32nd over: India 184-3 (KL Rahul 13, Kishan 18) Change of ends for the be-mulleted Matt Short. He’s round the wicket and nearly snares Rahul with one speared down the leg side – the replays show there was no bat on the sweep shot. Five runs off the over, India need 93 more off 108 balls and have plenty of fuel in the tank.

31st over: India 179-3 (KL Rahul 13, Kishan 15) Pat Cummins back into the attack, India need 99 runs, it is do or die time for the visitors. Cummins shows his class by mixing up his paces and length, restricting India to just a single off the over. The Aussie skipper has gone for just 23 off his six overs, nowt in the wickets column as yet though.

30th over: India 178-3 (KL Rahul 12, Kishan 15) Kishan smites another full ball back through Zampa and down the ground for four. The bowler does not look comfortable with these deliveries being laced back at him, an area he needs to improve on by the looks of it. KL Rahul then dances down to meet the ball on the full and flick through the leg side for four. Ten runs off the over and the partnership building for India – Australia need another flurry in the wickets column.

29th over: India 168-3 (KL Rahul 7, Kishan 10) Matt Short is on to bowl his fourth over, he drops short a couple of times but escapes unpunished as Rahul finds the fielders. Three off it, India re-building.

28th over: India 165-3 (KL Rahul 6, Kishan 8) Adam Zampa drops two in a row! Kishan smacks a full ball back hard and the bowler sticks out a hand more in luck than judgement, the ball slapping his palm and falling to the turf. Tricky but you see them taken. Next ball is a goober. KL Rahul is too early on the shot and gives a return catch off the leading edge, Zampa dives forward and spills a straightforward chance. NO COMMENT about his trendy glasses/Lathe Lenses TM. Salt meet wound, wound meet salt – KL Rahul slaps Zampa’s final ball for four through point.

27th over: India 158-3 (KL Rahul 1, Kishan 6) Australia – like a baby Boa Constrictor – begin a mini squeeze. Just two runs off the over and considerably more buzz from the team in yellow. India need 119 runs in 23 overs. Australia need seven more wickets.

26th over: India 156-3 (KL Rahul 1, Kishan 5) Ishan Kishan is the new man in the middle with his side having a bit of a wobble. ‘No mither’ says Ishan* as he belts his first ball down the ground for four. A push to long on takes it to five runs and the Gill wicket off the over. Game on! *Probably

WICKET! Gill b Zampa 74 (India 151-3) Bowled him! Off stump out of the ground as Gill goes back to cut a ball that skids on from Zampa. India have now lost three wickets for nine runs and the set batter is back in the hutch.

25th over: India 151-2 (Gill 73, KL Rahul 1) Green follows up with a tidy over, just three runs off it. Australia sniff an opportunity to get back into this game, they would dearly love to remove Gill and have two new batters at the crease.

24th over: India 148-2 (Gill 71, KL Rahul 0) A solitary run and a wicket off the over as Adam Zampa tries to prise Australia back into this contest. KL Rahul arrives in the middle to join Gill. Updated at 10.25 EDT

WICKET! Iyer run out (Green) 3 (India 148-2) Gah! Iyer burns himself by setting off for a run that wasn’t really there, Gill sent him back as Green collected the ball at short cover and hurled the ball to Inglis with the batter well short of his ground. A conflab between Gill and Iyer as the latter walks off forlornly. Updated at 10.22 EDT

23rd over: India 147-1 (Gill 71, Iyer 3) Cameron Green probes away, a tighter over from the big lad, four singles off it with no real threat. Zampa seems to be the most likely source of wickets for Australia. Saying that, the ball that got rid of Gaikwad was more a rush of blood to the head from the batter rather than any real cunning from the bowler.

WICKET! Gaikwad lbw b Zampa 71 (India 142-1) From nowhere! Gaikwad plays across the line to a straight one that skids into his pad slam in front. Zampa is confident and the umpire gives him the nod. Too little too late? Shreyas Iyer is the new bat and gets off the mark with an edge past slip. 22nd over: India 143-1 (Gill 69, Iyer 1)

21st over: India 136-0 (Gaikwad 65, Gill 69) Stoinis – chest like an American fridge – is back into the attack and is targeting the middle of the wicket. Three singles nudged and nurdled before a shorter one sits up and is swatted away for four with ease by Gill.

20th over: India 129-0 (Gaikwad 63, Gill 64) Zampa gives it another go, bustling in whilst sporting those see-through glasses/goggles that take me back to working the lathe in CDT class at secondary school. They probably cost about 800 big ones. Fashun innit. Four singles clipped off the over. Zampa peers at the benign surface suspiciously through his ‘lathe lenses’ TM.

19th over: India 125-0 (Gaikwad 62, Gill 61) Cummins brings himself back on with the game drifting away from Australia. Five singles collected off the over and India are absolutely happy with that, they’ve given themselves plenty of breathing space.

