and accumulate now.

19th over: Afghanistan 82-3 (Hashmatullah 13, Azmatullah 6) Single to Hashmatullah, then Azmatullah cuts hard; but straight to the sweeper, meaning they run just one more – likewise when the skipper finds midwicket.

18th over: Afghanistan 79-3 (Hashmatullah 10, Azmatullah 5) And now it’s Jadeja from the other end, on to rush through his overs and spirit the innings away from Afghanistan before they’ve even noticed. The more I think about it, the more it’s Thakur and Pandya who had and have to go if the underdogs are to set a challenging target, because the squeeze is now on; Hashmatullah forces one to long on, the only run from the over.

17th over: Afghanistan 78-3 (Hashmatullah 10, Azmatullah 5) And here’s Kuldeep now, curly fringe swishing in the wind. I really like the way he skips into the crease, which gives him the pace to power through it, and he’s ripping it hard and fast, conceding just two singles in his opening over.

16th over: Afghanistan 76-3 (Hashmatullah 9, Azmatullah 4) Hashmatullah turns to leg and they run two; three singles follow and this is decent stuff from the batters. However, they know that they need a score to make India think and, with Jadeja and Yadav yet to bowl, now might be the time to cash in. The problem, of course, is the risk that if they go all out, they get skittled.

15th over: Afghanistan 70-3 (Hashmatullah 5, Azmatullah 2) Azmatullah drives one to cover, then Hashmatullah gets up on his tippy-toes to force two down the ground, Rohit chasing to save the boundary. India are squeezing here, knowing Afghanistan need to rebuild while scoring, and this next passage of play could well define the match.

14th over: Afghanistan 66-3 (Hashmatullah 2, Azmatullah 1) Azmatullah runs down to third, getting off the mark in the process, then Hashmatulla edges two. This is a key, probably the key partnership, and the skipper will know it’s his responsibility to commandeer it.

REVIEW! OUT! Much closer than I thought, the ball angled across Rahmat and hitting the top of leg – says Hawkeye – so it’s umpire’s call and India are rolling.

REVIEW! In hope, I think

WICKET! Rahmat lbw b Thakur 16 (Afghanistan 63-3) We’ve seen his one before. A break brings a break in concentration and Rahmt’s missed clip means he’s hutchwards bound.

13th over: Afghanistan 63-2 (Rahmat 16, Azmatullah 0) That wicket might be a turning point because Gurbaz was batting well while Rahmat has struggled a bit. And it was a decent delivery too, Pandya’s quickest so far rushing the batter. Drinks. Updated at 05.48 EDT

WICKET! Gurbaz c Thakur b Pandya 21 (Afghanistan 63-2) Gurbaz tries a pull but picks out wide deep fine where Thakur, on the rope, does superbly to catch, throw up, step back and collect. India’s Hardik Pandya (C) celebrates with teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

13th over: Afghanistan 63-1 (Gurbaz 21, Rahmat 16) Rahmat turns Hardik’s first ball for four to fine leg, then runs down one to third. Updated at 05.39 EDT

12th over: Afghanistan 58-1 (Gurbaz 21, Rahmat 11) I wonder if the batters will look to get after Thakur, because on a pitch like this, they need runs to set something competitive, and he might be the bowler they target. Rahmat does try to swing, missing, but then a bouncer gives him one to get under and he pulls over midwicket for four; shot. And what’s this?! Shakul runs in and the ball slips out of his hand, a beamer yielding a free hit; he goes wide trying to limit the damage, only to be called wide. A single follows, a low full toss restricting the hitting scope, then a dot. Updated at 05.39 EDT

11th over: Afghanistan 51-1 (Gurbaz 21, Rahmat 6) A brace of singles open this second Hardik over, then a well-run third makes it three.

10th over: Afghanistan 48-1 (Gurbaz 20, Rahmat 4) Shardul Thakur into the attack, under a bit of pressure given he’s been included instead of the genius Ravi Ashwin … and after three dots, Gurbaz picks the length of a short one, waiting before humping it over midwicket for six! He caught that beautifully! Those are the only runs off the over, and this is developing into a really fun match.

9th over: Afghanistan 42-1 (Gurbaz 14, Rahmat 4) Hardik replaces Bumrah and is quickly driven to deep backward point for four. A no-ball follows, and this is shaping up nicely. “Love how Indian commentators claim Bumrah is the ‘best white ball bowler in the World’,’ emails Jerry Clode. “Last tour to New Zealand, he did not get one wicket.” I still think I’d pick him ahead of every other bowler in the world, though. No one is brilliant all of the time, but I’m not sure anyone is brilliant as often as he is or, more importantly, as reliably excellent.

8th over: Afghanistan 37-1 (Gurbaz 10, Rahmat 4) Gurbaz turns away Siraj’s first ball one to deep backward square and I notice the bowler is wearing a t-short under his strip – perhaps he’s trying to Derartu Tulu the batters into fearing his superhuman capacity to tolerate heat. Oh, and this is interesting: we now see footage of him picking the ball and, rather than looking to see how proud its seam is, he flicks it up to see how straight it stays. For all the good it’s doing him, a full one given every chance to swing leaned into by Rahmat who drives through cover for four.

7th over: Afghanistan 32-1 (Gurbaz 9, Rahmat 0) Two dots end the over. On Bumrah, he benefits from that strange quirk of bowling: those who do it to technical perfection – like, say, Brett Lee and Michael Holding – are harder to face than those with a messy, ball-hiding style – like, say, Wasim and Bumrah.

