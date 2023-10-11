India practice ahead of World Cup clash with Afghanistan
India are targeting a second straight victory at the Cricket World Cup when they take on Afghanistan in Delhi. Rohit Sharma’s side overcame a tricky start to their World Cup campaign by defeating Australia by six wickets in Chennai.
Having bowled Pat Cummins’ men out for 199, the Indians slumped to two for three before they were rescued by Virat Kohli’s enterprising 85. The former captain led the way in a partnership of 165 with KL Rahul who finished 97 not out and took the hosts to victory with close to nine overs left in the innings.
Afghanistan’s first fixture saw them easily swept aside by Bangladesh. Batting first the associate nation could only muster 156 runs and Shakib Al Hasan’s men knocked off the total for the loss of just six wickets. Afghanistan will be hoping to improve on that performance today and will be buoyed by the absence of India’s star batter Shubman Gill who misses out once again due to dengue.
Follow all the updates from India vs Afghanistan below
Afghanistan 83-3 (20), Shahidi 14, Azmat 6, Jadeja 0-2 (2)
A dainty push through point sees Shahidi continue to accummulate runs for Afghanistan. It’s only one but the ease at which he can get off strike will make him happy at the crease.
Azmat is the one struggling to rotate the strike as Jadeja rattles through another over.
Mike Jones11 October 2023 11:12
Afghanistan 82-3 (19), Shahidi 13, Azmat 6, Kuldeep 0-5 (2)
Hashmatullah Shahidi seems confident at the crease. He’s working the ball around both sides of the wicket and collecting singles at will.
Azmat is a little more forceful. He drills a powerful cut shot to the boundary but only collects one. Another run for Shahidi brings Afghanistan three from the over.
Mike Jones11 October 2023 11:10
Afghanistan 79-3 (18), Shahidi 11, Azmat 5, Jadeja 0-1 (1)
Spin at both ends. Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack as India are looking to rattle through a bunch of overs to pile the pressure on Afghanistan.
Jadeja comes around the wicket to the left-handed Shahidi who punches him down to long on for one.
Mike Jones11 October 2023 11:06
Afghanistan 78-3 (17), Shahidi 10, Azmat 5, Kuldeep 0-2 (1)
Now it’s time for some spin. The left-handed leg-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, comes into the attack for India. He bowled superbly against Australia and will want to back up that performance today.
Azmat takes a single from the second ball before Shahidi works the ball down to long on for one of his own. Just two from the over.
Mike Jones11 October 2023 11:04
Afghanistan 76-3 (16), Shahidi 9, Azmat 4, Thakur 1-22 (4)
Shahidi is starting to tick. He takes two then guides a decent length ball down to third man for one to keep the score moving in the right direction.
Azmat rotates the strike and the Afghanistan batters are content to pick up the singles for now.
Mike Jones11 October 2023 11:00
Afghanistan 70-3 (15), Shahidi 5, Azmat 2, Hardik 1-17 (4)
There should be a period of rebuilding for Afghanistan as they look to keep India at bay. Azmat takes a single but Shahidi pushes the ball down the ground and collects a couple of runs.
Shahidi pushes the ball into the legside to bring up four runs from the over. Despite the wickets, Afghanistan have been scoring pretty consistently as just under five runs an over.
Mike Jones11 October 2023 10:56
Afghanistan 66-3 (14), Shahidi 2, Azmat 1, Thakur 1-16 (3)
Azmatullah Omarzai is the new batter for Afghanistan and gets off the mark with a push into the offside. More than ever now they need to build a partnership especially with two new batters at the crease.
Shahidi takes a couple from the last delivery to get his innings going as well.
Mike Jones11 October 2023 10:51
Wicket! Rahmat Shah lbw Thakur Shardul 16 (22), Afghanistan 63-3 (13.1)
That’s not good for Afghanistan. Shardul Thakur gets in on the wicket taking action by targeting the stumps at the right-handed Rahmat Shah.
Rahmat misses his attempted drive and is struck on the pads. Ball-tracking shows that the ball is just clipping leg stump but as he was given out on the field Rahmat has to depart.
India have their third wicket and Afghanistan are up against it now.
Mike Jones11 October 2023 10:46
Afghanistan 63-2 (13), Shahidi 0, Rahmat 16, Hardik 1-12 (3)
Afghanistan’s captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, is the new batter and brings a new dimension to the innings by being left-handed. Hardik Pandya finishes off his over with a couple of dot balls.
Mike Jones11 October 2023 10:41
Wicket! Rahmanullah Gurbaz ct Shardul Thakur b Hardik Pandya 21 (28), Afghanistan 63-2 (12.4)
Hardik Pandya has a wicket. He bangs a short one in at Rahmanullah Gurbaz who can’t help but take it on. A pull shot into the air sails down to fine leg where Shardul Thakur is waiting.
He takes the catch, releases the ball, skips over the boundary rope then nips back in to complete the catch. Afghanistan are two down.
Mike Jones11 October 2023 10:39