18th over: India 120-0 (Gaikwad 59, Gill 59) Gaikwad steers for a couple to bring up a measured half century, he started in the shadow of Shubman but has started to show his class in the last few overs. Four! Abbot digs one in and is pulled over mid-wicket for four. Ooooft! Shot of the day for my GBPs. On the up outside off stump, Gaikwad holds then pose as the ball races away through the cover boundary. Ten off the over. One Way Traffic. Updated at 09.57 EDT

17th over: India 110-0 (Gaikwad 49, Gill 59) Zampa is milked for four singles and then crunched away for four on the sweep by Gaikwad, he dropped onto his haunches in the blink of an eye and hit it sweetly. Nine runs off Zampa’s over, problems for Australia.

16th over: India 101-0 (Gaikwad 42, Gill 57) Abbot back into the attack, he’s straighter and more at the stumps which pleases Brad Haddin on the tv commentary. Just a couple off it, the hundred partnership brought up with ease by this alluring opening pair. Time for a drink. I’m going to dash through to the kitchen and brew up.

15th over: India 99-0 (Gaikwad 41, Gill 56) Zampa is summoned, this could be the key period of this chase. Australia need to make something happen. Zampa mixes up his pace and flight from the off, Gill and Gaikwad content to have a look and knock it around. Four off the over.

14th over: India 95-0 (Gaikwad 40, Gill 53) Short gives it some flight but there’s little in the way of turn. I’d fancy Zampa skidding it on this surface might be more effective than lovely loopy stuff. Sure enough, Gill skips down and biffs over mid-wicket for four. Ta-ra! Gill launches a length ball over long-on for a huge six to bring up his fifty. Effortless and chanceless.

13th over: India 83-0 (Gaikwad 39, Gill 42) Green is lomping in without much purpose here, a slower ball is marmalised through cover for a boundary by Gill and a short ball is pulled away for a sprightly two. Four more! Green goes short and Gaikwad throws the Armitage Shanks (other kitchen sinks are available) at it, a top edge whistles away over the keeper for four more. Thirteen runs for India, a chastening over for Green.

12th over: India 70-0 (Gaikwad 34, Gill 34) Matt Short to bowl his first over in ODI cricket. Cummins giving the off-spinning tyro a go before the more experienced Adam Zampa. Short lands it well in his first and relinquishes just two runs.

11th over: India 68-0 (Gaikwad 33, Gill 33) Green responds well after that bruising first over. Just a couple of singles. India are cruising along at six runs an over, well ahead of the rate and barely a sweat broken. They’ll be a force to be reckoned with in home conditions at the upcoming World Cup.

10th over: India 66-0 (Gaikwad 32, Gill 32) India continue to dominate these early exchanges, Abbot is milked for three singles with ease before his last two balls are dispatched for consecutive fours by Gaikwad. Both Indian openers look in fine fettle and the ball is pinging off the bat under lights. Australia need to break this partnership before too much of a chunk is taken out of the target.

9th over: India 55-0 (Gaikwad 23, Gill 30) Cameron Green is summoned into the attack and immediately given some tap. 12 runs off the over, Gill flat bats fine to pick up four and Gaikwad plays a Gill-esque punch on to steer a ball on top of the bounce for four more. Australia on the back foot here.

8th over: India 43-0 (Gaikwad 17, Gill 25) A maiden over for Sean Abbot and he should have had a wicket. A thin edge was served up by Gaikwad and Inglis was late to react behind the stumps and could only palm it round the post. A sharp chance but should have been grabbed.

7th over: India 43-0 (Gaikwad 17, Gill 25) Cummins changes his pace nicely to outfox Gaikwad, the batter left groping at thin air as the slower ball passes the edge. Singles to bookend the over. This just caught my eye. I’ve never made a MEME in me life, is it a MEME or a GIF? Am I too old and tired to care? Yes.

6th over: India 41-0 (Gaikwad 16, Gill 24) Surrey’s Sean Abbot (ahem) replaces Stoinis. His first over is a bit loosey-goosey and he’s picked off for eight runs, a deft late cut by Gaikwad for four the pick of them.

5th over: India 33-0 (Gaikwad 10, Gill 23) Cummins puts the brakes on with a tidy over, spearing the ball on an awkward length into the chest, there are just two singles off it. The toddler has been succesfully palmed off by the way, thank the lord for sister-in-laws who live just down the road. You now have my undivided attention.

4th over: India 31-0 (Gaikwad 9, Gill 22) In the words of the honey voiced and feather haired Mark Nicholas – ‘SIXAH! Gill pulls Stoinis with ease square of the wicket for a flat six. Gill then leans on a drive and the ball scoots away through extra-cover for another sublime boundary. Emphatic batting from India’s lissom limbed opener. Updated at 08.51 EDT

3rd over: India 20-0 (Gaikwad 9, Gill 11) A deep purr goes round the ground and across my sofa as Gill plays a delicious back foot punch that traces away for four. Cummins’ handsome features crease into something akin to the proverbial Bulldog chewing a bumblebee. Confident start from India.

