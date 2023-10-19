Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

2nd over: Bangladesh 5-0 (Tanzid 5, Das 0). Mohammed Siraj starts us off at the other end and almost snaffled a wicket first ball, as Tanzid’s uppish miscued off-drive just beats the man at point and goes for four. It’s a tidy over overall, but Tanzid sees out competently enough. “I’ve got every bit of vinyl released by indie miserabilists Birdland,” “brags” Matt Kitson, “including a rare bootleg LP (see attached). If anyone wants to make me an offer for the job lot, I’m all ears. They were absolutely massive in Japan, and very briefly in Huddersfield (well, I liked them even if nobody else did).” If someone had told me 30 years ago that you could make an actual living arguing about Birdland on a computer while watching cricket I’d have, well … assumed the future of our species would be a lot rosier than it’s actually turned out to be.

1st over: Bangladesh 1-0 (Tanzid 1, Das 0). So the ever-potent Jasprit Bumrah gets the new ball at the far end, and begins with what we might call a loosener and stricter umpires would have called a wide, drifting way outside the left-handed Tanzid’s off stump. A push through the offside for a single gets Tanzid and Bangladesh off the mark but the openers are watchful against Bumrah’s zip and fizz, and their apprehension is justified by a beautiful away-swinger that nips off the seam and beats Litton outside off. There are still huge queues outside the stadium. “Bangladesh wants to bat – India says they would have bowled In such a scenario, can we do away with the toss? Think about it,” says Krishnamoorthy. I have thought about it and would still go ahead with the toss, I think. Captains might want to hold their thoughts back and keep opponents guessing, which might be undermined by a chummy pre-match agreement. And there’s always a role for dramatic ritual, so I’d keep it.

The teams are coming out for the anthems …

A bit of pre-match grim-up-northery from friend of the OBO Simon McMahon: “Weather Report? Well here in Dundee, it’s got to be Heavy Weather. Biblical rain forecast for the next two days. Gale force winds thrown in for good measure. Thank whoever for the cricket, and OBO. Let’s hope today is not a Procession.” Birdland – now there’s a band I’ve not thought about for three decades (with reason, I might quip)

Nasser Hussain walks out pointlessly with the trophy as part of the pre-match ceremonials. The ground’s not yet full but expect it to fill up through the course of the afternoon.

The teams India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam. So India keep the same XI that demolished Pakistan, Bangladesh bring in Nasum Ahmed – like Shakib a slow left-armer – and Hasan Mahmud for Shakib and Taskin Ahmed. Their attack looks weakened, so the decision to bat first on a pitch that doesn’t have much turn and has runs in it has a certain logic. Updated at 04.14 EDT

Fact-gasm: this is the first time Bangladesh have played India in India for 25 years – less a quirk than a damning indictment of the international game’s inadequately regulated fixture schedule

Bangladesh win the toss and bat Bangladesh captain Shanto calls correctly and opts to have a bat, fancying the look of the pitch. Regular skipper, the veteran Shakin Al Hasan, is out with a quad injury – a big blow. Rohit Sharma meanwhile says he would have bowled, so everyone’s happy. Updated at 04.21 EDT

Pune weather report: it’s around 30 degrees there at the moment with a partially cloudy forecast, and the meteorological boffins giving it a 20% chance of rain through the early stages. We’ve been relatively fortunate with the weather so far in this World Cup, so hopefully that can continue. Updated at 03.49 EDT