WICKET! Zadran I c Rahul b Bumrah 22 (Afghanistan 32-1) Another boomer from Bumrah! He hurls down full and straight, cramping Zadran for length and width, and the batter barely has time to move before edging behind. Jasprit Bumrah high-fives withVirat Kohli. Photograph: Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 05.16 EDT

7th over: Afghanistan 32-0 (Gurbaz 9, Zadran I 22) Zadran tries a cut and instead edges hard through where ssecond slip isn’t, a third four in five balls…

6th over: Afghanistan 28-0 (Gurbaz 9, Zadran I 18) Zadran takes one to cover, then Gurbaz gets himself going, stepping into a big stride that turns a full wobble-seamer into a half-volley; the ball flies away to the point fence. And have a look! Gurbaz stands and delivers, waiting for Siraj and barely moving feet to lamp through cover, on the up, for the second boundary-four of the over! That’s a terrific shot, and Afghanistan are coming…

5th over: Afghanistan 19-0 (Gurbaz 1, Zadran I 17) With the score ticking now, Rohit removes a slip, then Zadran waves a cross-bat at a wider one but without real intention, doing well to avoid nicking off. One off the over, an inside-edge to square leg, and I wonder if Rohit is thinking about a change. “Why is Australia so low on your retirement tour list?” asks Steve Hoare. “As you say, there are nice places to go on holiday (eg. Sri Lanka) but surely the fire of an Ashes tour places it near the top? Or are you just too afraid of the depressing defeat?” Ha! I should’ve said there are no bad options, but I guess my current frame of mind is looking for something different, rather than England with better weather and scenery.

4th over: Afghanistan 18-0 (Gurbaz 1, Zadran I 16) Zadran adds a single, and his side have made an acceptable start.

REVIEW! NOT OUT! The ball hit Zadran what looked right in front, on the back pad – I worried for him. But Michael Gough was at the bowler’s end which should’ve told me something, and though the ball was a goodun – a wobble-seamer that jagged in – it did too much and was missing leg.

4th over: Afghanistan 18-0 (Gurbaz 1, Zadran I 15) Zadran is strong off his legs and when Siraj strays straight, he’s flicked through midwicket for four; that’s very nicely timed. And fo mo follow in similar vein, another sent to the midwicket fence; that one wasn’t off the meat but still sped away. But what’s this?! Zadran misses, wears ball on pad punkt in front, and when the umpires reject the appeal, Rohit goes upstairs. It looks a good call to me… Updated at 04.52 EDT

3rd over: Afghanistan 6-0 (Gurbaz 0, Zadran I 5) Three dots, then Zadran drives to extra where Pandya dives to save the boundary as they run one. Two further singles follow – they’re milking him now! – which completes the over. Back to Bumrah, though, where is he in the list of bowlers you’d most hate to face? Obviously there are and have been plenty quicker, but few who’ve bowled as quickly at the stumps and therefore the body. Yes, I’m saying I’d sway or duck and watch Cuddly’s bouncers go by.

2nd over: Afghanistan 6-0 (Gurbaz 0, Zadran I 5) Mohammed Siraj opens from the other end and Zadran has a fiddle at a full one that leaves him; he misses, but that was close to the edge. Zadran, though, puts it away to drive one that doesn’t swing down the ground. Pandya should catch up with it, though the outfield is rapid but, on the slide, he flicks the ball up into his chest, sending it over the fence. Happy 30th birthday, Hardik! A single follows, edged with soft hands, and Afghanistan will be satisfied with their start.

1st over: Afghanistan 1-0 (Gurbaz 0, Zadran I 0) Gurbaz defends a heavy ball then lets one go, prior to missing a turn to leg; wide ball. Bumrah responds well, finding severe inswing and some movement off the seam; Gurbaz does well to wear it on the pad. On which point, is Bumrah the best bowler in the world, all formats considered? I think he might be, and given the pace and carry we saw in that first over, he’s going to be a factor in this match. Of course he is. Ibrahim Zardan gets things moving for Afghanistan. Photograph: Manish Swarup/AP Updated at 04.53 EDT

We’re not there, but one fine day we will be and in the meantime, we’re here. Off we go, Bumrah with the ball, Gurbaz and Zadran I waiting for him. Good luck, old mates.

The ground isn’t full, but it’s got a fair few in and is, I think, filling up. It’s loud.

So what’s the order of preference for OBO Retirement Tours? As things stand now I’m going: India for a World Cup India Test Pakistan Sri Lanka South Africa New Zealand West Indies Zimbabwe Australia Bangladesh

So how will this match go? We’re told today’s track isn’t the belter we had here last week, which should help Afghanistan. They’re not likely to set a monster, but if they can get themselves competitive with something above 250, if their spinners put the strangle on, they can make a match of his.

Teams! India: Sharma (c), Kishan, Kohli, Iyer, Rahul (wk) Pandya, Jadeja, Thakur, Yadav, bumrah, Siraj. Afghanistan: Gurbaz (wk), Zadran I, Shah, Shahidi (c), Nabi, Zadran N, Omarzai, Khan, Ur Rahman, Farooqi, Ul-Haq.

Afghanistan win the toss and will bat! Rohit sends the coin miles then Hashmatullah Shahidi tells Ravi Shastri that he fancies his team with the bat despite a poor performance against Bangladesh, as it’s a great track; his team are unchanged. India, meanwhile, would’ve fielded first and have great confidence following their first match – in particular, Rohit praises the batting of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, and otherwise, Shardul Thakur replaces Ravi Ashwin.

Here comes the toss…

The last match here – in Delhi, not my north London box-room – was a run-fest, South Africa making 428-5 and Sri Lanka 326. If India win the toss and bat, we could see something sub sub sub substantial; if Afghanistan do, they might fancy taking first knock to try and put the hosts under pressure.