2nd over: India 13-0 (Gaikwad 7, Gill 6) Shubman Gill is one of the most aesthetically pleasing willow wielders you could wish to see. A couple of singles off Stoinis precede Gill standing on his tippy-toes and piercing the field at point to pick up his first boundary. The ball looks to be coming on nicely under lights, my gut says Australia don’t have enough. My gut has been wrong before. No further comment.

1st over: India 6-0 (Gaikwad 6, Gill 0) Cummins starts for Australia, a back of a length ball is clipped off the hip for two by Gaikwad and India are underway. Three dots from big Pat before a full ball is tickled fine for four. Six off the fist over. Marcus Stoinis is going to share the new nut.

Gaikwad and Gill stroll out to start the Indian innings. Here we go!

James Wallace Thanks Megan and hello everyone. Do Australia have enough or are India going to cinch this target. There’s only one way to find out. The players are readying, I’m just going to hand over/palm off a sickly toddler but will be ready to roll for the start of the India response. Do get in touch and keep me company. Updated at 08.26 EDT

Australia 276 Megan Maurice A very up and down innings from Australia – there were times when they had definite ascendancy, but India took regular wickets and slowed the scoring rate at key times to maintain control of the match. Now we wait to see whether Australia has the bowling power to defend this total. There is some talk that this pitch gets easier to bat on in the evening and under lights, so that may spell trouble and goes some way to explaining why India chose to field even in that punishing heat. Cummins was sensational at the end, while Inglis and Stoinis also had good contributions late. It’s that period through the middle that Australia will be regretting however – with very slow scoring costing them the opportunity to put on a big total. Shami was excellent for India, finishing with 5-51 from his 10 overs and controlling the innings. Bumrah, Ashwin and Jadeja took one wicket each, but were also crucial in slowing the run rate. I’m heading off now – I will leave you in the very capable hands of James Wallace to guide you through India’s batting innings.

50th over: Australia 276-10 (Cummins 21, Zampa 2) The last over of the day and Shardul has the ball. Zampa does his job and immediately gets Cummins on strike and Cummins repays his faith by steering one past third for four. There’s a review for caught behind on the next ball – the umpire isn’t interested at all, but Rahul is keen to review – they still have two reviews in hand in the final over, so I suppose they might as well. It’s ruled clearly not out though and Cummins lives to fight another day. The next ball he drives one for four through the covers. Some good quick running sees them get two from the penultimate ball. They go for three from the final ball and Zampa gets run out in the attempt.

WICKET! Australia 276-10 (Zampa ro Jadeja) They try to dash through for a third run, but don’t quite make it and Zampa loses his wicket on the last ball.

49th over: Australia 263-9 (Cummins 9, Zampa 1) Shami finishes his day of bowling with a very good over, taking two wickets from it. Cummins claws some ascendancy back with a six off the final ball, but is it too little, too late?

WICKET! Australia 256-9 (Abbott b Shami 2) Abbott falls to the slower ball from Shami, chopping on to lose his wicket very swiftly after arriving at the crease.

WICKET! Australia 254-8 (Short c Suryakumar b Shami 2) Short connects with it well, but picks out the fielder and it’s not an ideal debut for him.

48th over: Australia 253-7 (Cummins 2, Short 2) Bumrah bowls his last over for the day and does the job he’s there for, getting the wicket of the set batter in Inglis. This brings the captain Cummins to the crease – let’s see if he has any magic to weave in these last few overs. He nearly departs very swiftly, chipping one high in the air, but Shreyas can’t get to the catch.

WICKET! Australia 250-7 (Inglis c Shreyas b Bumrah 45) Inglis has to go hard, but he doesn’t quite get hold of one and it’s an easy catch for Shreyas.

47th over: Australia 250-6 (Inglis 45, Short 1) Shami returns and Stoinis moves his feet to create a boundary and then smacks one hard back over Shami’s head for a second consecutive four. He loses his wicket trying for a third and that brings debutant Matt Short to the crease.

WICKET! Australia 248-6 (Stoinis b Shami 29) Just when Stoinis was getting going, he took his eye off the ball and it goes straight through him to slam into the stumps.

46th over: Australia 238-5 (Inglis 44, Stoinis 21) How quickly can Australia move? Will they be able to put on a defendable total from here? It hasn’t looked like a disastrous innings from them, but it also hasn’t looked overly convincing – it was very slow through the middle after the loss of Smith and Warner. Bumrah is bowling this over and he gets off to a good start, before Inglish opens his shoulders and absolutely blasts a shot over deep backwards square for six. He tries to do it again, but it catches the edge into his body and falls near his feet. Stoinis and Inglis have brought up their 50 partnership from 37 balls.

45th over: Australia 230-5 (Inglis 36, Stoinis 21) Jaedja returns for his final over of the day. It’s a pretty tight one, just four from it.