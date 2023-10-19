Key events
2nd over: Bangladesh 5-0 (Tanzid 5, Das 0). Mohammed Siraj starts us off at the other end and almost snaffled a wicket first ball, as Tanzid’s uppish miscued off-drive just beats the man at point and goes for four. It’s a tidy over overall, but Tanzid sees out competently enough.
“I’ve got every bit of vinyl released by indie miserabilists Birdland,” “brags” Matt Kitson, “including a rare bootleg LP (see attached). If anyone wants to make me an offer for the job lot, I’m all ears. They were absolutely massive in Japan, and very briefly in Huddersfield (well, I liked them even if nobody else did).”
If someone had told me 30 years ago that you could make an actual living arguing about Birdland on a computer while watching cricket I’d have, well … assumed the future of our species would be a lot rosier than it’s actually turned out to be.
1st over: Bangladesh 1-0 (Tanzid 1, Das 0). So the ever-potent Jasprit Bumrah gets the new ball at the far end, and begins with what we might call a loosener and stricter umpires would have called a wide, drifting way outside the left-handed Tanzid’s off stump. A push through the offside for a single gets Tanzid and Bangladesh off the mark but the openers are watchful against Bumrah’s zip and fizz, and their apprehension is justified by a beautiful away-swinger that nips off the seam and beats Litton outside off. There are still huge queues outside the stadium.
“Bangladesh wants to bat – India says they would have bowled In such a scenario, can we do away with the toss? Think about it,” says Krishnamoorthy. I have thought about it and would still go ahead with the toss, I think. Captains might want to hold their thoughts back and keep opponents guessing, which might be undermined by a chummy pre-match agreement. And there’s always a role for dramatic ritual, so I’d keep it.
The teams are coming out for the anthems …
A bit of pre-match grim-up-northery from friend of the OBO Simon McMahon: “Weather Report? Well here in Dundee, it’s got to be Heavy Weather. Biblical rain forecast for the next two days. Gale force winds thrown in for good measure. Thank whoever for the cricket, and OBO. Let’s hope today is not a Procession.”
Birdland – now there’s a band I’ve not thought about for three decades (with reason, I might quip)
Nasser Hussain walks out pointlessly with the trophy as part of the pre-match ceremonials. The ground’s not yet full but expect it to fill up through the course of the afternoon.
The teams
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
So India keep the same XI that demolished Pakistan, Bangladesh bring in Nasum Ahmed – like Shakib a slow left-armer – and Hasan Mahmud for Shakib and Taskin Ahmed. Their attack looks weakened, so the decision to bat first on a pitch that doesn’t have much turn and has runs in it has a certain logic.
Fact-gasm: this is the first time Bangladesh have played India in India for 25 years – less a quirk than a damning indictment of the international game’s inadequately regulated fixture schedule
Bangladesh win the toss and bat
Bangladesh captain Shanto calls correctly and opts to have a bat, fancying the look of the pitch. Regular skipper, the veteran Shakin Al Hasan, is out with a quad injury – a big blow.
Rohit Sharma meanwhile says he would have bowled, so everyone’s happy.
Pune weather report: it’s around 30 degrees there at the moment with a partially cloudy forecast, and the meteorological boffins giving it a 20% chance of rain through the early stages. We’ve been relatively fortunate with the weather so far in this World Cup, so hopefully that can continue.
Preamble
Morning/Afternoon/Evening everyone. Let’s be honest: this World Cup desperately needs a close match. It’s had two bona fide upsets – Afghanistan eviscerating England and the Netherlands’ emphatic win over South Africa – but even the second of those was characterised by a curiously low-key ending as the Proteas sought to farm their net run rate and play for a respectable defeat rather than go down swinging, or entertaining.
On form so far, we look to be heading for another convincing win today too, in Pune’s first match of the tournament. India have thus far looked the most convincing World Cup favourites since Australia in their 1999-2007 imperial phase. It’s hard to identify a weak link in this team, and their big guns – yer Rohits, Kohlis, Bumrahs, Jadejas et al – all seem to be firing, rising to the occasion in thumping wins against two big rivals.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, are yet to convince – after swatting aside Afghanistan they were well beaten by England and New Zealand. But they have a decent recent ODI record against India, beating them in a home series late last year and recording a narrow win in the Asia Cup last month.
And, of course, Bangladesh have those memories of their 2007 humbling of India in Trinidad, for my money the most significant World Cup match this century – a match that two of their current squad, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, played in. Since then, the format’s been tweaked to, more or less, shock-proof the tournament, ensuring that nothing so vulgar as a “big three” nation going home after three games could happen again. So here we are instead, with an interminable 10-team single-group stage and much NRR dullardry.
Anyway, I’m happy to return to my theory that 2007 was the Year That Changed Cricket during quiet patches of play, but in the meantime we’ve a match to watch, crammed full of watchable cricketers. Bring it.
Play starts 9.30am BST/2pm local time/7.30pm AET