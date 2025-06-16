Arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who had heightened military tensions in May, are set to clash in Colombo during the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup in October, TOI reported. The tournament will will jointly be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

As per the hybrid model agreed upon by the BCCI and PCB, Pakistan will play all their matches in Colombo. India will travel to Sri Lanka for the marquee group-stage clash.

Earlier this year, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, with the Men in Blue playing all their matches in Dubai.

Two months later, India and Pakistan were on the verge of a full-fledged war. On April 22, there was a terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The next three days saw intense military confrontation from both the nations.

The eight-team Women’s World Cup, played in a round-robin format, begins on September 30, with hosts India taking on co-hosts Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Live Events



The first semifinal will be played in Guwahati or Colombo (depending on Pakistan’s qualification) on October 29, and the second semi final is scheduled in Bengaluru on October 30. The grand finale will be held on November 2 in either Bengaluru or Colombo.Matches will be held across five cities, including Bengaluru, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Indore in India, and Colombo in Sri Lanka.The full tournament schedule is expected to be announced by the ICC on Monday.

India’s likely fixtures: