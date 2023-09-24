Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

39th over: India 289-3 (Rahul 38, Kishan 23) Abbott is trying his changes of pace, anything that might disrupt the ball-striking in this run fest. Looking for the slow bouncers. Doesn’t help much. Wide down leg, wide for height on a short one that he disagrees with, chatting to the umpire, then a short ball down leg that Ishan Kishan swings away for four. And again, this time pounded in front of square.

38th over: India 276-3 (Rahul 37, Kishan 13) Does well, Spencer Johnson, to concede only five, considering this innings is steaming along. Beats the bat, bowls a hard length and isn’t picked off. One ball is timed nicely but Hardie the sub fielder does well tumbling across to save a boundary.

37th over: India 271-3 (Rahul 36, Kishan 9) Another huge one from KL Rahul! This time Green is the unfortunate recipient. Timed the pants off that over deep square leg.

36th over: India 260-3 (Rahul 28, Kishan 7) Spencer Johnson strays down leg, deflecting away for four. Then an inside edge from Kishan, does it bounce in front of Carey or did that carry? Diving away to his right, with a left-hander on strike, and he gloves the ball away for a run. That gives KL the strike, and he slashes a wide ball behind point for four. Johnson finishes with a good yorker, but it’s an expensive over.

35th over: India 249-3 (Rahul 18, Kishan 6) One ball in the over, first ball of his innings, and Ishan Kishan lifts it off leg stump over fine leg for six!

WICKET! Gill c Carey b Green 104, India 243-3 Ton and done! That’s the style of the day. Gill goes across the line of a ball, looking to smash it over long on, but the length is too short for that and it goes straight up in the air. Would have hit the roof at Docklands, but here the keeper settles under it and takes the catch.

34th over: India 235-2 (Gill 103, Rahul 11) Spencer Johnson returns to bowl, the fast left armer. Five from the over. Gill has 1230 one-day runs this year, and five centuries among them.

Century! Gill 100 from 92 balls 33rd over: India 230-2 (Gill 97, Rahul 9) The singles keep ticking over for Gill… 98… 99… he tucks awkwardly across the line and can’t score from Abbott next chance he gets. Then takes a desperate run from the last ball of the over, leading edge towards Warner at mid off, but runs with the shot and dives in! Updated at 07.13 EDT

32nd over: India 225-2 (Gill 97, Rahul 7) Off the mark with a huge hit! KL Rahul gets the googly from Zampa, overpitched though, waits for it to dip, then launches it over long on. Massive hit well into the spectators.

31st over: India 216-2 (Gill 95, Rahul 0) Gill is joined by KL.

WICKET! Shreyas c Short b Abbott 105, India 216-2 That is absolute nonsense from the third umpire. Shreyas mistimes a push that skews back towards Abbott. He dives across to his right and takes an excellent one-handed catch. All of his fingers wrapped around the ball. As he lands, some sliver of the cheek of the ball perhaps taps the ground. It’s a catch all day long, but it gets given not out. Doesn’t much matter. Shreyas, cramping, slogs one more boundary through midwicket, then hits one high in the same direction for Short to run in and catch it diving forward.

Century! Shreyas Iyer 100 from 86 balls 30th over: India 210-1 (Gill 94, Shreyas 100) More frustration for Zampa, as a flick around the corner scoots under the fielder’s dive and away to the boundary. But that soon brings delight for Shreyas, who moves to 98, then ticks over the two singles he needs for his milestone. ODI century number three for him, after missing a lot of cricket with the back problems that have kept bothering him. He’s starting to cramp here in the heat, and takes some time for treatment.

29th over: India 202-1 (Gill 92, Shreyas 94) Abbott driving the ball into the pitch, making it difficult to time as Gill charges and doesn’t get much on his pull shot. Four singles from the over. “What’s more exiting to commentate Geoff: Gill’s cover drives or the opening stanza of the Preliminary final last night?” asks Dec Brennan. Cricket is my game, but I have to say that last night’s footy had rather more riding on it than this centre-wicket net session. Sport can offer technical brilliance but it still needs to feel like it matters. That’s drinks.

28th over: India 198-1 (Gill 90, Shreyas 92) Four from the Zampa over, as the lull continues. I doubt it will last long. India are on for a bumper score.

27th over: India 194-1 (Gill 88, Shreyas 90) Sean Abbott back into the fray. Hits the spot right away, holds them to working a few singles. Could the Indian players have milestones on their minds now, wanting to get there safely?

26th over: India 190-1 (Gill 86, Shreyas 88) Three from the Green over, as the batters catch their breath.

25th over: India 187-1 (Gill 85, Shreyas 86) This is ruthless from India. These two keep picking up boundaries, Hazlewood again smacked from the first ball of the over. Gill strikes him over mid off. Five decent balls to follow, but the over still costs eight.

24th over: India 179-1 (Gill 79, Shreyas 84) Green is back, that heavy-footed approach to the crease. Doesn’t give away much initially, bowls a good length that Shreyas can’t get under, but eventually he slips full and Shreyas can drop-kick it over midwicket for four.

23rd over: India 173-1 (Gill 78, Shreyas 79) Hazlewood looking for something, anything, on a batting track with tiny boundaries. Staying on that off-stump line. Almost deflects a straight drive back onto the stumps, but Gill had has bat planted.

22nd over: India 168-1 (Gill 76, Shreyas 76) Tidy over from Short, four singles from it, but Australia are in trouble here. The partnership is 152.

21st over: India 164-1 (Gill 74, Shreyas 74) Hazlewood comes back, fill-in captain Smith turning to his main quick, but the boundaries keep coming. First ball of the over, chopped with great timing by Gill through backward point.

20th over: India 158-1 (Gill 69, Shreyas 74) Matthew Short on to bowl with his lanky off-breaks. The Indians have a look for a few balls, then Shreyas hits another flat shot over deep midwicket for six. He’s surged past Gill’s score.

19th over: India 147-1 (Gill 67, Shreyas 65) That hurts Adam Zampa. Not his fault initially: bowls a good few balls, four dots to Shreyas. Then bowls a low full toss. It’s dipping and drifting, not the easiest ball to smash, and Shreyas only clips it through midwicket towards the boundary rider. But Green sliding across misfields and deflects it over the rope. Zampa yelps in frustration, Steve Smith gesticulates. Brad Haddin on commentary is so confused that he calls the fielding “un-Australian-like”. And because he has overpitched, Zampa drags the next one down and gets smacked flat into the crowd by Shreyas for six! None from four balls, ten from two balls.

18th over: India 137-1 (Gill 67, Shreyas 55) Economical shot from Gill, just waits for Johnson’s pace to arrive and opens the face to glide four runs. Johnson responds with a good bouncer, only gives away a couple more runs from the over.

17th over: India 131-1 (Gill 62, Shreyas 54) Zampa shows off some turn. Bowls a lot of straight breaks, but that one does drift and spin a long way past Gill’s edge. Only three from the over.

Half century! Shreyas Iyer 53 from 41 balls 16th over: India 128-1 (Gill 60, Shreyas 53) Ohhhh dear. It shapes to be a good over from Spencer Johnson. The left-armer comes around the wicket, cramping them for room as he angles in. Four singles, a dot ball… but then the siren goes off. He’s overstepped on that fifth ball. It’s a free hit. So Shreyas Iyer walks right at him and flat-bats six over long off. So often you see the free hit missed or cloughed as players swing too hard. That one is nailed, and it raises the batter’s fifty.

15th over: India 117-1 (Gill 58, Shreyas 45) Mistimed slog from Gill against Zampa, but he still gets four from it. Off the inside half of the bat as he gallops down, smeared through midwicket.

Half century! Shubman Gill 52 from 37 balls 14th over: India 111-1 (Gill 53, Shreyas 44) Two quiet overs, and that’s enough for Gill! Advances at Green and drives him dead straight, over the bowler, over the sight screen, into the crowd. Huge six for his half century. Takes a run to get off strike, then Shreyas Iyer hits one just as straight but all along the ground for four. Quite the effort from Gill – he was 9 from 19 balls, now he has a half century at about 1.5 runs per ball.

13th over: India 100-1 (Gill 46, Shreyas 40) Decent over from Zampa, almost beats Gill through onto the pad as the batter overbalances while striking out through midwicket. Shifts his line towards leg stump once or twice to change things up. Four singles all told. India into triple figures.

12th over: India 96-1 (Gill 44, Shreyas 38) Green to continue, looking less than overjoyed as another leg-stump line goes for a run. His next is even wider down leg, penalised. Three more singles, a rare quiet over for Australia.

11th over: India 91-1 (Gill 42, Shreyas 36) Powerplay done, fielding restrictions over, and here comes Zampa. Has taken some fearful tap in his last few matches. Two balls here that the Indian batters have a look at, fast and flat leg-breaks at the stumps that they drive for singles, but the third ball Gill steps into the stroke and launches it for six. Over long on, a long way back! Singles from every other ball.

10th over: India 80-1 (Gill 33, Shreyas 34) Cameron Green has to come back to bowl one ball and finish his over. It’s on the leg stump and the right-handed Gill stabs it away to square leg for a single. Updated at 05.30 EDT

No overs lost. India were flying before the break, so it will have given Australia a chance to regroup.

The sun is out!

Apparently we’re due for a restart in about 10 minutes.

Thanks Tanya. I have just had the singular pleasure of watching the unique Ravi Shastri in a documentary interview for rain fill, talking about his double hundred during Shane Warne’s debut in 1991. After accepting the player of the match award, of course, “he was passing by. I said, ‘Young man, on another day you might have had seven-for.’ Imagine the confidence that gave a young player.” Nobody does it like Ravi.

Time for Geoff Lemon to take over, hopefully he’ll oversee the covers coming off and play restarting. Bye for now – back later!

A cast of thousands on the field, absolutely amazing to see. Every bit of grass covered by plastic sheeting.

Rain stops play 9.5 overs: India 79-1 (Shubman Gill 32, Shreyas Iyer 34) Time for Cameron Green. An ugly, but effective boundary, as Gill grill pans straight down the ground. SIX follows, hooked over his shoulder, easy as you like, and down the rain comes … the players go off as a wonderful choreography of ground sheets and ground-staff come on.

9th over: India 68-1 (Shubman Gill 22, Shreyas Iyer 33) Steve Smith has his hands on his head: its Subman time! Two frankly dismissive shots from the first three balls of Abbott’s over. A straight six and then a step and fire slam over cover to bring up the fifty partnership in just 29 balls. Magical stuff.

8th over: India 54-1 (Shubman Gill 9, Shreyas Iyer 32) Just the one boundary for Shreyas in Hazlewood’s over, as the crowd noise rises and falls and rises again in a wave. Shreyas brings up the fifty, pulling/gloving a short ball past the keeper. Australia struggling to stop the flow. And a risky single, which would have been run out if Abbott had hit, to keep things interesting.

7th over: India 47-1 (Shubman Gill 7, Shreyas Iyer 27) Sean Abbott gives Johnson a break, tall dark hair replacing tall blond hair. But he too is milked by Shreyas, ten from the over, including one joyous uppish drive for four, over the covers, bat and front foot moving in unison. Gill a spectator here.

6th over: India 37-1 (Shubman Gill 3, Shreyas Iyer 21) Dreamy by Shreyas Iyer, Hazlewood’s first ball driven through the covers for four, and again to the penultimate ball of the over. A super stop by Matthew Short, prevents a boundary from a ball that sped up over the practice pitches. And Shreyas steals the strike for the next over, eleven from this one. India up and running.

5th over: India 26-1 (Shubman Gill 3, Shreyas 10) Shreyas Iyer isn’t hanging around. Johnson’s second ball is a gift landing wide outside off stump, Iyer leans back and deposits it up and over for four. Two balls later, Johnson over-corrects, this one juicily on the pads, and another zips across the rope.

4th over: India 17-1 (Shubman Gill 3, Shreyas 1) Hazlewood on the money immediately probing away incessantly, that wicket a surprise to no one. Shreyas Iyer off the mark with a borderline insane single.

WICKET! Gaikwad c Carey b Hazlewood 8 (India 16-1) A smashing ball, well taken by Carey as Gaikwad tries to defend but can only snick behind.

3rd over: India 14-0 (Shubman Gill 1, Ruturaj Gaikwad 8) Spencer Johnson whips in for his second over, blond hair like a squished Mr Whippy. This over is better, leaking just a single. Ali Martin reminds me that Johnson took three for one for The Oval Invincibles in the Hundred this year, where he impressed with his rapidness. Lovely scenes of him being presented with his cap earlier today by Mitchell Starc.

2nd over: India 14-0 (Shubman Gill 1, Ruturaj Gaikwad 8) Back of a length immediately from Josh Hazlewood, sprinting in with an orange flannel hanging out of the back of his banana trousers. And on the money he remains. Interestingly, or not, depending on the strength of your morning coffee, to add to the link with yesterday’s ODI between England and Ireland and today’s India v Australia warm-up ,Ruturaj Gaikwad has the highest List A average in the history of the sport but Sam Hain, who made 89 for England yesterday, is breathing down his neck. Updated at 04.10 EDT

1st over: India 13-0 (Shubman Gill 0, Ruturaj Gaikwad 8). Spencer Johnson’s first ball in international cricket lands invitingly near Gaikwad’s boot, who easily flicks it for four. And then another through the on side. The sixth is a wide that flies down to the boundary. George Grimshaw, whose debut for England yesterday had a nightmarish beginning, will empathise.

Ah, here we go! Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in the middle and Spencer Johnson has the ball.

Not getting a great deal of information on conditions from the TV coverage, but we do get a slow-mo of the coin toss and a lot of dramatic music.

The television coverage starts, and we get a birds’ eye view of the perfectly circular ground in Indore. The weather looks peachy, and the boundaries short.

Australia XI Australia: David Warner, Matt Short, Steven Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

India XI India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt, wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Kirshna Updated at 03.45 EDT

Tickle your memories from Australia’s latest wobble, India’s five-wicket thrashing at Mohali:

Australia win the toss and will bowl! No Mitch Marsh, no Pat Cummins and a debut for 27 year old left-arm quick Spencer Johnson.